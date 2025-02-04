Canadian Olympian Gabe Mastromatteo Says He Is “Done Racing For Now” Due To Health Issues

Olympian Gabe Mastromatteo, 22, has shared he is “done racing for now,” citing “compounding health issues” as he made the announcement on social media last week. Mastromatteo was one of the top Canadian male breaststrokers during his career.

Mastromatteo qualified for his debut Olympics in 2021, making Canada’s roster in the 100 breaststroke. He finished 38th in the event in Tokyo. As Canada’s male breaststroker at the Games, he swam breaststroke on the men’s and mixed medley relays, which placed 7th and 13th, respectively.

Mastromatteo had a successful career at the University of Toronto. He raked in accolades during the 2022-23 season, getting named the OUA men’s swimmer of the year, the U SPORTS men’s swimmer of the year, and the University of Toronto T-Holders men’s athlete of the year. Finally, he earned the Lois and Doug Mitchell Award winner as the U SPORTS male athlete of the year across all sports.

After the season, Mastromatteo opened up to The Star about his long recovery from COVID-19. In May 2023, he shared that he lost three months of training early in 2022 and didn’t feel like himself until September, which is why he skipped the 2022 Commonwealth Games. He did not specify in his announcement what the specific health issues were that led to this decision.

Mastromatteo was a two-time U SPORTS champion in the 100-meter breaststroke, adding a 50-meter title in 2023. He won the OUA title in the 100 breaststroke three times and the 50 breaststroke twice. While Mastromatteo was on the roster, Toronto earned three consecutive OUA team titles. Last season, the Toronto men’s team won its first U SPORTS national title since 2016.

He also competed at the 2019 World Championships and the 2023 Pan Am Games, where he earned a silver and bronze medal as part of the mixed medley and men’s medley relays. At the 2019 World Junior Championships, Mastromatteo won three medals (one silver, two bronze). He picked up silver in the 50 breaststroke, then won bronze medals as part of the men’s medley and mixed medley relays. This brought his World Junior medal haul to four, as he won gold in 2017 as part of Canada’s mixed medley relay.

Mastromatteo competed at the 2024 Canadian Olympic Trials. There, he finished 4th in the 100 breaststroke and 6th in the 200 breaststroke. No Canadian men swam an ‘A’ cut in either final. He last raced at the 2024 Mel Zajac Jr. International Swim Meet. He placed 3rd in the 50 breaststroke, 6th in the 100 butterfly, 13th in the 200 breaststroke, and 29th in the 50 butterfly.