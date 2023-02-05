Kate Douglass Swims 2:01.43 200 Breast To Break American And US Open Record (RACE VIDEO)

2023 CAVALIER INVITE
- February 3-5, 2023
- UVA Aquatic Center – Charlottesville, VA
- 25 Yards (SCY)
- Live Results: “2023 Cavalier Invitational” on MeetMobile
- Teams: UVA, George Washington, James Madison, Johns Hopkins, UNC-Wilmington, UNC-Chapel Hill, University of Richmond, William & Mary
In a three-person suited time trial at the 2023 Cavalier Invite, Virginia senior Kate Douglass broke the US Open and American record in the 200 breast for the third time in her career, going a 2:01.43. Prior to today, the record was 2:01.87, a time that Douglass swam this season at the 2022 Tennessee Invite.
NOTE: Official NCAA rules state that swims conducted in time trials do not count as NCAA records, so the swim is only an American and US Open record.
Douglass first began her assault on the 200 breast record books in March 2022, when she swam a 2:02.19 at NCAAs to break Lilly King‘s old US Open, American, and NCAA record time of 2:02.60. From NCAAs to now, Douglass has lowered the 200 breast record by over a second, and now has four of the fastest seven performances of all-time in the event.
All-Time Top Performances, Women’s 200-Yard Breast:
- Kate Douglass, Virginia — 2:01.43 (2023)
- Kate Douglass, Virginia — 2:01.87 (2022)
- Kate Douglass, Virginia — 2:02.19 (2022)
- Lilly King, Indiana — 2:02.60 (2018)
- Lilly King, Indianna — 2:02.90 (2019)
- Alex Walsh, Virginia — 2:03.02 (2022)
- Kate Douglass, Virginia — 2:03.14 (2022)
Compared to when she last broke the US Open record, Douglass has improved both on her front and back half. She was out 0.17 seconds faster than she was in November, and came home 0.27 seconds faster.
Comparative Splits:
|Kate Douglass, 2023 Cavalier Invite (Current US Open record)
|Kate Douglass, 2022 Tennessee Invite (Former US Open Record)
|Kate Douglass, 2022 NCAAs (Former US Open Record)
|50m
|27.71
|27.94
|27.84
|100m
|30.38 (58.59)
|30.82 (58.76)
|31.14 (58.98)
|150m
|31.53
|31.49
|31.56
|200m
|31.31 (1:02.84)
|31.62 (1:03.11)
|31.65 (1:03.21)
|Final Time
|2:01.43
|2:01.87
|2:02.19
Considering that Douglass set the US Open record in the 200 breast twice prior to championship season, she could do serious damage in the event come time for ACCs and NCAAs.
King also went 2:02.90 at 2019 NCAAs
what the heck is happening today
What a time to be alive. Also, what a time to be an overworked swim swam writer.
Imagine being a young woman going 2:07 200BR in a dual meet and getting absolutely smoked.
Why isn’t NCAAs combined yet? 2023 would be a generational meet
The meet would be too big and performances would suffer from lack of warm-up and cool down space. They’d also have to move to a 5 day format. While it would be exciting, think it’s better the way it is.
I get all the arguments against but there’s an intangible energy of combined meets that would likely offset many of the downsides. With proper planning it could be feasible?
College swimming is the pinnacle of the dual + championship format we fell in love with in summer league and high school. Plus it’s not like the meet has competition in terms of setting swimmers up for time… it’s already the one and only pinnacle of SCY.
IMO environment over ideal conditions all day long for college
Are we going to see sub 2:00 at NCAAs?
I can see Kate Douglass going sub 1:50 in 200 IM, sub 49 in 100 fly, and sub 2:00 in 200 breast.
People are breaking NCAA records and we haven’t even started conferences yet…
Can’t wait for the posts claiming that she wasn’t rested at all.
Of the 3 Virginia superstars, Kate and Gretchen have always been super fast in season. Alex is fast in season, but she’s more of a taper swimmer. Regardless, Virginia isn’t a program that intentionally breaks down their swimmers to the degree Stanford, Florida, etc. do.
Tbh, UVA swims fast all the time