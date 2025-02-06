2025 NCAA Swimming and Diving Conference Championships Primer – Division III

Welcome to the 2025 college conference championships season! Division III, the largest of the NCAA’s three with 31 conference meets, has condensed its normal four-week championship meet cycle into three weeks. Action kicks off this weekend.
Below, we have gathered a listing of all the NCAA Division III conference meets that will be taking place over the next month. You can bookmark this page to get continuing information on each conference championship, as we’ll be adding links to live results, live video, and championship central sites, as they become available.
And while we’ve done our best to track them all down, there are many championship meets going on around the nation this month so if we’ve missed one, let us know and we’ll add it below.
Week One: Monday, February 3 to Sunday, February 9, 2025
Beginning Friday, February 7
Great Northeast Athletic Conference (GNAC) – Men and Women
- Dates: Friday, February 7–Sunday, February 9
- Location: Worcester Polytechnic Institute Sports & Recreation Center, Worcester, MA
- Defending Champions: Norwich women (2x); Norwich men (2x)
- Live Results
- Live Video
- Championship Central
- Teams: Albertus Magnus (women’s), Elms (women’s), Norwich, Regis, Simmons (women), St. Joseph (CT), St. Joseph’s (ME) (women)
Week Two: Monday, February 10 to Sunday, February 16, 2025
Beginning Wednesday, February 12
Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference (HCAC) – Men and Women
- Dates: Wednesday, February 12–Saturday, February 15
- Location: Vigo County Aquatic Center, Terre Haute, IN
- Defending Champions: Franklin women (7x); Rose-Hulman men (4x)
- Live Results
- Live Video: VCSC Aquatic Center
- Championship Central: women’s site ׀ men’s site
- Teams: Anderson, Bluffton, Franklin, Hanover, Manchester, Rose-Hulman, Transylvania
Liberal Arts Conference – Men and Women
- Dates: Wednesday, February 12–Saturday, February 15
- Location: Racine, WI
- Defending Champions: St. Ambrose women (2x); St. Ambrose men (2x)
- Live Results
- Live Video
- Championship Central
- Teams: Asbury, Illinois Tech, Minnesota-Morris, Principia, St. Ambrose (NAIA), Williams Baptist (NAIA)
North Coast Athletic Conference (NCAC) – Men and Women
- Dates: Wednesday, February 12–Saturday, February 15
- Location: Trumbull Aquatics Center, Granville, OH
- Defending Champions: Kenyon women (1x), Kenyon men (2x)
- Live Results
- Live Video
- Championship Central
- Teams: Denison, DePauw, Hiram, Kenyon, Oberlin, Ohio Wesleyan, Wabash (men), Wittenberg, Wooster
Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) – Men and Women
- Dates: Wednesday, February 12–Saturday, February 15
- Location: Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, NC
- Defending Champions: Washington and Lee women (3x); Washington and Lee men (3x)
- Live Results
- Live Video
- Championship Central
- Teams: Bridgewater, Greensboro, Guilford (women), Hampden-Sydney (men), Hollins (women), Lynchburg, Randolph, Randolph-Macon, Roanoke, Sweet Briar (women), Virginia Wesleyan, Washington and Lee
Ohio Athletic Conference (OAC) – Men and Women
- Dates: Wednesday, February 12–Saturday, February 15
- Location: Oliver J. Ocasek Natatorium, Akron, OH
- Defending Champions: John Carroll women (8x); John Carroll men (8x)
- Live Results
- Live Video: Boxcast
- Championship Central
- Teams: Baldwin Wallace, Heidelberg*, John Carroll, Mount Union, Ohio Northern, Wilmington
Southern Athletic Association (SAA) – Men and Women
- Dates: Wednesday, February 12–Saturday, February 15
- Location: Champions Hall, Danville, KY
- Defending Champions: Rhodes women (2x); Rhodes men (1x)
- Live Results
- Live Video
- Championship Central
- Teams: Berry, Centre, Hendrix, Millsaps, Rhodes, Sewanee
Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference (SCAC) – Men and Women
- Dates: Wednesday, February 12–Saturday, February 15
- Location: Garland ISD Natatorium, Garland, TX
- Defending Champions: Trinity women (21x); Trinity men (5x)
- Live Results
- Championship Program
- Live Video
- Championship Central
- Teams: Austin, Centenary, Colorado, McMurry, Ozarks, Southwestern, University of St. Thomas, Trinity Univ
University Athletic Association (UAA) – Men and Women
- Dates: Wednesday, February 12–Saturday, February 15
- Location: Woodruff P.E. Center, Atlanta, GA
- Defending Champions: Emory women (25x); Emory men (25x)
- Live Results
- Live Video
- Championship Central
- Teams: Brandeis, Carnegie Mellon, Case Western, Chicago, Emory, New York University, Rochester, WashU-St. Louis
Beginning Thursday, February 13
Atlantic East Conference – Men and Women
- Dates: Thursday, February 13–Sunday, February 16
- Location: St. Mary’s College of Maryland
- Defending Champions: Marymount women, (2x) Marymount men (2x)
- Live Results
- Live Video
- Championship Central
- Teams: Cedar Crest*, Gallaudet, Immaculata, Marymount (VA), Marywood, St. Mary’s (MD)
Independent South Conference – Men and Women
- Dates: Thursday, February 13–Saturday, February 15
- Location: Kingsport, TN
- Defending Champions: Piedmont women (2x); Piedmont men (1x)
- Live Results
- Live Video
- Championship Central
- Teams: Piedmont, Salem (NC), Southern Virginia, Warren Wilson, William Peace
Landmark Conference – Men and Women
- Dates: Thursday, February 13–Sunday, February 16
- Location: Mangione Aquatic Center, Baltimore, MD
- Defending Champions: Scranton women (1x); Catholic men (8x)
- Live Results
- Live Video
- Championship Central
- Teams: Catholic, Drew, Elizabethtown, Goucher, Juniata (women), Lycoming, Moravian, Scranton, Susquehanna, Wilkes
Little East Conference (LEC) – Men and Women
- Dates: Thursday, February 13–Sunday, February 16
- Location: Babson College (diving) ׀ Boston Sports Institute, Wellesley, MA (swimming)
- Defending Champions: Eastern Connecticut women (1x); Bridgewater State (3x) men
- Live Results
- Live Video
- Championship Central
- Teams: Bridgewater State, Eastern Connecticut State, Husson*, Keene State, Maine Maritime Academy*, Plymouth State, Rhode Island College (women), SUNY Delhi*, UMass Dartmouth (women), University of New England, Western New England (women), Westfield State (women)
Middle Atlantic Conference (MAC) – Men and Women
- Dates: Thursday, February 13–Sunday, February 16
- Location: Graham Aquatic Center, York, PA
- Defending Champions: Messiah women (4x); Stevens men (5x)
- Live Results
- Heat Sheets
- Live Video: MACtv
- Championship Central
- Teams: Arcadia, FDU-Florham, Hood, King’s, Lebanon Valley, Messiah, Misericordia, Stevens, Stevenson, Widener, York
New Jersey Athletic Conference – Men and Women
- Dates: Thursday, February 13–Sunday, February 16
- Location: Hampton Aquaplex, Hampton, VA
- Defending Champions: Mary Washington women (1x); TCNJ men (1x)
- Live Results on Meet Mobile
- Championship Central
- Teams: Kean, Mary Washington, Merchant Marine Academy, Montclair State, Ramapo, Roger Williams (women), Rowan, Salisbury, TCNJ, William Paterson
New England Small College Athletic Conference (NESCAC) – Women
- Dates: Thursday, February 13–Sunday, February 16
- Location: Colby College, Waterville, ME
- Defending Champions: Williams women (1x)
- Live Results
- Live Video: NESCAC Network
- Championship Central
- Teams: Amherst, Bates, Bowdoin, Colby, Connecticut, Hamilton, Middlebury, Trinity, Tufts, Wesleyan, Williams
Northwest Conference – Men and Women
- Dates: Thursday, February 13–Sunday, February 16
- Location: Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatic Center, Federal Way, WA
- Defending Champions: Whitman women (1x); Whitworth men (6x)
- Live Results on Meet Mobile
- Live Video: NWC Network
- Championship Central
- Teams: George Fox, Lewis & Clark, Linfield, Pacific Lutheran, Pacific University, Puget Sound, Whitman, Whitworth, Willamette
Week Three: Monday, February 17 to Sunday, February 23, 2025
Beginning Wednesday, February 19
College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) – Men and Women
- Dates: Wednesday, February 19–Saturday, February 22
- Location: Koenitzer Aquatic Center (diving) ׀ Pleasant Prairie RecPlex, Pleasant Prairie, WI (swimming)
- Defending Champions: Augustana women (1x); Augustana men (2x)
- Live Results
- Championship Central
- Teams: Augustana, Carroll, Carthage, Illinois Wesleyan, Millikin, North Central, Wheaton
Empire 8 Conference – Men and Women
- Dates: Wednesday, February 19–Saturday, February 22
- Location: Webster Aquatic Center, Webster, NY
- Defending Champions: Nazareth women (6x); Hartwick men (1x)
- Live Results
- Live Video
- Championship Central
- Teams: Alfred University, Brockport*, Geneseo*, Hartwick, Nazareth
Liberty League – Men and Women
- Dates: Wednesday, February 19–Saturday, February 22
- Location: Kelsey Partridge Bird Natatorium, Ithaca, NY
- Defending Champions: Ithaca women (5x); RIT men (3x)
- Live Results
- Live Video
- Championship Central
- Teams: Bard, Clarkson, Hobart & William Smith, Ithaca, RIT, RPI, Skidmore, St. Lawrence, Union, Vassar
Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association (MIAA) – Men and Women
- Dates: Wednesday, February19–Saturday, February 22
- Location: Calvin University, Grand Rapids, MI
- Defending Champions: Hope women (4x); Calvin men (2x)
- Live Results
- Live Video
- Championship Central
- Teams: Albion, Alma, Calvin, Hope, Kalamazoo, Olivet
Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC) – Men and Women
- Dates: Wednesday, February 19–Saturday, February 22
- Location: Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center, Minneapolis, MN
- Defending Champions: Gustavus Adolphus women (1x); Gustavus Adolphus men (5x)
- Live Results
- Live Video
- Championship Central
- Teams: Augsburg (women), Carleton, Concordia, Gustavus Adolphus, Hamline, Macalester, Saint Benedict (women), St. Catherine (women), Saint John’s (men only), St. Olaf
Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) – Men and Women
- Dates: Wednesday, February 19–Saturday, February 22
- Location: James E. Longnecker Pool, Grove City, PA
- Defending Champions: Grove City women (5x); Grove City men (6x)
- Live Results
- Live Video
- Championship Central
- Teams: Allegheny, Bethany, Chatham, Grove City, Franciscan (women), Saint Vincent, Washington & Jefferson, Westminster
Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SCIAC) – Men and Women
- Dates: Thursday, February 19–Sunday, February 22
- Location: East Los Angeles College, Monterey Park, CA
- Defending Champions: Pomona-Pitzer women (1x); Claremont-Mudd-Scripps men (3x)
- Live Results
- Live Video
- Championship Central
- Teams: Caltech, Cal Lutheran, Chapman, Claremont-Mudd-Scripps, La Verne, Occidental, Pomona-Pitzer, Redlands, Whittier
State University of New York Athletic Conference / Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference (SUNYAC-AMCC) – Men and Women
- Dates: Wednesday, February 19–Saturday, February 22
- Location: Burt Flickinger Center, Erie, NY
- Defending Champions SUNYAC: Geneseo women (16x); Geneseo men (10x)
- Defending Champions AMCC: Behrend women (1x); Behrend men (1x)
- Live Results
- Live Video: SUNYAC TV
- Championship Central
- SUNYAC Teams: Cortland, Fredonia, New Paltz, Oneonta, Oswego and Potsdam
- AMCC Teams: Alfred State, Penn St. Altoona, Penn St. Behrend, Pitt-Bradford
Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) – Men and Women
- Dates: Wednesday, February 19–Saturday, February 22
- Location: Walter Schroeder Aquatic Center, Brown Deer, WI
- Defending Champions: Eau Claire women (2x); Eau Claire men (1x)
- Live Results on Meet Mobile
- Live Video
- Championship Central
- Teams: Eau Claire, La Crosse, Oshkosh, Stevens Point, Whitewater
Beginning Thursday, February 20
American Rivers Conference (A-R-C) – Men and Women
- Dates: Thursday, February 20–Saturday, February 22
- Location: Coe College, Cedar Rapids, IA
- Defending Champions: Luther women (3x), Nebraska Wesleyan men (1x)
- Live Results
- Live Video
- Championship Central
- Teams: Coe, Loras, Luther, Nebraska Wesleyan, Simpson
Centennial Conference – Men and Women
- Dates: Thursday, February 20–Sunday, February 23
- Location: Franklin & Marshall College, Lancaster, PA
- Defending Champions: Swarthmore women (3x); Swarthmore men (3x)
- Live Results
- Live Video: Centennial Digital Network
- Championship Central: Women’s site ׀ Men’s site
- Teams: Bryn Mawr (women), Dickinson, Franklin & Marshall, Gettysburg, McDaniel, Swarthmore, Ursinus, Washington College
Midwest Conference (MWC) – Men and Women
- Dates: Friday, February 20–Sunday, February 23
- Location: Grinnell College, Grinnell, IA
- Defending Champions: Grinnell women (3x); Grinnell men (8x)
- Live Results
- Live Video
- Championship Central: Women’s meet ׀ Men’s meet
- Teams: Beloit, Grinnell, Illinois College, Lake Forest, Lawrence, Monmouth, Ripon, St. Norbert
New England Small College Athletic Conference (NESCAC) – Men
- Dates: Thursday, February 20–Sunday, February 23
- Location: Middlebury College, Middlebury, VT
- Defending Champions: Williams (5x)
- Live Results
- Live Video: NESCAC Network
- Championship Central
- Teams: Amherst, Bates, Bowdoin, Colby, Connecticut, Hamilton, Middlebury, Trinity, Tufts, Wesleyan, Williams
New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference (NEWMAC) – Men and Women
- Dates: Thursday, February 20–Sunday, February 23
- Location: WPI Sports & Recreation Center, Worcester, MA
- Defending Champions: MIT women (12x); MIT men (15x)
- Live Results
- Live Video
- Championship Central
- Teams: Babson, Clark, MIT, Mount Holyoke (women), Smith (women), Springfield, US Coast Guard Academy, Wellesley (women), Wheaton, WPI