College Swimming Weekly Preview: February 5-11

The final week of typical dual meets is here as next weekend features “first chance” meets. It is a lighter week compared to last weekend but there are still some top meets to watch for.

Highlighting the week on the invite side is the Cavalier Invitational as Virginia will host teams such as South Carolina, James Madison, and Towson. The meet has been home to some notable performances in recent years including Gretchen Walsh‘s 1:52.34 200 IM last year and an American Record by Kate Douglass two years ago in the 200 breast.

On the dual meet side of things, the in-state battle between Arizona State and Arizona highlights the week. The meet is part of Kyle Sockwell‘s dual meet tour and will feature a tailgate before the meet as well. Sockwell will also look to break 22-seconds in the 50 freestyle at the meet.

SwimSwam Post-Invite Power Rankings

Note: Many members of the SwimSwam staff have searched websites to compile this list. Meets are occasionally added/removed after this list is compiled.