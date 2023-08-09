Kyle Chalmers Says Paris2024 Will Be His Last Olympics, But That Doesn’t Mean Retirement

Australian superstar swimmer Kyle Chalmers posted on Instagram that the Paris 2024 Olympic Games would be his last, but after Australian media ran with that to mean he would be retiring, he clarified that the announcement doesn’t necessarily mean retirement from swimming next year.

Chalmers’ quote:

“Click bait media working hard again.. I am NOT RETIRING!! The quote was ‘It will be my last Olympics’ There are many competitions after the Olympics that still give me the opportunity to represent my country at the highest level. We have a world championships short course in 2024, world championship long course in 2025, commonwealth games in 2026 and plenty of world cups in there also. I’ll be busy, I have plenty of titles that need defending.. 😉 But yes Paris will be my third and most likely last Olympic Games. 2028 is a very long way away,, but who knows, if the body and the mind hold up maybe I’ll even be in Brisbane in 2032 😝 For now it’s time to lock in and give my absolute all to having success in Paris. Hungrier then ever 💪”

While Chalmers hedged a bit in his quote, saying Paris will “most likely” be his last Olympics, he did leave the door open for a 2028 or 2032 return. He also indicated that he’s planning to swim at the 2024 World Short Course Championships, 2025 World Aquatics Championships, the 2026 Commonwealth Games (which might not come until 2027), and on the World Aquatics World Cup circuit.

Chalmers, still only 25, has already had a long international career in swimming. He made his senior international debut in 2014 at the Oceania Swimming Championships when he was only 15, and two years later, at only 17, became one of the youngest men ever to win the Olympic gold medal in the 100 meter freestyle.

That gold medal is joined by a silver and four bronze on his Olympic resume, with the silver coming from a runner-up performance in Tokyo in 2021. He is also a 5-time World Champion in long course (among 12 total medals), 3 short course World titles (among 7 total medals), and he is the defending World Champion in both short course and long course in the 100 free.

Besides his swimming pursuits, Chalmers has dabbled in Australian Rules Football, a sport played professionally by his father. Chalmers and his international teammate Matt Temple played in a game for the Lincoln South Football Club last weekend in a minor league of Australian Rules Football.