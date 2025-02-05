2025 NCAA Swimming and Diving Conference Championships Primer – Division II

Welcome to February, otherwise known as college conference championships season. Below, we have gathered a listing of the championship meets in the NCAA’s Division II that will be taking place over the next month.
You can bookmark this page to get continuing information on each conference championship, as we’ll be adding links to live results, live video, championship central sites and more as they become available.
And while we’ve done our best to track them all down, there are many championship meets going on around the nation this month so if we’ve missed one, let us know and we’ll add it below.
You can find links to our other primers below:
- Division I conference primer
- Division III conference primer
- NAIA conference primer
Week One: Monday, February 3 to Sunday, February 9, 2025
South Atlantic Conference (SAC) – Men and Women
- Dates: Tuesday, February 4–Saturday, February 8
- Location: Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, NC
- Defending Champions: Wingate women (2x); Wingate men (2x)
- Live Video: Flo Swimming
- Championship Central
- Teams: Carson Newman, Catawba, Emory & Henry, Lenoir-Rhyne, Mars Hill, Wingate
Week Two: Monday, February 10 to Sunday, February 16, 2025
Beginning Tuesday, February 11
Great Lakes Valley Conference (GLVC) – Men and Women
- Dates: Tuesday, February 11–Saturday, February 15
- Location: Elkhart Health and Aquatics, Elkhart, IN
- Defending Champions: Drury women (1x); Indy men (1x)
- Live Results
- Live Video: GLVC Sports Network
- Championship Central
- Teams: Drury, Indianapolis, Lewis, Maryville, McKendree, Missouri S&T (men only), Missouri-St. Louis, Quincy, Rockhurst, Truman State*, William Jewell
Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC) – Men and Women
- Dates: Tuesday, February 11–Saturday, February 15
- Location: El Pomar Natatorium, Grand Junction, CO
- Defending Champions: Colorado Mesa women (6x); Colorado Mesa men (6x)
- Live Results
- Live Video: RMAC Network
- Championship Central
- Teams: Adams State, Colorado Mesa, Colorado Mines, CSU Pueblo (women), Nebraska-Kearney (women), Oklahoma Christian, Simon Fraser, Western Colorado (women)
Beginning Wednesday, February 12
Great Midwest Athletic Conference /Mountain East Conference (GMAC/MEC) – Men and Women
- Dates: Wednesday, February 12–Saturday, February 15
- Location: C.T. Branin Natatorium, Canton, OH
- Defending Champions: Findlay women (2x); Findlay men (7x)
- Live Results
- Live Video: Great Midwest Digital Network (free)
- Championship Central
- G-MAC Teams: Ashland, Findlay, Hillsdale (women), Malone
- MEC Teams: Davis & Elkins, Fairmont State, Frostburg State, Notre Dame (OH), Salem*, West Virginia Wesleyan, Wheeling
Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) – Women only
- Dates: Wednesday, February 12–Saturday, February 15
- Location: Hulbert Aquatic Center, West Fargo, ND
- Defending Champions: Augustana women (2x)
- Live Results
- Live Video
- Championship Central
- Teams: Augustana (SD), Concordia St. Paul, Mary, Minnesota State-Mankato, Minnesota State-Moorhead, Northern State, Sioux Falls, Southwest Minnesota State, St. Cloud State
Pacific Collegiate Swim & Dive Conference (PCSC) – Men and Women
- Dates: Wednesday, February 12–Saturday, February 15
- Location: East Los Angeles College Swim Stadium, Monterey Park, CA
- Defending Champions: Cal State East Bay women (1x); Biola men (2x)
- Live Results
- Championship Central
- Teams: Alaska Fairbanks (women), Arizona Christian (NAIA), Azusa Pacific (women), Biola, Cal State East Bay (women), Concordia Irvine, Fresno Pacific, Master’s (NAIA), Ottawa Arizona (NAIA), Simpson, Soka (NAIA), UC Santa Cruz (D3), Westmont (NAIA, women only)
Sunshine State Conference (SSC) – Men and Women
- Dates: Wednesday, February 12–Sunday, February 16
- Location: Florida Aquatics Swimming and Training [FAST], Ocala, FL
- Defending Champions: Nova S’eastern women (9x); Tampa men (3x)
- Live Results on Meet Mobile
- Live Video
- Championship Central
- Teams: Barry, Florida Southern, Florida Tech, Lynn, Nova Southeastern, Rollins, Tampa
Beginning Thursday, February 13
Northeast 10 Conference (NE10) – Men and Women
- Dates: Thursday, February 13–Sunday, February 16
- Location: WPI Sports & Recreation Center, Worcester, MA
- Defending Champions: Southern Connecticut women (4x); Southern Connecticut men (3x)
- Live Results
- Live Video: NE10 NOW on FloCollege
- Championship Central
- Teams: Adelphi, Assumption, Bentley, Felician*, Pace, Saint Michael’s, Southern Connecticut State, Staten Island
Beginning Friday, February 14
Metropolitan Collegiate Swimming and Diving Conference – Men and Women
- Dates: Friday, February 14–Sunday, February 16
- Location: Rutgers University, New Brunswick, NJ
- Defending Champions: Felician women (1x); Maine Maritime Academy men (1x)
- Live Results
- Championship Central
- Teams: Baruch, Brooklyn, Gordon, Hunter, Husson, Lehman, Maine Maritime Academy, Mount St. Mary College, Roberts Wesleyan, Sarah Lawrence, SUNY-Maritime
Week Three: Monday, February 17 to Sunday, February 23, 2025
Beginning Monday, February 17
Pennsylvania State Athletics Conference (PSAC) – Men and Women
- Dates: Monday, February 17–Thursday, February 20
- Location: Graham Aquatics Center, York, PA
- Defending Champions: West Chester women (17x); West Chester men (24x)
- Live Results on Meet Mobile
- Live Video: PSAC Sports Digital Network
- Championship Central
- Teams: Bloomsburg, California (PA) (women), Clarion, East Stroudsburg (women), Edinboro, Gannon, IUP, Kutztown (women), Lock Haven (women), Millersville (women), Shippensburg, West Chester
Beginning Tuesday, February 18
New South Intercollegiate Swim Conference (NSISC) – Men and Women
- Dates: Tuesday, February 18–Saturday, February 22
- Location: Ronald G. Mayers Aquatic Center, Cleveland, MS
- Defending Champions: West Florida women (5x); Henderson State men (1x)
- Live Results
- Championship Central
- Teams: Delta State, Henderson State, Montevallo, Ouachita Baptist, West Florida (women)
Beginning Wednesday, February 19
Conference Carolinas (CC) – Men and Women
- Dates: Wednesday, February 19–Saturday, February 22
- Location: Triangle Aquatic Center, Cary, NC
- Defending Champions: UNC Pembroke women (1x); Emmanuel men (4x)
- Live Results
- Live Video
- Championship Central
- Teams: Barton, Chowan, Converse (women), Emmanuel, King, Lees-McRae, Montevallo*, UNC Pembroke (women)
Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) – Men and Women
- Dates: Wednesday, February 19–Saturday, February 22
- Location: Holland Aquatic Center, Holland, MI
- Defending Champions: Grand Valley State women (2x); Grand Valley State men (10x)
- Championship Program
- Live Results
- Streaming
- Championship Central
- Teams: Augustana (men), Davenport, Grand Valley State, Northern Michigan, Saginaw Valley State, St. Cloud State (men), Wayne State