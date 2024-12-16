Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

U.S. Wins World Aquatics Trophy Again, Lifted by Huge Performance from Women’s Team

2024 SC WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

The United States won another FINA/World Aquatics Trophy, which is at least their 11th-straight such title at the World Short Course Swimming Championships dating back to 2004 – the earliest Trophy results SwimSwam has been able to locate.

Carried by the women’s team and their 579 points, more than 250 ahead of the next-best women’s group from Australia, the U.S. scored 1,005 points.

The U.S. had a 306-point margin overall ahead of the next-best group of athletes, which was the Neutral Athletes B team. That group is neutral athletes holding Russian passports. Australia was third, another 100 points behind the Neutral Athletes.

The Neutral Athletes actually outscored the Americans by 7 points; while the U.S. men had some highlights, like the World Records in the 200 free from Luke Hobson and the dominant World Record in the 800 free relay, the back-end of the roster struggled depth-wise, leading to the Russian athletes outscoring them.

The U.S. margin was the biggest since 2018.

Team USA captains Lilly KingRegan SmithCarson Foster, and Kieran Smith accepted the award on behalf of the American team.

The FINA Points Trophy, as compared to the medals table that the U.S. also won, is considered a better measure of a country’s depth at a meet. For example, Canada, lifted by performances from stars Summer McIntosh and Ilya Kharun, placed 2nd in the medals table both by gold-silver-bronze count and by total medals. Those two were responsible (as solos or on relays) for 10 of the country’s 11 medals. Their smallish roster of 18 athletes, though, only placed 5th in the team trophy.

Historical Margins of Victory for the U.S., World Short Course Swimming Championships

  • 2004 – 167 point margin
  • 2006 – 168 point margin
  • 2008 – 44 point margin
  • 2010 – 268 point margin
  • 2012 – 406 point margin
  • 2014 – 267 point margin
  • 2016 – 279 point margin
  • 2018 – 310 point margin
  • 2021 – 222 point margin*
  • 2022 – 234.5 point margin*
  • 2024 – 306 point margin

*FINA didn’t release the Trophy standings in 2021 and 2022, so Barry Revzin calculated them. This comes with the caveat that the official Trophy scoring sometimes doesn’t align with our math, and we can’t figure out why.

Trophy Scoring

Teams are awarded points for the finishing placement of each individual and relay.

  • Individual Event Places 1 – 16: 18, 16, 15, 14, 13, 12, 11, 10, 8, 7, 6, 5, 4, 3, 2, 1 point
  • Relay Places 1 – 8: 36, 32, 30, 28, 26, 24, 22, 20 points.

Full 2024 Trophy Standings

Rank NAT NAT Code Men Women Mixed Total
1 United States of America USA 364 579 62 1005
2 Neutral Athletes B NAB 371 228 100 699
3 Australia AUS 221 322 56 599
4 Italy ITA 296 198 84 578
5 Canada CAN 128 254 94 476
6 France FRA 139 126 0 265
7 Hungary HUN 133 126 0 259
8 Japan JPN 145 88 22 255
9 People’s Republic of China CHN 85 145 0 230
10 Poland POL 147 52 30 229
11 Netherlands NED 63 95 66 224
12 Great Britain GBR 23 137 26 186
13 Sweden SWE 36 122 24 182
14 Spain ESP 100 54 24 178
15 Germany GER 70 97 0 167
16 Brazil BRA 109 44 0 153
17 Neutral Athletes A NAA 50 75 0 125
18 Ireland IRL 47 59 0 106
19 South Africa RSA 52 51 0 103
20 Lithuania LTU 38 38 0 76
21 Hong Kong, China HKG 9 36 22 67
22 Czechia CZE 33 31 0 64
22 Switzerland SUI 64 0 0 64
24 Türkiye TUR 61 0 0 61
25 Estonia EST 26 28 0 54
26 Austria AUT 47 6 0 53
27 Finland FIN 14 33 0 47
28 Tunisia TUN 44 0 0 44
29 Croatia CRO 41 1 0 42
30 Slovakia SVK 0 15 24 39
31 Cayman Islands CAY 33 0 0 33
31 Denmark DEN 0 33 0 33
31 Greece GRE 23 10 0 33
48 Bahamas BAH 4 0 0 4
49 Ukraine UKR 2 0 0 2
50 Lebanon LBN 1 0 0 1

