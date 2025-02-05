College Swim Meets You Can Watch This Week: February 5th-11th

This week marks the last week of typical college “dual meets” with many teams swimming their last meet over the last few weekends. That doesn’t mean we aren’t due for any excitement, however, as among the few dual meets, we also have a few Invites and First Chance Qualifiers happening this weekend.

There’s a few Invites available to watch this weekend, including the UNC Invite and the Minnesota First Chance Meet.

The last stop on Kyle Sockwell’s dual meet tour for 2025, the Arizona vs ASU dual meet, is also available to watch on ESPN+

Here is a full breakdown of the meets you can watch this week:

Note: This list is likely not comprehensive, and some networks might add events later in the week. We will try to add live events as we find them.

All times are presented in Eastern Standard Time

Thursday, February 6th

ACCNX 6 pm– UNC Invitational



Friday, February 7th

ACCNX 6 pm– UNC Invitational

ESPN+ 6 pm– Boston Invite

B1G+ 4 pm– UNLV vs USC 5 pm– Badger Invitational 6 pm– Minnesota First Chance Meet



Saturday, February 8th