2025 CHSAA Girls Swim & Dive Championships Preview: Madi Mintenko Chasing History At States

2025 CHSAA Girls Swimming and Diving State Championships

5A State Championships: February 6-7 Psych Sheets

4A State Championships: February 7-8 Psych Sheets

3A State Championships: February 10-11 Psych Sheets



The 2025 Colorado Girls Swimming and Diving State Championships are fast approaching. The Championships bring a week’s worth of action, as the Division meets will take place at the Veterans Memorial Aquatic Center in Thornton, Co., from February 6th through the 11th.

5A State Championships

Reigning Champions: Cherry Creek (4x)

Cherry Creek is aiming for its fifth straight state championship. It’s in a comfortable position to pull off that feat, thanks to a solid sprint crew that includes freshman Kate McKinnon and sophomore Jenna Fernstrom. McKinnon is seeded first in the 50 freestyle (23.07) and 100 freestyle (50.38). Fernstrom is seeded 5th in the 50 free (24.22) and 4th in the 100 freestyle. The team’s sprint depth has them seeded first in all three relays.

While Cherry Creek chases a five-peat, Pine Creek senior Lindsay Mintenko is also aiming for a historic feat. Mintenko, a Virginia commit, is the three-time defending champion in the 200 and 500 freestyle. She’s aiming to become just the third female Colorado swimmer after Anna Trinidad and Missy Franklin to go undefeated in individual events at the State Championships. She’s sitting 2nd in the 200 freestyle (1:53.19) and 500 freestyle (5:05.04) as she chases history.

4A State Championships

Reigning Champions: Pine Creek (2x)

There will be a new team lifting the 4A State Championship trophy on February 8. The two-time defending champion, Pine Creek, has reclassified to the 5A Division, leaving the door wide open for another team to step through.

Broomfield, led by juniors Ridley Hagerman and Ellie Foulke seems most primed to take advantage of the opportunity. Hagerman is seeded first in the 200 freestyle (1:51.89), over two seconds ahead of the field. She’s also sitting atop the 500 freestyle on the psych sheet, with a slimmer margin over Abigail Perry. Foulke is seeded 2nd in the 200 IM (2:06.73) and 3rd in the 500 freestyle (5:06.49). Broomfield’s lowest-seeded in the relay events is #2, where they rank in the 200 medley and 200 freestyle relay.

Aside from Broomfield, Ponderosa, Cheyenne Mountain, and Monarch are the other teams to watch for at the top of the rankings. Ponderosa senior and Navy commit Addison Herl also owns top top seeds as she leads the 100 butterfly (55.06) and 100 backstroke (54.60).

3A State Championships

Reigning Champions: St. Mary’s Academy (1x)

St. Mary’s Academy looks to repeat as the 3A State Champions. The team will have its hands full, though, as Kent Denver owns four top seeds and has a swimmer seeded in the top eight in all but one event. Elsa Anderson (200 freestyle, 1:54.78) and Camryn Williams (200 IM, 2:06.91) own Kent Denver’s individual top seeds, and the school also leads the psych sheet in the 200 and 400 freestyle relay.

Senior Riley Mills leads the effort for St. Mary’s as she’s seeded first in the 100 fly (55.99) and 2nd in the 200 free (23.83). The team is also seeded first in the 200-medley relay. Discovery Canyon is also looking to get involved in the title race by using its depth. These teams are seeded 1st through 3rd in the 200 and 400 freestyle relays, which sets up the potential for a thrilling final race if the meet comes down to the final relay.