2025 NAIA Swimming and Diving Conference Championships Primer

And just like that the 2024-25 college conference championship season is upon us! The NAIA conference meets began last week and will continue through mid-February, with the national championships taking place during the first week of March.

Below, we have gathered a listing of NAIA conference meets that will be taking place over the next few weeks. If we have missed your favorite meet, let us know and we’ll add it below.

Week One: Monday, January 27 to Sunday, February 2, 2024

Great Southwest Athletic Conference (GSAC) – Men and Women

Dates: Friday, January 31 – Saturday, February 1

Location: Soka Aquatics Center, Irvine, CA

Defending Champions: N/A (inaugural event)

Live Results

Live Video

Championship Central

Teams: Arizona Christian, College of Idaho, Master’s, Ottawa Arizona, Simpson, Soka

Week Two: Monday, February 3 to Sunday, February 9, 2024

Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) – Men and Women

Dates: Thursday, February 6 – Saturday, February 8

Location: Kingsport Aquatic Center, Kingsport, TN

Defending Champions: Milligan women (3x); Milligan men (4x)

Live Results

Live Video

Championship Central

Teams: Brenau, Columbia College, Milligan, Pikeville, Union, WVU Tech

Mid-South Conference (MSC) – Men and Women

Dates: Thursday, February 6 – Saturday, February 8

Location: Centre College Aquatic Center, Danville, KY

Defending Champions: Cumberlands women (12x); Cumberlands men (6x)

Live Results

Live Video

Championship Central

Teams: Campbellsville, Cumberlands, Indiana Wesleyan, Lindsey Wilson, Midway, Shawnee State

The Sun Conference – Men and Women

Dates: Thursday, February 6 – Saturday, February 8

Location: Florida Aquatics Swimming and Training, Ocala, FL

Defending Champions: Keiser women (3x); Keiser men (3x)

Live Results

Live Video

Championship Central

Teams: Ave Maria, Keiser, Life, Loyola New Orleans, SCAD Savannah, St. Thomas (FL), Thomas, UT Southern, William Carey

Week Three: Monday, February 10 to Sunday, February 16, 2024

Liberal Arts Conference – Men and Women

Dates: Wednesday, February 12 – Saturday, February 15

Location: Racine, WI

Defending Champions: St. Ambrose women (2x); St. Ambrose men (2x)

Live Results

Live Video

Championship Central

Teams: Asbury (D3), Illinois Tech (D3), Minnesota-Morris (D3), St. Ambrose (NAIA), Williams Baptist (NAIA)

Pacific Collegiate Swim & Dive Conference (PCSC) – Men and Women

Dates: Wednesday, February 12 – Saturday, February 15

Location: East Los Angeles College Swim Stadium, Monterey Park, CA

Defending Champions: Cal State East Bay women (1x); Biola men (2x)

Live Results

Championship Central

Teams: Alaska Fairbanks (D2, women), Arizona Christian, Azusa Pacific (D2, women), Biola (D2), Cal State East Bay (D2, women), Concordia Irvine (D2), Fresno Pacific (D2), Master’s, Ottawa Arizona, Simpson, Soka, UC Santa Cruz (D3), Westmont (women)

Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference (KCAC) – Men and Women

Dates: Thursday, February 13 – Saturday, February 15

Location: Hobart Aquatic Center, Hobart, IN

Defending Champions: Olivet Nazarene women (5x); Olivet Nazarene men (3x)

Live Results on Meet Mobile

Live Video on KCAC Network

Championship Central

Teams: Aquinas, Bethel (IN), College of Saint Mary (women), Dordt, Jamestown (women), Midland, Morningside, Olivet Nazarene, Saint Mary (KS)

2025 NAIA Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships