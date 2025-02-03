Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2025 NAIA Swimming and Diving Conference Championships Primer

And just like that the 2024-25 college conference championship season is upon us! The NAIA conference meets began last week and will continue through mid-February, with the national championships taking place during the first week of March.

Below, we have gathered a listing of NAIA conference meets that will be taking place over the next few weeks. If we have missed your favorite meet, let us know and we’ll add it below.

Week One: Monday, January 27 to Sunday, February 2, 2024

Great Southwest Athletic Conference (GSAC) – Men and Women

  • Dates: Friday, January 31 – Saturday, February 1
  • Location: Soka Aquatics Center, Irvine, CA
  • Defending Champions: N/A (inaugural event)
  • Live Results
  • Live Video
  • Championship Central
  • Teams: Arizona Christian, College of Idaho, Master’s, Ottawa Arizona, Simpson, Soka

Week Two: Monday, February 3 to Sunday, February 9, 2024

Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) – Men and Women

  • Dates: Thursday, February 6 – Saturday, February 8
  • Location: Kingsport Aquatic Center, Kingsport, TN
  • Defending Champions: Milligan women (3x); Milligan men (4x)
  • Live Results
  • Live Video
  • Championship Central
  • Teams: Brenau, Columbia College, Milligan, Pikeville, Union, WVU Tech

Mid-South Conference (MSC) – Men and Women

  • Dates: Thursday, February 6 – Saturday, February 8
  • Location: Centre College Aquatic Center, Danville, KY
  • Defending Champions: Cumberlands women (12x); Cumberlands men (6x)
  • Live Results
  • Live Video
  • Championship Central
  • Teams: Campbellsville, Cumberlands, Indiana Wesleyan, Lindsey Wilson, Midway, Shawnee State

The Sun Conference – Men and Women

  • Dates: Thursday, February 6 – Saturday, February 8
  • Location: Florida Aquatics Swimming and Training, Ocala, FL
  • Defending Champions: Keiser women (3x); Keiser men (3x)
  • Live Results
  • Live Video
  • Championship Central
  • Teams: Ave Maria, Keiser, Life, Loyola New Orleans, SCAD Savannah, St. Thomas (FL), Thomas, UT Southern, William Carey

Week Three: Monday, February 10 to Sunday, February 16, 2024

Liberal Arts Conference – Men and Women

  • Dates: Wednesday, February 12 – Saturday, February 15
  • Location: Racine, WI
  • Defending Champions: St. Ambrose women (2x); St. Ambrose men (2x)
  • Live Results
  • Live Video
  • Championship Central
  • Teams: Asbury (D3), Illinois Tech (D3), Minnesota-Morris (D3), St. Ambrose (NAIA), Williams Baptist (NAIA)

Pacific Collegiate Swim & Dive Conference (PCSC) – Men and Women

  • Dates: Wednesday, February 12 – Saturday, February 15
  • Location: East Los Angeles College Swim Stadium, Monterey Park, CA
  • Defending Champions: Cal State East Bay women (1x); Biola men (2x)
  • Live Results
  • Championship Central
  • Teams: Alaska Fairbanks (D2, women), Arizona Christian, Azusa Pacific (D2, women), Biola (D2), Cal State East Bay (D2, women), Concordia Irvine (D2), Fresno Pacific (D2), Master’s, Ottawa Arizona, Simpson, Soka, UC Santa Cruz (D3), Westmont (women)

Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference (KCAC) – Men and Women

  • Dates: Thursday, February 13 – Saturday, February 15
  • Location: Hobart Aquatic Center, Hobart, IN
  • Defending Champions: Olivet Nazarene women (5x); Olivet Nazarene men (3x)
  • Live Results on Meet Mobile
  • Live Video on KCAC Network
  • Championship Central
  • Teams: Aquinas, Bethel (IN), College of Saint Mary (women), Dordt, Jamestown (women), Midland, Morningside, Olivet Nazarene, Saint Mary (KS)

 

2025 NAIA Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships

  • Dates: Wednesday, March 5 – Saturday, March 8
  • Location: Elkhart Aquatic Center, Elkhart, IN
  • Defending Champions: Keiser women (2x); Keiser men (5x)
  • Live Results
  • Live Stream
  • Championship Central

