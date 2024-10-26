Aussie Kyle Chalmers Reflects On ‘Horrendous’ Fallout With Pan Zhanle’s Chinese Fans

One of the most eye-popping swims of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France was the men’s 100m freestyle where Chinese star Pan Zhanle ripped a new world record of 46.40.
Pan beat the field by over a second, with Olympic multi-medalist Aussie Kyle Chalmers settling for silver.
The drama unfolded after the race, however, where Pan told CCTV he felt snubbed by Chalmers and others, saying he was ignored while trying to say hello to Chalmers.
“After the 4×100 free relay, I went to say hi to Kyle [Chalmers] and he ignored me,” Pan said, translated from Chinese. “And while we were training, Jack Alexy [of the United States] splashed our coaches on the side of the pool with water while he was doing a flip turn. I felt that they looked down upon us, can I say this? And today I finally beat them all.”
Months later, Chalmers is now revealing that he and his family received ‘relentless death threats’ from Pan’s fans over the incident.
“It was very stressful in that period, getting heaps of death threats come through and pretty horrendous messages,” Chalmers told Adelaide Now.
“And then they started targeting my fiancee [Ingeborg Løyning] and family, and that becomes hard.
“Being on the other side of the world, you can’t do a lot about it.
“I’m trying to swim as well as check in on family who are in Paris, travelling around solo.” (Adelaide Now)
Chalmers further clarified for his part, “I don’t think there was any animosity ever. I feel like there was none from my point of view.
“I spoke to him in the marshalling room before the race. After the race, I went straight over, shook his hand in the pool. On the podium, shook his hand and we had a great conversation before we started that cooldown, just in regards to how great the race was.
“He just said about me being his idol and how much of an honour it was for him to swim against me … so all the conversations we’ve ever had have been positive.”
Focused on the future, Chalmers and Løyning are planning their wedding and Chalmers has returned to his labourer job while still training.
“I desperately want to make LA but I’m not going to be the best 100 freestyler in Australia forever, it’s just whether my body holds up until then,” said the 26-year-old South Australian.
“My mind definitely will, my mind wants to continue to go even through to Brisbane 2032, it would be amazing to go to a home Olympics, but I’m definitely a realist in the fact that I know there’s younger guys coming through in the sport who are going to beat me one day and I know that my body is going to give out inevitably at some point also.” (Adelaide Now)
The Chinese trolls are out of control. And what about Pan? Who whines to the media that a swim coach got a bit splashed at someone’s flip turn? We get splashed 1000x a day. If you’re bothered by that, get another job.
It’s not the first time that Kyle Chalmers likes to be a drama queen and make a bunch of excuses regarding injuries, preparation etc…
Can he explain to everyone why did he like Hawke’s “not humanly possible” video on IG right after he finished that 100 free final ?
Kyle said they talked about it and change cap after that, It’s courageous for Pan to go to media and explain it’s a misunderstanding, they respect each other. So you don’t need to take it for a headline. I see somebody have an fake excuse for Jack Alexy. But Jack Alexy don’t even have an apology to Pan’s coach, if there is another US stuff stand in there, would Alexy splash the water with turn？A swimmer know what is intentional. Pan is a nice boy, very humble. Even ask “Can I say this?” If Alexy feel sorry about that, he would never remind, but he didn’t, he’s just impolite. I feel Ashamed. I appreciate what Leon Marchand deal with the… Read more »
I’m sure Jack Alexy doesn’t have precise control over how much he splashes during a flip turn. And Chalmers has been nothing but polite and openly supportive publicly. This is drama over nothing, and those fans need to find something better to do with their lives.
Just switch to the 50 distance and swim to your 40s like all the other sprinter guys. Then maybe you’ll have a shot at Brisbane. I mean, Manaudou won bronze at his home Olympics at 34. Brisbane is in 2032 and if we do some simple math: 2032 – 1998 is precisely 34! I mean, Santos broke a 50 WR at 44… he just needs to put on more muscle and be specific like Cam
He’s not in the wrong at all here, but he’s a drama queen. Always having headlines for something
It stinks extra as it seems he was not even trying to snub him.
Glad he is focused on the future. It is always exciting if he is within a few meters of the leader in the 100 free or anchoring a relay!