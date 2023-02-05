Kate Douglass Swims 2:01.43 200 Breast To Break American And US Open Record (RACE VIDEO)

2023 CAVALIER INVITE

February 3-5, 2023

UVA Aquatic Center – Charlottesville, VA

25 Yards (SCY)

Live Results: “2023 Cavalier Invitational” on MeetMobile

Teams: UVA, George Washington, James Madison, Johns Hopkins, UNC-Wilmington, UNC-Chapel Hill, University of Richmond, William & Mary

In a three-person suited time trial at the 2023 Cavalier Invite, Virginia senior Kate Douglass broke the US Open and American record in the 200 breast for the third time in her career, going a 2:01.43. Prior to today, the record was 2:01.87, a time that Douglass swam this season at the 2022 Tennessee Invite.

NOTE: Official NCAA rules state that swims conducted in time trials do not count as NCAA records, so the swim is only an American and US Open record.

Douglass first began her assault on the 200 breast record books in March 2022, when she swam a 2:02.19 at NCAAs to break Lilly King‘s old US Open, American, and NCAA record time of 2:02.60. From NCAAs to now, Douglass has lowered the 200 breast record by over a second, and now has four of the fastest seven performances of all-time in the event.

All-Time Top Performances, Women’s 200-Yard Breast:

Compared to when she last broke the US Open record, Douglass has improved both on her front and back half. She was out 0.17 seconds faster than she was in November, and came home 0.27 seconds faster.

Comparative Splits:

Kate Douglass, 2023 Cavalier Invite (Current US Open record) Kate Douglass, 2022 Tennessee Invite (Former US Open Record) Kate Douglass, 2022 NCAAs (Former US Open Record) 50m 27.71 27.94 27.84 100m 30.38 (58.59) 30.82 (58.76) 31.14 (58.98) 150m 31.53 31.49 31.56 200m 31.31 (1:02.84) 31.62 (1:03.11) 31.65 (1:03.21) Final Time 2:01.43 2:01.87 2:02.19

Considering that Douglass set the US Open record in the 200 breast twice prior to championship season, she could do serious damage in the event come time for ACCs and NCAAs.