2025 NCAA Swimming and Diving Conference Championships Primer – Division I

The 2025 swimming and diving championship season is finally just around the corner. Over the next few weeks, there will be dozens of conference championships in each of the NCAA’s three divisions and the NAIA. Below, we have listed the details (dates, locations, and important links) for the 26 NCAA Division I conferences that have swimming & diving championships this season.
Division I will look a little different this year, as the Power 5 conferences have been whittled down to 4, and the old members of the Pac-12 have all found new homes. Other schools realigned, as well, and we have two brand new swimming and diving conference meets for Division I (Big West men and women and MVC men).
If you plan on closely following multiple conference meets in the next few weeks, it may be a good idea to bookmark this page to keep all the information in an easily accessible location. We will update it as we get more details.
And while we’ve done our best to track them all down, there are many championship meets going on around the nation this month so if we’ve missed one, let us know and we’ll add it below.
Week One: Monday, February 10 to Sunday, February 16, 2025
Big West Conference – Men and Women
- Dates: Wednesday, February 12–Saturday, February 15
- Location: CRWC Natatorium, Houston, TX
- Defending Champions: N/A (inaugural event)
- Live Results
- Live Video
- Championship Central
- Fan Guide
- Teams: Cal Poly*, Cal State Bakersfield*, Hawaii*, UC Davis (women)*, UC San Diego*, UC Santa Barbara*
Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) – Men and Women
- Dates: Wednesday, February 12–Saturday, February 15
- Location: Spire Academy, Geneva, OH
- Defending Champions: Niagara women (1x); Marist men (1x)
- Live Results
- Live Video
- Championship Central
- Fan Guide
- Teams: Canisius, Fairfield, Iona, Manhattan, Marist, Merrimack*, Mount St. Mary’s, Niagara, Rider, Saint Peter’s, Siena (women)
Week Two: Monday, February 17 to Sunday, February 23, 2025
Tuesday, February 18–Saturday, February 22
Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) – Men and Women
- Dates: Tuesday, February 18–Saturday, February 22
- Location: Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, NC
- Defending champions: UVA women (5x); NC State men (3x)
- Live Results
- Live Video: ACC NX
- Championship Central
- Fan Guide
- Teams: Boston College, Cal*, Duke, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Miami (women swimming & diving/men diving), NC State, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Pittsburgh, SMU*, Stanford*, Virginia, Virginia Tech
Southeastern Conference (SEC) – Men and Women
- Dates: Tuesday, February 18–Saturday, February 22
- Location: Gabrielsen Natatorium, Athens, GA
- Defending Champions: Florida women (2x); Florida men (12x)
- Live Results
- Live Video: SEC Network+
- Championship Central
- Fan Guide
- Teams: Alabama, Arkansas (women), Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Missouri, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas*, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt (women)
Wednesday, February 19–Saturday, February 22
America East – Men and Women
- Dates: Wednesday, February 19–Saturday, February 22
- Location: VMI Aquatic Center, Lexington, VA
- Defending Champions: Vermont women (1x); Binghamton men (1x)
- Live Results
- Live Video
- Championship Central
- Fan Guide
- Teams: Binghamton, Bryant, Maine, New Hampshire (women), NJIT (men), UMBC, Vermont (women), VMI
American Athletic Conference (AAC) – Women only
- Dates: Wednesday, February 19–Saturday, February 22
- Location: Robson & Lindley Aquatics Center and Barr McMillion Natatorium, Dallas, TX
- Defending Champions: Florida International women (1x)
- Live Results
- Live Video
- Championship Central
- Fan Guide
- Teams: East Carolina, Florida Atlantic, Florida International, North Texas, Rice, Tulane
Atlantic-10 Conference – Men and Women
- Dates: Wednesday, February 19–Saturday, February 22
- Location: Hampton Aquaplex, Hampton, VA
- Defending Champions: George Washington women (3x); George Washington men (4x)
- Live Results
- Live Video
- Championship Central
- Fan Guide
- Teams: Davidson, Duquesne (women), Fordham, George Mason, George Washington, La Salle, Massachusetts, Rhode Island (women), Richmond (women), St. Louis, St. Bonaventure
Atlantic Sun Conference (ASUN) – Men and Women
- Dates: Wednesday, February 19–Saturday, February 22
- Location: Allan Jones Aquatic Center, Knoxville, TN
- Defending Champions: Liberty women (1x), SMU men (1x)
- Live Results
- Live Video
- Championship Central: women’s site ׀ men’s site
- Fan Guide
- Teams: Bellarmine, Florida Atlantic (men), Florida Gulf Coast (women)*, Gardner-Webb, Liberty (women), North Florida (women), Old Dominion (men), Queens, UNC Asheville (women)
Big Ten Conference – Women
- Dates: Wednesday, February 19–Saturday, February 22
- Location: McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion, Columbus, OH
- Defending champions: Indiana women (1x)
- Live Results
- Live Video: B1G+
- Championship Central
- Fan Guide
- Teams: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue, Rutgers, UCLA*, USC*, Wisconsin
Horizon League – Men and Women
- Dates: Wednesday, February 19–Saturday, February 22
- Location: IU Natatorium, Indianapolis, IN
- Defending Champions: Oakland women (11x); Oakland men (11x)
- Live Results
- Live Video: ESPN+
- Championship Central
- Fan Guide
- Teams: Cleveland State, IU Indianapolis, Northern Kentucky*, Oakland, UW-Green Bay, UW-Milwaukee, Youngstown State
Ivy League – Women
- Dates: Wednesday, February 19–Saturday, February 22
- Location: DeNunzio Pool, Princeton, NJ
- Defending Champions: Princeton women (2x)
- Live Results
- Live Video: ESPN+
- Championship Central
- Fan Guide
- Teams: Brown, Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Harvard, Penn, Princeton, Yale
Missouri Valley Conference (MVC) – Men
- Dates: Wednesday, February 19–Saturday, February 22
- Location: Corwin M. Nixon Aquatic Center, Oxford, OH
- Defending Champions: N/A (inaugural event)
- Live Results
- Live Video
- Championship Central
- Fan Guide
- Teams: Ball State*, Evansville*, Miami (OH)*, Missouri State*, Southern Illinois*, UIC*, Valparaiso*
Mountain Pacific Sports Federation (MPSF) – Men and Women
- Dates: Tuesday, February 19–Saturday, February 22
- Location: Human Performance Center, St. George, UT
- Defending Champions: Hawaii women (2x); Hawaii men (1x)
- Live Results
- Live Video
- Championship Central
- Fan Guide
- Teams: Incarnate Word, Pacific, Pepperdine (women), San Diego (women)
Mountain West Conference – Women only
- Dates: Wednesday, February 19–Saturday, February 22
- Location: CRWC Natatorium, Houston, TX
- Defending Champions: San Diego State women (3x)
- Live Results
- Live Video: Mountain West Network
- Championship Central
- Fan Guide
- Teams: Air Force, Boise State*, Colorado State, Fresno State, Nevada, New Mexico, San Diego State, San José State, UNLV, Washington State*, Wyoming
Northeast Conference (NEC) – Men and Women
- Dates: Tuesday, February 19–Saturday, February 22
- Location: Spire Institute, Geneva, OH
- Defending Champions: Central Connecticut State women (2x); Wagner men (1x)
- Live Results
- Live Video: NEC Frontrow
- Championship Central: women’s site ׀ men’s site
- Fan Guide
- Teams: Central Connecticut (women), Howard, Le Moyne, LIU, St. Francis Univ (women), Stonehill (women), Wagner
Patriot League – Men and Women
- Dates: Tuesday, February 19–Saturday, February 22
- Location: Kinney Natatorium, Lewisburg, PA
- Defending Champions: Navy women (12x); Navy men (20x)
- Live Results
- Live Video: ESPN+
- Championship Central
- Fan Guide
- Teams: American, Army West Point, Boston U, Bucknell, Colgate, Holy Cross, Lafayette, Lehigh, Loyola Maryland, Navy
Summit League – Men and Women
- Dates: Wednesday, February 19–Saturday, February 22
- Location: Campus Recreation & Wellness Center, Iowa City, IA
- Defending Champions: Denver women (11x); Denver men (10x)
- Live Results
- Live Video: Summit League Network
- Championship Central
- Fan Guide
- Teams: Denver, Eastern Illinois, Nebraska-Omaha, South Dakota, South Dakota State, Southern Indiana, St. Thomas
Sun Belt Conference – Women only
- Dates: Wednesday, February 19–Saturday, February 22
- Location: Rosen Aquatic & Fitness Center, Orlando, FL
- Defending Champions: James Madison women (1x)
- Live Results
- Live Video: ESPN+
- Championship Central
- Fan Guide
- Teams: Georgia Southern, James Madison, Marshall, Old Dominion
Week Three: Monday, February 24 to Sunday, March 2, 2024
Monday, February 24–Thursday, February 27
Big East Conference – Men and Women
- Dates: Monday, February 24–Thursday, February 27
- Location: SPIRE Academy, Geneva, OH
- Defending Champions: Villanova women (11x), Georgetown men (3x)
- Live Results
- Live Video: BIG EAST Digital Network on FloSports
- Championship Central
- Fan Guide
- Teams: Butler (women), Georgetown, Providence, Seton Hall, UConn (women), Villanova, Xavier
Tuesday, February 25–Saturday, March 1
Big 12 Conference – Men and Women
- Dates: Tuesday, February 25–Saturday, March 1
- Location: Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatic Center, Federal Way, WA
- Defending champions: Texas women (12x); Texas men (28x)
- Live Results
- Live Video
- Championship Central
- Fan Guide
- Teams: Arizona*, Arizona State*, BYU, Cincinnati, Houston (women), Iowa State (women), Kansas (women), Texas Christian, Utah*, West Virginia
Wednesday, February 26–Saturday, March 1
Big Ten Conference – Men
- Dates: Wednesday, February 26–Saturday, March 1
- Location: Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center, Minneapolis, MN
- Defending champions: Indiana men (3x)
- Live Results
- Live Video
- Championship Central
- Fan Guide
- Teams: Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Northwestern, Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue, USC*, Wisconsin
Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) – Men and Women
- Dates: Wednesday, February 26–Saturday, March 1
- Location: Hampton Aquaplex, Hampton, VA
- Defending Champions: UNC-Wilmington women (2x); UNC-Wilmington men (3x)
- Live Results
- Live Video: Flo Swimming
- Championship Central
- Fan Guide
- Teams: Campbell (women), Delaware, Drexel, Monmouth, Northeastern (women), Stony Brook (women), Towson, UNC-Wilmington, William & Mary
Ivy League – Men
- Dates: Wednesday, February 26–Saturday, March 1
- Location: Katherine Moran Coleman Aquatics Center, Providence, RI
- Defending Champions: Harvard men (7x)
- Live Results
- Live Video
- Championship Central
- Fan Guide
- Teams: Brown, Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Harvard, Penn, Princeton, Yale
Mid-American Conference (MAC) – Women
- Dates: Wednesday, February 26–Saturday, March 1
- Location: Alumni Arena Natatorium, Buffalo, NY
- Defending Champions: Akron women (3x)
- Live Results
- Live Video
- Championship Central
- Fan Guide
- Teams: Akron, Ball State, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Eastern Michigan, Miami (OH), Ohio, Toledo
Missouri Valley Conference (MVC) – Women
- Dates: Wednesday, February 26–Saturday, March 1
- Location: Waukee CSD Natatorium, Waukee, IA
- Defending Champions: Missouri State women (7x)
- Live Results
- Live Video
- Championship Central
- Fan Guide
- Teams: Evansville, Illinois State, Indiana State, Little Rock, Missouri State, Northern Iowa, Southern Illinois, Valparaiso, UIC
Western Athletic Conference (WAC) – Men and Women
- Dates: Wednesday, February 26–Saturday, March 1
- Location: CRWC Natatorium, Houston, TX
- Defending Champions: Northern Arizona women (11x); UNLV men (4x)
- Live Results
- Live Video
- Championship Central
- Fan Guide
- Teams: Air Force (men), Cal Baptist, Grand Canyon, Idaho (women), New Mexico State (women), Northern Arizona (women), Northern Colorado (women), Seattle, UNLV (men), UT Rio Grand Valley*, Utah Tech (women), Wyoming (men)
*added to the conference this year
