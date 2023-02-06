Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

World Aquatics’ Rankings Remain Mostly Unchanged in BCW’s 2022 Social Media Report

by Riley Overend 0

February 05th, 2023 Industry, International, News

Communications agency Burson Cohn & Wolfe (BCW) released the results of their 2022 International Sports Federation Social Media Ranking, which seek to capture the social media footprint of federations. The report provides a series of top-10 lists of the most followed, most active, and most interacted with federations on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and TikTok.

World Aquatics — the global sports governing body formerly known as FINA — didn’t see its rankings change much from last year as Facebook remained its strongest social media platform.

World Aquatics received the second-most views per video on Facebook (726,337) behind the International Federation of Sports Climbing. They also ranked fourth in highest growth of page likes on Facebook (41%) while ranking fifth in interactions per Facebook post (4,889), down from No. 2 last year. Notably, World Aquatics achieved these rankings despite not being in the top 10 for highest number of followers on Facebook.

On LinkedIn, World Aquatics cracked the top 10 with the ninth-most followers (14,511), marking a 33% growth. However, they did not appear in any of the categories for Instagram, Twitter, YouTube or TikTok. World Aquatics launched its TikTok last May ahead of the World Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

Although nothing jumps out as particularly surprising from this report, it should act as a useful benchmark to evaluate the success of World Aquatics’ recent rebranding.

In the overall ranking, FIFA topped the list by a wide margin with more than 51 million followers while third-ranked Volleyball World tallied the most growth at 35%.

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Riley Overend

Riley is an associate editor interested in the stories taking place outside of the pool just as much as the drama between the lane lines. A 2019 graduate of Boston College, he arrived at SwimSwam in April of 2022 after three years as a sports reporter and sports editor at newspapers …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!