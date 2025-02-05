2025 NCAA Swimming and Diving Conference Championships Primer – Division II

Welcome to February, otherwise known as college conference championships season. Below, we have gathered a listing of the championship meets in the NCAA’s Division II that will be taking place over the next month.

You can bookmark this page to get continuing information on each conference championship, as we’ll be adding links to live results, live video, championship central sites and more as they become available.

And while we’ve done our best to track them all down, there are many championship meets going on around the nation this month so if we’ve missed one, let us know and we’ll add it below.

You can find links to our other primers below:

Week One: Monday, February 3 to Sunday, February 9, 2025

South Atlantic Conference (SAC) – Men and Women

Dates: Tuesday, February 4–Saturday, February 8

Location: Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, NC

Defending Champions: Wingate women (2x); Wingate men (2x)

Live Video: Flo Swimming

Championship Central

Teams: Carson Newman, Catawba, Emory & Henry, Lenoir-Rhyne, Mars Hill, Wingate

Week Two: Monday, February 10 to Sunday, February 16, 2025

Beginning Tuesday, February 11

Great Lakes Valley Conference (GLVC) – Men and Women

Dates: Tuesday, February 11–Saturday, February 15

Location: Elkhart Health and Aquatics, Elkhart, IN

Defending Champions: Drury women (1x); Indy men (1x)

Live Results

Live Video: GLVC Sports Network

Championship Central

Teams: Drury, Indianapolis, Lewis, Maryville, McKendree, Missouri S&T (men only), Missouri-St. Louis, Quincy, Rockhurst, Truman State*, William Jewell

Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC) – Men and Women

Dates: Tuesday, February 11–Saturday, February 15

Location: El Pomar Natatorium, Grand Junction, CO

Defending Champions: Colorado Mesa women (6x); Colorado Mesa men (6x)

Live Results

Live Video: RMAC Network

Championship Central

Teams: Adams State, Colorado Mesa, Colorado Mines, CSU Pueblo (women), Nebraska-Kearney (women), Oklahoma Christian, Simon Fraser, Western Colorado (women)

Beginning Wednesday, February 12

Great Midwest Athletic Conference /Mountain East Conference (GMAC/MEC) – Men and Women

Dates: Wednesday, February 12–Saturday, February 15

Location: C.T. Branin Natatorium, Canton, OH

Defending Champions: Findlay women (2x); Findlay men (7x)

Live Results

Live Video: Great Midwest Digital Network (free)

Championship Central

G-MAC Teams: Ashland, Findlay, Hillsdale (women), Malone

MEC Teams: Davis & Elkins, Fairmont State, Frostburg State, Notre Dame (OH), Salem*, West Virginia Wesleyan, Wheeling

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) – Women only

Dates: Wednesday, February 12–Saturday, February 15

Location: Hulbert Aquatic Center, West Fargo, ND

Defending Champions: Augustana women (2x)

Live Results

Live Video

Championship Central

Teams: Augustana (SD), Concordia St. Paul, Mary, Minnesota State-Mankato, Minnesota State-Moorhead, Northern State, Sioux Falls, Southwest Minnesota State, St. Cloud State

Pacific Collegiate Swim & Dive Conference (PCSC) – Men and Women

Dates: Wednesday, February 12–Saturday, February 15

Location: East Los Angeles College Swim Stadium, Monterey Park, CA

Defending Champions: Cal State East Bay women (1x); Biola men (2x)

Live Results

Championship Central

Teams: Alaska Fairbanks (women), Arizona Christian (NAIA), Azusa Pacific (women), Biola, Cal State East Bay (women), Concordia Irvine, Fresno Pacific, Master’s (NAIA), Ottawa Arizona (NAIA), Simpson, Soka (NAIA), UC Santa Cruz (D3), Westmont (NAIA, women only)

Sunshine State Conference (SSC) – Men and Women

Dates: Wednesday, February 12–Sunday, February 16

Location: Florida Aquatics Swimming and Training [FAST], Ocala, FL

Defending Champions: Nova S’eastern women (9x); Tampa men (3x)

Live Results on Meet Mobile

Live Video

Championship Central

Teams: Barry, Florida Southern, Florida Tech, Lynn, Nova Southeastern, Rollins, Tampa

Beginning Thursday, February 13

Northeast 10 Conference (NE10) – Men and Women

Dates: Thursday, February 13–Sunday, February 16

Location: WPI Sports & Recreation Center, Worcester, MA

Defending Champions: Southern Connecticut women (4x); Southern Connecticut men (3x)

Live Results

Live Video: NE10 NOW on FloCollege

Championship Central

Teams: Adelphi, Assumption, Bentley, Felician*, Pace, Saint Michael’s, Southern Connecticut State, Staten Island

Beginning Friday, February 14

Metropolitan Collegiate Swimming and Diving Conference – Men and Women

Dates: Friday, February 14–Sunday, February 16

Location: Rutgers University, New Brunswick, NJ

Defending Champions: Felician women (1x); Maine Maritime Academy men (1x)

Live Results

Championship Central

Teams: Baruch, Brooklyn, Gordon, Hunter, Husson, Lehman, Maine Maritime Academy, Mount St. Mary College, Roberts Wesleyan, Sarah Lawrence, SUNY-Maritime

Week Three: Monday, February 17 to Sunday, February 23, 2025

Beginning Monday, February 17

Pennsylvania State Athletics Conference (PSAC) – Men and Women

Dates: Monday, February 17–Thursday, February 20

Location: Graham Aquatics Center, York, PA

Defending Champions: West Chester women (17x); West Chester men (24x)

Live Results on Meet Mobile

Live Video: PSAC Sports Digital Network

Championship Central

Teams: Bloomsburg, California (PA) (women), Clarion, East Stroudsburg (women), Edinboro, Gannon, IUP, Kutztown (women), Lock Haven (women), Millersville (women), Shippensburg, West Chester

Beginning Tuesday, February 18

New South Intercollegiate Swim Conference (NSISC) – Men and Women

Dates: Tuesday, February 18–Saturday, February 22

Location: Ronald G. Mayers Aquatic Center, Cleveland, MS

Defending Champions: West Florida women (5x); Henderson State men (1x)

Live Results

Championship Central

Teams: Delta State, Henderson State, Montevallo, Ouachita Baptist, West Florida (women)

Beginning Wednesday, February 19

Conference Carolinas (CC) – Men and Women

Dates: Wednesday, February 19–Saturday, February 22

Location: Triangle Aquatic Center, Cary, NC

Defending Champions: UNC Pembroke women (1x); Emmanuel men (4x)

Live Results

Live Video

Championship Central

Teams: Barton, Chowan, Converse (women), Emmanuel, King, Lees-McRae, Montevallo*, UNC Pembroke (women)

Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) – Men and Women