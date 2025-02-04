Minnesota Sweeps Triple Duals Against Purdue and Northwestern

Minnesota vs Purdue vs Northwestern

Minneapolis, MN

January 31-February 1, 2025

SCY (25 Yards)

Team Scores: Women: Northwestern 200 – Purdue 153 #24 Minnesota 241 – Purdue 112 #24 Minnesota 241 – Northwestern 112 Men: #24 Northwestern 192 – Purdue 161 Minnesota 248 – Purdue 105 Minnesota 232.5 – #24 Northwestern 120.5



Minnesota hosted Northwestern and Purdue for a Big Ten Triple Dual, and the last meet of the regular season for two of the three teams. Minnesota came away victorious in both men’s and women’s meets, and Northwestern defeated Purdue for the final meet.

Women’s Recap:

The Minnesota women had a fast performance, going almost entirely personal best times across their event wins.

On Friday, Minnesota won both relays. They started the meet with a victory in the 200 medley relay with Ava Yablonski (24.10), Ava Goodno (27.26), Morgan Thomas (23.69), and Hannah Cornish (22.16) going 1:37.21 in the event. Northwestern finished 2nd at 1:38.70 and Purdue was 3rd at 1:39.18.

They went on to win the 800 free relay at the conclusion of the meet, swimming 7:07.48 with the team of Anja Kaljevic (1:46.17), Katie McCarthy (1:46.92), Mina Kaljevic (1:46.64), Livi Wanner (1:47.75). Northwestern (7:12.85) came out on top of Purdue for 2nd (7:16.46).

The Golden Gophers also won the 400 free relay, the final event on Saturday, coming in at 3:16.61 with Livi Wanner (48.79), Mina Kaljevic (49.27), Hannah Cornish (49.25), and Morgan Thomas (49.30). They also took the 2nd place spot at 3:20.24 with their ‘B’ relay. Purude came in 3rd at 3:22.84 and Northwestern was 4th, finishing in 3:23.70

Minnesota won most of the individual events as well, with one of their athletes winning both of her individual events, freshman Livi Wanner.

Wanner won the 50 freestyle on Friday, swimming a new personal best time of 22.18. She went on to win the 100 free in 48.42, another new personal best time for her.

The rest of the freestyle events also went to Minnesota women, and each event had a different champion. The 200 free went to Anja Kaljevic in 1:45.88, a new best time, and Minnesota swept the top three spots in the event. Katie McCarthy won the 500 freestyle in 4:42.16, which was again a Minnesota sweep of the top 3. Eliot Kennedy took the 1000 in a new personal best 9:33.64, which ranks her 12th in the Division I season rankings.

Ava Yablonski (100 back- 51.99), Claire Reinke (200 fly- 1:57.02), and Ava Gustafson (200 breast- 2:11.01) were the other event winners for Minnesota. All three of these times were new personal bests.

The Purdue women won three individual swimming events, and two diving events over the two days.

Graduate student Kathryn Ackerman was responsible for tw of the event wins, sweeping the IM events. On Friday, she won the 200 IM in 1:59.44, a new season best time. She also won the 400 IM on Saturday at 4:11.14.

Abby Marcukaitis was the other Purdue swimming event winner, taking the 200 backstroke in a new personal best time of 1:54.46. This was also a new school record for Marcukaitis, breaking Jackie Smailis‘s 1:54.61 from the 2019 Big Ten championships.

Freshman Avery Worobel won both the scored diving events, breaking the Purdue freshman record in the 1-Meter with her score of 334.10. This improved the previous record set by Daryn Wright two years ago. She also won the 3-Meter event, scoring 354.80.

Finally, Northwestern won two individual events and one relay.

They started the day on Saturday with a victory in the 200 free relay, swimming 1:29.48 with the team of Lindsay Ervin (22.78), Nikki Venema (22.07), Audrey Yu (22.26), and Amy Pan (22.37). Minnesota came 2nd, just behind them at 1:29.55. Purdue came 3rd in 1:31.80.

Sophomore Maggie Papanicholas won the 100 breast in 1:00.35, a new personal best time for her, and freshman Sophie Martin placed 2nd in the event. Martin went on to win the 100 fly for Northwestern, coming in at 52.34, also a personal best.

Men’s Recap:

The Minnesota men also had an incredible meet, upsetting the #24 ranked Northwestern men to win both of their duals. They performed slightly better on Friday, winning eight of the 11 events, where on Saturday they won three of the eight.

On Friday, they won both relays, starting with the 200 medley relay where Casey Stowe (21.56), Kaiser Neverman (23.72), Jacob Johnson (20.57), and Davide Harabagiu (19.42) went 1:25.27. Northwestern finished 2nd at 1:25.57, and Purdue came 3rd at 1:26.81.

The Golden Gophers also won the last event of the day, taking the 800 freestyle relay in 6:25.40 with Tyler Hansen (46.36), Bar Soloveychik (1:34.77), Joey Tepper (1:36.26), and Daniel Eichel (1:36.44). Northwestern edged out Purdue for 3rd, coming in at 6:31.30 to the Boilermaker’s 6:31.81.

Two of the Minnesota men won individual events across both days of the meet. Bar Soloveychik swept the distance events, taking the 1000 in a new personal best of 8:52.17. This time ranks him 17th in the Division I rankings this season. He also won the 500 free in 4:17.14, which was a new season best time for him.

Max Scheurer was the other dual event winner, sweeping the breaststrokes. Scheurer went 52.92 in the 100 breast and 1:54.03 in the 200, both of which were new personal best times.

Jacob Johnson (200 fly- 1:41.94), Ryan Slonac (200 IM- 1:45.28), Joey Tepper (400 IM- 3:48.22) rounded out Minnesota’s swimming event wins.

They also swept the diving events, with junior YuTong Wang setting a school record on the 3-Meter at 472.05, and winning the 1-Meter in 402.45.

Northwestern had the next most event wins, coming in at 4 individual and 1 relay victory.

Their individual wins all came from two athletes. Sophomore Cade Duncan won the 50 free (19.97) and the 100 free (43.03). David Gerchik swept the backstroke events, going a new personal best of 46.07 in the 100 and 1:41.82, a season best, in the 200.

Northwestern also won the last event of the meet, the 400 free relay, with their team of Cade Duncan (42.90), Stuart Seymour (43.20), Connor Schuster (43.35), and David Gerchik (42.76) swimming 2:52.21. Minnesota and Purude had a race for 2nd, with Minnesota ultimately coming out on top at 2:55.57 over Purdue’s 2:55.68.

Finally, Purdue won three events, two individual and one relay.

Brady Samuels was responsible for both individual event wins, taking the 200 free in 1:34.49 and the 100 fly in 45.37.

Samuels also contributed to their winning 200 free relay. Nathaniel Thomas (19.89) Dominic Mazurek (19.83), Idris Muhammad (19.65), and Brady Samuels (19.01) went 1:18.38 to come out almost a second ahead of the 2nd place teams, Minnesota and Northwestern who tied for 2nd at 1:19.26.