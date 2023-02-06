World Aquatics’ Rankings Remain Mostly Unchanged in BCW’s 2022 Social Media Report

Communications agency Burson Cohn & Wolfe (BCW) released the results of their 2022 International Sports Federation Social Media Ranking, which seek to capture the social media footprint of federations. The report provides a series of top-10 lists of the most followed, most active, and most interacted with federations on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and TikTok.

World Aquatics — the global sports governing body formerly known as FINA — didn’t see its rankings change much from last year as Facebook remained its strongest social media platform.

World Aquatics received the second-most views per video on Facebook (726,337) behind the International Federation of Sports Climbing. They also ranked fourth in highest growth of page likes on Facebook (41%) while ranking fifth in interactions per Facebook post (4,889), down from No. 2 last year. Notably, World Aquatics achieved these rankings despite not being in the top 10 for highest number of followers on Facebook.

On LinkedIn, World Aquatics cracked the top 10 with the ninth-most followers (14,511), marking a 33% growth. However, they did not appear in any of the categories for Instagram, Twitter, YouTube or TikTok. World Aquatics launched its TikTok last May ahead of the World Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

Although nothing jumps out as particularly surprising from this report, it should act as a useful benchmark to evaluate the success of World Aquatics’ recent rebranding.

In the overall ranking, FIFA topped the list by a wide margin with more than 51 million followers while third-ranked Volleyball World tallied the most growth at 35%.