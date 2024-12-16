Kyle Chalmers Will Return to Marion Swimming Club After Queensland Championships

Kyle Chalmers announced on his Instagram page that he will be returning to Marion Swimming Club for the foreseeable future. The announcement comes on the heels of the conclusion Queensland Championships, where he helped broke the QLD record in the 200m medley relay.

Yesterday was incredible, I had the opportunity of swimming a final relay with my teammates @standrewsswimming club at the QLD state championships and yes I swam Breaststroke for the first time in a very very very long time. Coming away with a Gold Medal and QLD record was special. I am forever grateful for you all that made my time on the Sunshine Coast so memorable. This isn’t good bye, I’ll be back for camps very regularly! But it’s time for me to return home to the @marionswimmingclub 🤍

This is a return home for Chalmers, who spent the beginning of his elite career under Peter Bishop first at the Marion Swimming Club in Adelaide and then at the South Australian Sports Institute (SASI) following Bishop’s promotion in 2017. Bishop’s coaching accreditation was revoked earlier this year, less than five months before the Paris Olympic Games, forcing Chalmers and other athletes to find new training arrangements.

Chalmers stayed positive despite the training disruption and moved to Queensland to join former Olympian Ashley Delaney‘s squad at St. Andrew’s Anglican College. In Paris, he went on to win his second consecutive silver medal in the 100 freestyle as well as a silver medal in the 4×100 freestyle relay.

Returning to Marion will not mean a reunion with Bishop, however, as it was recently announced that he will become head coach of the Royal Dutch Swimming Federation. Even if he had not chosen to leave Australia, he would not have been eligible to reapply for coaching accreditation until the end of December. According to their website, Shaun Curtis is the current head coach at Marion.

Chalmers did tell 7NEWS that he will take a trip to the Netherlands to train under Bishop as part of his preparation for the 2025 World Championships in Singapore.

“To spend some time with him and have him back in my corner quite a lot is going to be very special,” Chalmers said in an interview (7NEWS).

In 2023, Chalmers had announced that Paris would be his last Olympics, but has since walked that back to say that “it would be amazing to go to a home Olympics [in Brisbane 2032],” while acknowledging up-and-coming Australian talent in the 100 freestyle.