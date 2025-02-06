2025 NCAA Swimming and Diving Conference Championships Primer – Division III

Welcome to the 2025 college conference championships season! Division III, the largest of the NCAA’s three with 31 conference meets, has condensed its normal four-week championship meet cycle into three weeks. Action kicks off this weekend.

Below, we have gathered a listing of all the NCAA Division III conference meets that will be taking place over the next month. You can bookmark this page to get continuing information on each conference championship, as we’ll be adding links to live results, live video, and championship central sites, as they become available.

And while we’ve done our best to track them all down, there are many championship meets going on around the nation this month so if we’ve missed one, let us know and we’ll add it below.

You can find links to our other primers below:

Week One: Monday, February 3 to Sunday, February 9, 2025

Beginning Friday, February 7

Great Northeast Athletic Conference (GNAC) – Men and Women

Dates: Friday, February 7–Sunday, February 9

Location: Worcester Polytechnic Institute Sports & Recreation Center, Worcester, MA

Defending Champions: Norwich women (2x); Norwich men (2x)

Live Results

Live Video

Championship Central

Teams: Albertus Magnus (women’s), Elms (women’s), Norwich, Regis, Simmons (women), St. Joseph (CT), St. Joseph’s (ME) (women)

Week Two: Monday, February 10 to Sunday, February 16, 2025

Beginning Wednesday, February 12

Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference (HCAC) – Men and Women

Dates: Wednesday, February 12–Saturday, February 15

Location: Vigo County Aquatic Center, Terre Haute, IN

Defending Champions: Franklin women (7x); Rose-Hulman men (4x)

Live Results

Live Video: VCSC Aquatic Center

Championship Central: women’s site ׀ men’s site

Teams: Anderson, Bluffton, Franklin, Hanover, Manchester, Rose-Hulman, Transylvania

Liberal Arts Conference – Men and Women

Dates: Wednesday, February 12–Saturday, February 15

Location: Racine, WI

Defending Champions: St. Ambrose women (2x); St. Ambrose men (2x)

Live Results

Live Video

Championship Central

Teams: Asbury, Illinois Tech, Minnesota-Morris, Principia, St. Ambrose (NAIA), Williams Baptist (NAIA)

North Coast Athletic Conference (NCAC) – Men and Women

Dates: Wednesday, February 12–Saturday, February 15

Location: Trumbull Aquatics Center, Granville, OH

Defending Champions: Kenyon women (1x), Kenyon men (2x)

Live Results

Live Video

Championship Central

Teams: Denison, DePauw, Hiram, Kenyon, Oberlin, Ohio Wesleyan, Wabash (men), Wittenberg, Wooster

Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) – Men and Women

Dates: Wednesday, February 12–Saturday, February 15

Location: Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, NC

Defending Champions: Washington and Lee women (3x); Washington and Lee men (3x)

Live Results

Live Video

Championship Central

Teams: Bridgewater, Greensboro, Guilford (women), Hampden-Sydney (men), Hollins (women), Lynchburg, Randolph, Randolph-Macon, Roanoke, Sweet Briar (women), Virginia Wesleyan, Washington and Lee

Ohio Athletic Conference (OAC) – Men and Women

Dates: Wednesday, February 12–Saturday, February 15

Location: Oliver J. Ocasek Natatorium, Akron, OH

Defending Champions: John Carroll women (8x); John Carroll men (8x)

Live Results

Live Video: Boxcast

Championship Central

Teams: Baldwin Wallace, Heidelberg*, John Carroll, Mount Union, Ohio Northern, Wilmington

Southern Athletic Association (SAA) – Men and Women

Dates: Wednesday, February 12–Saturday, February 15

Location: Champions Hall, Danville, KY

Defending Champions: Rhodes women (2x); Rhodes men (1x)

Live Results

Live Video

Championship Central

Teams: Berry, Centre, Hendrix, Millsaps, Rhodes, Sewanee

Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference (SCAC) – Men and Women

Dates: Wednesday, February 12–Saturday, February 15

Location: Garland ISD Natatorium, Garland, TX

Defending Champions: Trinity women (21x); Trinity men (5x)

Live Results

Championship Program

Live Video

Championship Central

Teams: Austin, Centenary, Colorado, McMurry, Ozarks, Southwestern, University of St. Thomas, Trinity Univ

University Athletic Association (UAA) – Men and Women

Dates: Wednesday, February 12–Saturday, February 15

Location: Woodruff P.E. Center, Atlanta, GA

Defending Champions: Emory women (25x); Emory men (25x)

Live Results

Live Video

Championship Central

Teams: Brandeis, Carnegie Mellon, Case Western, Chicago, Emory, New York University, Rochester, WashU-St. Louis

Beginning Thursday, February 13

Atlantic East Conference – Men and Women

Dates: Thursday, February 13–Sunday, February 16

Location: St. Mary’s College of Maryland

Defending Champions: Marymount women, (2x) Marymount men (2x)

Live Results

Live Video

Championship Central

Teams: Cedar Crest*, Gallaudet, Immaculata, Marymount (VA), Marywood, St. Mary’s (MD)

Independent South Conference – Men and Women

Dates: Thursday, February 13–Saturday, February 15

Location: Kingsport, TN

Defending Champions: Piedmont women (2x); Piedmont men (1x)

Live Results

Live Video

Championship Central

Teams: Piedmont, Salem (NC), Southern Virginia, Warren Wilson, William Peace

Landmark Conference – Men and Women

Dates: Thursday, February 13–Sunday, February 16

Location: Mangione Aquatic Center, Baltimore, MD

Defending Champions: Scranton women (1x); Catholic men (8x)

Live Results

Live Video

Championship Central

Teams: Catholic, Drew, Elizabethtown, Goucher, Juniata (women), Lycoming, Moravian, Scranton, Susquehanna, Wilkes

Little East Conference (LEC) – Men and Women

Dates: Thursday, February 13–Sunday, February 16

Location: Babson College (diving) ׀ Boston Sports Institute, Wellesley, MA (swimming)

Defending Champions: Eastern Connecticut women (1x); Bridgewater State (3x) men

Live Results

Live Video

Championship Central

Teams: Bridgewater State, Eastern Connecticut State, Husson*, Keene State, Maine Maritime Academy*, Plymouth State, Rhode Island College (women), SUNY Delhi*, UMass Dartmouth (women), University of New England, Western New England (women), Westfield State (women)

Middle Atlantic Conference (MAC) – Men and Women

Dates: Thursday, February 13–Sunday, February 16

Location: Graham Aquatic Center, York, PA

Defending Champions: Messiah women (4x); Stevens men (5x)

Live Results

Heat Sheets

Live Video: MACtv

Championship Central

Teams: Arcadia, FDU-Florham, Hood, King’s, Lebanon Valley, Messiah, Misericordia, Stevens, Stevenson, Widener, York

New Jersey Athletic Conference – Men and Women

Dates: Thursday, February 13–Sunday, February 16

Location: Hampton Aquaplex, Hampton, VA

Defending Champions: Mary Washington women (1x); TCNJ men (1x)

Live Results on Meet Mobile

Championship Central

Teams: Kean, Mary Washington, Merchant Marine Academy, Montclair State, Ramapo, Roger Williams (women), Rowan, Salisbury, TCNJ, William Paterson

New England Small College Athletic Conference (NESCAC) – Women

Dates: Thursday, February 13–Sunday, February 16

Location: Colby College, Waterville, ME

Defending Champions: Williams women (1x)

Live Results

Live Video: NESCAC Network

Championship Central

Teams: Amherst, Bates, Bowdoin, Colby, Connecticut, Hamilton, Middlebury, Trinity, Tufts, Wesleyan, Williams

Northwest Conference – Men and Women

Dates: Thursday, February 13–Sunday, February 16

Location: Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatic Center, Federal Way, WA

Defending Champions: Whitman women (1x); Whitworth men (6x)

Live Results on Meet Mobile

Live Video: NWC Network

Championship Central

Teams: George Fox, Lewis & Clark, Linfield, Pacific Lutheran, Pacific University, Puget Sound, Whitman, Whitworth, Willamette

Week Three: Monday, February 17 to Sunday, February 23, 2025

Beginning Wednesday, February 19

College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) – Men and Women

Dates: Wednesday, February 19–Saturday, February 22

Location: Koenitzer Aquatic Center (diving) ׀ Pleasant Prairie RecPlex, Pleasant Prairie, WI (swimming)

Defending Champions: Augustana women (1x); Augustana men (2x)

Live Results

Championship Central

Teams: Augustana, Carroll, Carthage, Illinois Wesleyan, Millikin, North Central, Wheaton

Empire 8 Conference – Men and Women

Dates: Wednesday, February 19–Saturday, February 22

Location: Webster Aquatic Center, Webster, NY

Defending Champions: Nazareth women (6x); Hartwick men (1x)

Live Results

Live Video

Championship Central

Teams: Alfred University, Brockport*, Geneseo*, Hartwick, Nazareth

Liberty League – Men and Women

Dates: Wednesday, February 19–Saturday, February 22

Location: Kelsey Partridge Bird Natatorium, Ithaca, NY

Defending Champions: Ithaca women (5x); RIT men (3x)

Live Results

Live Video

Championship Central

Teams: Bard, Clarkson, Hobart & William Smith, Ithaca, RIT, RPI, Skidmore, St. Lawrence, Union, Vassar

Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association (MIAA) – Men and Women

Dates: Wednesday, February19–Saturday, February 22

Location: Calvin University, Grand Rapids, MI

Defending Champions: Hope women (4x); Calvin men (2x)

Live Results

Live Video

Championship Central

Teams: Albion, Alma, Calvin, Hope, Kalamazoo, Olivet

Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC) – Men and Women

Dates: Wednesday, February 19–Saturday, February 22

Location: Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center, Minneapolis, MN

Defending Champions: Gustavus Adolphus women (1x); Gustavus Adolphus men (5x)

Live Results

Live Video

Championship Central

Teams: Augsburg (women), Carleton, Concordia, Gustavus Adolphus, Hamline, Macalester, Saint Benedict (women), St. Catherine (women), Saint John’s (men only), St. Olaf

Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) – Men and Women

Dates: Wednesday, February 19–Saturday, February 22

Location: James E. Longnecker Pool, Grove City, PA

Defending Champions: Grove City women (5x); Grove City men (6x)

Live Results

Live Video

Championship Central

Teams: Allegheny, Bethany, Chatham, Grove City, Franciscan (women), Saint Vincent, Washington & Jefferson, Westminster

Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SCIAC) – Men and Women

Dates: Thursday, February 19–Sunday, February 22

Location: East Los Angeles College, Monterey Park, CA

Defending Champions: Pomona-Pitzer women (1x); Claremont-Mudd-Scripps men (3x)

Live Results

Live Video

Championship Central

Teams: Caltech, Cal Lutheran, Chapman, Claremont-Mudd-Scripps, La Verne, Occidental, Pomona-Pitzer, Redlands, Whittier

State University of New York Athletic Conference / Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference (SUNYAC-AMCC) – Men and Women

Dates: Wednesday, February 19–Saturday, February 22

Location: Burt Flickinger Center, Erie, NY

Defending Champions SUNYAC: Geneseo women (16x); Geneseo men (10x)

Defending Champions AMCC: Behrend women (1x); Behrend men (1x)

Live Results

Live Video: SUNYAC TV

Championship Central

SUNYAC Teams: Cortland, Fredonia, New Paltz, Oneonta, Oswego and Potsdam

AMCC Teams: Alfred State, Penn St. Altoona, Penn St. Behrend, Pitt-Bradford

Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) – Men and Women

Dates: Wednesday, February 19–Saturday, February 22

Location: Walter Schroeder Aquatic Center, Brown Deer, WI

Defending Champions: Eau Claire women (2x); Eau Claire men (1x)

Live Results on Meet Mobile

Live Video

Championship Central

Teams: Eau Claire, La Crosse, Oshkosh, Stevens Point, Whitewater

Beginning Thursday, February 20

American Rivers Conference (A-R-C) – Men and Women

Dates: Thursday, February 20–Saturday, February 22

Location: Coe College, Cedar Rapids, IA

Defending Champions: Luther women (3x), Nebraska Wesleyan men (1x)

Live Results

Live Video

Championship Central

Teams: Coe, Loras, Luther, Nebraska Wesleyan, Simpson

Centennial Conference – Men and Women

Dates: Thursday, February 20–Sunday, February 23

Location: Franklin & Marshall College, Lancaster, PA

Defending Champions: Swarthmore women (3x); Swarthmore men (3x)

Live Results

Live Video: Centennial Digital Network

Championship Central: Women’s site ׀ Men’s site

Teams: Bryn Mawr (women), Dickinson, Franklin & Marshall, Gettysburg, McDaniel, Swarthmore, Ursinus, Washington College

Midwest Conference (MWC) – Men and Women

Dates: Friday, February 20–Sunday, February 23

Location: Grinnell College, Grinnell, IA

Defending Champions: Grinnell women (3x); Grinnell men (8x)

Live Results

Live Video

Championship Central: Women’s meet ׀ Men’s meet

Teams: Beloit, Grinnell, Illinois College, Lake Forest, Lawrence, Monmouth, Ripon, St. Norbert

New England Small College Athletic Conference (NESCAC) – Men

Dates: Thursday, February 20–Sunday, February 23

Location: Middlebury College, Middlebury, VT

Defending Champions: Williams (5x)

Live Results

Live Video: NESCAC Network

Championship Central

Teams: Amherst, Bates, Bowdoin, Colby, Connecticut, Hamilton, Middlebury, Trinity, Tufts, Wesleyan, Williams

New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference (NEWMAC) – Men and Women