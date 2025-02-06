Miami University Picks Up Dual Wins Against DIII Kenyon

Kenyon (DIII) vs. Miami University (Ohio)

January 31, 2025

James A. Steen Aquatic Center, Gambier, Ohio

Short Course Yards (25 yards)

Meet Results

Team Scores Men: Miami-OH 167, Kenyon 74 Women: Miami-OH 157, Kenyon 86



The Miami University (Ohio) Redhawks hit the road for a double meet weekend last Friday, kicking off with a double win against Division III powerhouse Kenyon College.

The Redhawks and the Owls contested an abbreviated meet lineup that omitted the stroke 200s. Kenyon’s 19 graduating seniors were recognized before the meet.

Women’s Recap

The Redhawks were led by Madeline Padavic, who scored two individual wins and bookended her meet with key legs on winning relays. The senior led 1-2-3 finishes in both the 50 free (23.15) and 100 back (53.17).

Padavic kicked off her meet by joining forces with Emma Schueler, McKenzie Reid and Natalie Gilson in the 200 medley relay as Miami-OH touched first by over two seconds (1:39.30). She ended her meet leading off the 400 free relay (51.01), with teammates Kaylin Herbert (50.02), Jenna Halliday (51.01), and Taylor Connors (50.82).

Herbert also won two individual events, taking on both the 100 free (49.99) and 200 IM (2:00.61).

The Redhawks’ final double event winner was diver Sydney Rice, who amassed 293.55 points in 1-meter and 336.98 in 3-meter.

Kenyon wasn’t without a multi-event winner, however, as junior Molly Haag won the 200 free (1:50.50) and 500 free (4:53.49). The latter was a season best for Haag, who holds a best time of 4:50.44 from last season’s NCACs.

Reigning Division III NCAA champion Bengisu Caymaz was dominant in the 1650 free. Her time was over 20 seconds faster than the runner-up.

Another 2024 champion was in action, but in a different event: 200 breast champion Gabby Wei won the 100 breast (1:01.96). Of note, newly minted Division III record-holder in the 100 breast Jennah Fadely did not compete.

Ella Ziegert won the 100 fly for the Redhawks in a new personal best, breaking the 56-second barrier for the first time (55.35).

Men’s Recap

The Redhawks were dominant in the men’s meet, winning 12 of the 13 contested events. The Owls found themselves on the wrong side of a close touch numerous times throughout the meet.

Miami University opened the meet with a 1-2 finish in the 200 medley relay. The A quartet of Jensen Nelson (22.70), Adrian Dulay (24.70), Henju Duvenhage (20.70), and Tegan Barrier (20.10) touched half-a-second ahead of the Redhawks’ B squad (1:28.20).

Ian Kmiliauskis swept the sprint free events, posting narrow wins in the 50 free (20.46) and 100 free (44.82). In both events, Kenyon’s Djordje Dragojlovic touched second by a narrow margin. Dragojlovic, the 2024 NCAA champion in the 100 free, was just six-hundredths of a second back of Kmiliauskis (44.88).

Allen Cotton also picked up two event wins, clocking 1:39.79 in the 200 free and 48.89 in the 100 fly. He won both by exactly 0.26-seconds.

The last athlete to win two events was diver Jackson Miller, who scored 344.48 in 1-meter and 351.45 in 3-meter.

Jensen Nelson posted a new personal best in the 100 back (48.07), winning by over 1.5-seconds.

Both distance events went to Redhawk swimmers. First, Yonatan Rosin posted a dominant win in the 1650 free by almost 20 seconds (16:03.89). Near the end of the meet, Bryce Menchofer posted the top time in the 500 free (4:33.55).

Kenyon’s only event win came thanks to sophomore Noel Tumbasz, who won the 100 breast (55.78).

Miami University only fielded one 400 free relay, which placed 1st (3:02.08), but the fastest split belonged to Dragojlovic who anchored Kenyon’s 2nd place relay in 43.77.

Up Next

Both teams wrapped up their regular seasons the next day. Miami University fell to Michigan, while Kenyon was defeated by Case Western.