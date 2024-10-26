Aussie Kyle Chalmers Reflects On ‘Horrendous’ Fallout With Pan Zhanle’s Chinese Fans

One of the most eye-popping swims of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France was the men’s 100m freestyle where Chinese star Pan Zhanle ripped a new world record of 46.40.

Pan beat the field by over a second, with Olympic multi-medalist Aussie Kyle Chalmers settling for silver.

The drama unfolded after the race, however, where Pan told CCTV he felt snubbed by Chalmers and others, saying he was ignored while trying to say hello to Chalmers.

“After the 4×100 free relay, I went to say hi to Kyle [Chalmers] and he ignored me,” Pan said, translated from Chinese. “And while we were training, Jack Alexy [of the United States] splashed our coaches on the side of the pool with water while he was doing a flip turn. I felt that they looked down upon us, can I say this? And today I finally beat them all.”

Months later, Chalmers is now revealing that he and his family received ‘relentless death threats’ from Pan’s fans over the incident.

“It was very stressful in that period, getting heaps of death threats come through and pretty horrendous messages,” Chalmers told Adelaide Now.

“And then they started targeting my fiancee [Ingeborg Løyning] and family, and that becomes hard.

“Being on the other side of the world, you can’t do a lot about it.

“I’m trying to swim as well as check in on family who are in Paris, travelling around solo.” (Adelaide Now)

Chalmers further clarified for his part, “I don’t think there was any animosity ever. I feel like there was none from my point of view.

“I spoke to him in the marshalling room before the race. After the race, I went straight over, shook his hand in the pool. On the podium, shook his hand and we had a great conversation before we started that cooldown, just in regards to how great the race was.

“He just said about me being his idol and how much of an honour it was for him to swim against me … so all the conversations we’ve ever had have been positive.”

Focused on the future, Chalmers and Løyning are planning their wedding and Chalmers has returned to his labourer job while still training.

“I desperately want to make LA but I’m not going to be the best 100 freestyler in Australia forever, it’s just whether my body holds up until then,” said the 26-year-old South Australian.

“My mind definitely will, my mind wants to continue to go even through to Brisbane 2032, it would be amazing to go to a home Olympics, but I’m definitely a realist in the fact that I know there’s younger guys coming through in the sport who are going to beat me one day and I know that my body is going to give out inevitably at some point also.” (Adelaide Now)