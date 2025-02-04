2025 NCAA Swimming and Diving Conference Championships Primer – Division I

The 2025 swimming and diving championship season is finally just around the corner. Over the next few weeks, there will be dozens of conference championships in each of the NCAA’s three divisions and the NAIA. Below, we have listed the details (dates, locations, and important links) for the 26 NCAA Division I conferences that have swimming & diving championships this season.

You can find links to our other primers below:

Division II conference primer

Division III conference primer

NAIA conference primer

Division I will look a little different this year, as the Power 5 conferences have been whittled down to 4, and the old members of the Pac-12 have all found new homes. Other schools realigned, as well, and we have two brand new swimming and diving conference meets for Division I (Big West men and women and MVC men).

If you plan on closely following multiple conference meets in the next few weeks, it may be a good idea to bookmark this page to keep all the information in an easily accessible location. We will update it as we get more details.

And while we’ve done our best to track them all down, there are many championship meets going on around the nation this month so if we’ve missed one, let us know and we’ll add it below.

Week One: Monday, February 10 to Sunday, February 16, 2025

Big West Conference – Men and Women

Dates: Wednesday, February 12–Saturday, February 15

Location: CRWC Natatorium, Houston, TX

Defending Champions: N/A (inaugural event)

Live Results

Live Video

Championship Central

Fan Guide

Teams: Cal Poly*, Cal State Bakersfield*, Hawaii*, UC Davis (women)*, UC San Diego*, UC Santa Barbara*

Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) – Men and Women

Dates: Wednesday, February 12–Saturday, February 15

Location: Spire Academy, Geneva, OH

Defending Champions: Niagara women (1x); Marist men (1x)

Live Results

Live Video

Championship Central

Fan Guide

Teams: Canisius, Fairfield, Iona, Manhattan, Marist, Merrimack*, Mount St. Mary’s, Niagara, Rider, Saint Peter’s, Siena (women)

Week Two: Monday, February 17 to Sunday, February 23, 2025

Tuesday, February 18–Saturday, February 22

Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) – Men and Women

Dates: Tuesday, February 18–Saturday, February 22

Location: Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, NC

Defending champions: UVA women (5x); NC State men (3x)

Live Results

Live Video: ACC NX

Championship Central

Fan Guide

Teams: Boston College, Cal*, Duke, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Miami (women swimming & diving/men diving), NC State, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Pittsburgh, SMU*, Stanford*, Virginia, Virginia Tech

Southeastern Conference (SEC) – Men and Women

Dates: Tuesday, February 18–Saturday, February 22

Location: Gabrielsen Natatorium, Athens, GA

Defending Champions: Florida women (2x); Florida men (12x)

Live Results

Live Video: SEC Network+

Championship Central

Fan Guide

Teams: Alabama, Arkansas (women), Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Missouri, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas*, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt (women)

Wednesday, February 19–Saturday, February 22

America East – Men and Women

Dates: Wednesday, February 19–Saturday, February 22

Location: VMI Aquatic Center, Lexington, VA

Defending Champions: Vermont women (1x); Binghamton men (1x)

Live Results

Live Video

Championship Central

Fan Guide

Teams: Binghamton, Bryant, Maine, New Hampshire (women), NJIT (men), UMBC, Vermont (women), VMI

American Athletic Conference (AAC) – Women only

Dates: Wednesday, February 19–Saturday, February 22

Location: Robson & Lindley Aquatics Center and Barr McMillion Natatorium, Dallas, TX

Defending Champions: Florida International women (1x)

Live Results

Live Video

Championship Central

Fan Guide

Teams: East Carolina, Florida Atlantic, Florida International, North Texas, Rice, Tulane

Atlantic-10 Conference – Men and Women

Dates: Wednesday, February 19–Saturday, February 22

Location: Hampton Aquaplex, Hampton, VA

Defending Champions: George Washington women (3x); George Washington men (4x)

Live Results

Live Video

Championship Central

Fan Guide

Teams: Davidson, Duquesne (women), Fordham, George Mason, George Washington, La Salle, Massachusetts, Rhode Island (women), Richmond (women), St. Louis, St. Bonaventure

Atlantic Sun Conference (ASUN) – Men and Women

Dates: Wednesday, February 19–Saturday, February 22

Location: Allan Jones Aquatic Center, Knoxville, TN

Defending Champions: Liberty women (1x), SMU men (1x)

Live Results

Live Video

Championship Central: women’s site ׀ men’s site

Fan Guide

Teams: Bellarmine, Florida Atlantic (men), Florida Gulf Coast (women)*, Gardner-Webb, Liberty (women), North Florida (women), Old Dominion (men), Queens, UNC Asheville (women)

Big Ten Conference – Women

Dates: Wednesday, February 19–Saturday, February 22

Location: McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion, Columbus, OH

Defending champions: Indiana women (1x)

Live Results

Live Video: B1G+

Championship Central

Fan Guide

Teams: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue, Rutgers, UCLA*, USC*, Wisconsin

Horizon League – Men and Women

Dates: Wednesday, February 19–Saturday, February 22

Location: IU Natatorium, Indianapolis, IN

Defending Champions: Oakland women (11x); Oakland men (11x)

Live Results

Live Video: ESPN+

Championship Central

Fan Guide

Teams: Cleveland State, IU Indianapolis, Northern Kentucky*, Oakland, UW-Green Bay, UW-Milwaukee, Youngstown State

Ivy League – Women

Dates: Wednesday, February 19–Saturday, February 22

Location: DeNunzio Pool, Princeton, NJ

Defending Champions: Princeton women (2x)

Live Results

Live Video: ESPN+

Championship Central

Fan Guide

Teams: Brown, Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Harvard, Penn, Princeton, Yale

Missouri Valley Conference (MVC) – Men

Dates: Wednesday, February 19–Saturday, February 22

Location: Corwin M. Nixon Aquatic Center, Oxford, OH

Defending Champions: N/A (inaugural event)

Live Results

Live Video

Championship Central

Fan Guide

Teams: Ball State*, Evansville*, Miami (OH)*, Missouri State*, Southern Illinois*, UIC*, Valparaiso*

Mountain Pacific Sports Federation (MPSF) – Men and Women

Dates: Tuesday, February 19–Saturday, February 22

Location: Human Performance Center, St. George, UT

Defending Champions: Hawaii women (2x); Hawaii men (1x)

Live Results

Live Video

Championship Central

Fan Guide

Teams: Incarnate Word, Pacific, Pepperdine (women), San Diego (women)

Mountain West Conference – Women only

Dates: Wednesday, February 19–Saturday, February 22

Location: CRWC Natatorium, Houston, TX

Defending Champions: San Diego State women (3x)

Live Results

Live Video: Mountain West Network

Championship Central

Fan Guide

Teams: Air Force, Boise State*, Colorado State, Fresno State, Nevada, New Mexico, San Diego State, San José State, UNLV, Washington State*, Wyoming

Northeast Conference (NEC) – Men and Women

Dates: Tuesday, February 19–Saturday, February 22

Location: Spire Institute, Geneva, OH

Defending Champions: Central Connecticut State women (2x); Wagner men (1x)

Live Results

Live Video: NEC Frontrow

Championship Central: women’s site ׀ men’s site

Fan Guide

Teams: Central Connecticut (women), Howard, Le Moyne, LIU, St. Francis Univ (women), Stonehill (women), Wagner

Patriot League – Men and Women

Dates: Tuesday, February 19–Saturday, February 22

Location: Kinney Natatorium, Lewisburg, PA

Defending Champions: Navy women (12x); Navy men (20x)

Live Results

Live Video: ESPN+

Championship Central

Fan Guide

Teams: American, Army West Point, Boston U, Bucknell, Colgate, Holy Cross, Lafayette, Lehigh, Loyola Maryland, Navy

Summit League – Men and Women

Dates: Wednesday, February 19–Saturday, February 22

Location: Campus Recreation & Wellness Center, Iowa City, IA

Defending Champions: Denver women (11x); Denver men (10x)

Live Results

Live Video: Summit League Network

Championship Central

Fan Guide

Teams: Denver, Eastern Illinois, Nebraska-Omaha, South Dakota, South Dakota State, Southern Indiana, St. Thomas

Sun Belt Conference – Women only

Dates: Wednesday, February 19–Saturday, February 22

Location: Rosen Aquatic & Fitness Center, Orlando, FL

Defending Champions: James Madison women (1x)

Live Results

Live Video: ESPN+

Championship Central

Fan Guide

Teams: Georgia Southern, James Madison, Marshall, Old Dominion

Week Three: Monday, February 24 to Sunday, March 2, 2024

Monday, February 24–Thursday, February 27

Big East Conference – Men and Women

Dates: Monday, February 24–Thursday, February 27

Location: SPIRE Academy, Geneva, OH

Defending Champions: Villanova women (11x), Georgetown men (3x)

Live Results

Live Video: BIG EAST Digital Network on FloSports

Championship Central

Fan Guide

Teams: Butler (women), Georgetown, Providence, Seton Hall, UConn (women), Villanova, Xavier

Tuesday, February 25–Saturday, March 1

Big 12 Conference – Men and Women

Dates: Tuesday, February 25–Saturday, March 1

Location: Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatic Center, Federal Way, WA

Defending champions: Texas women (12x); Texas men (28x)

Live Results

Live Video

Championship Central

Fan Guide

Teams: Arizona*, Arizona State*, BYU, Cincinnati, Houston (women), Iowa State (women), Kansas (women), Texas Christian, Utah*, West Virginia

Wednesday, February 26–Saturday, March 1

Big Ten Conference – Men

Dates: Wednesday, February 26–Saturday, March 1

Location: Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center, Minneapolis, MN

Defending champions: Indiana men (3x)

Live Results

Live Video

Championship Central

Fan Guide

Teams: Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Northwestern, Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue, USC*, Wisconsin

Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) – Men and Women

Dates: Wednesday, February 26–Saturday, March 1

Location: Hampton Aquaplex, Hampton, VA

Defending Champions: UNC-Wilmington women (2x); UNC-Wilmington men (3x)

Live Results

Live Video: Flo Swimming

Championship Central

Fan Guide

Teams: Campbell (women), Delaware, Drexel, Monmouth, Northeastern (women), Stony Brook (women), Towson, UNC-Wilmington, William & Mary

Ivy League – Men

Dates: Wednesday, February 26–Saturday, March 1

Location: Katherine Moran Coleman Aquatics Center, Providence, RI

Defending Champions: Harvard men (7x)

Live Results

Live Video

Championship Central

Fan Guide

Teams: Brown, Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Harvard, Penn, Princeton, Yale

Mid-American Conference (MAC) – Women

Dates: Wednesday, February 26–Saturday, March 1

Location: Alumni Arena Natatorium, Buffalo, NY

Defending Champions: Akron women (3x)

Live Results

Live Video

Championship Central

Fan Guide

Teams: Akron, Ball State, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Eastern Michigan, Miami (OH), Ohio, Toledo

Missouri Valley Conference (MVC) – Women

Dates: Wednesday, February 26–Saturday, March 1

Location: Waukee CSD Natatorium, Waukee, IA

Defending Champions: Missouri State women (7x)

Live Results

Live Video

Championship Central

Fan Guide

Teams: Evansville, Illinois State, Indiana State, Little Rock, Missouri State, Northern Iowa, Southern Illinois, Valparaiso, UIC

Western Athletic Conference (WAC) – Men and Women

Dates: Wednesday, February 26–Saturday, March 1

Location: CRWC Natatorium, Houston, TX

Defending Champions: Northern Arizona women (11x); UNLV men (4x)

Live Results

Live Video

Championship Central

Fan Guide

Teams: Air Force (men), Cal Baptist, Grand Canyon, Idaho (women), New Mexico State (women), Northern Arizona (women), Northern Colorado (women), Seattle, UNLV (men), UT Rio Grand Valley*, Utah Tech (women), Wyoming (men)

__________________

*added to the conference this year