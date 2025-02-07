Futures Qualifier Kindsey Joyce Signs With Utah For Fall 2025

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Greater Omaha Aquatics’ Kindsey Joyce has signed to swim at the University of Utah. Joyce will be the first college athlete in her family when she heads to Utah this fall.

I am thrilled to announce my verbal commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at the University of Utah. I want to thank the Lord for his guidance during this process. I wanted to also thank my family, coaches, and friends for believing in me and supporting me. I am so grateful for the coaching staff at Utah for believing in me! Go Utes!! 🖤🦅❤️

In addition to racing for Greater Omaha Aquatics, Joyce swims for her high school, Millard South, where she holds three school records. Joyce is currently wrapping up her high school career and gearing up to defend her 100 backstroke state title (55.70) from the 2024 NSAA Championships. She also finished 3rd in the 200 IM at the meet (2:06.73), helping her school finish 6th overall.

Joyce is a Futures Championship qualifier. She swam several lifetime bests at the IA IFLY A3 Midwest Challenge in November, including in the 100 freestyle (52.36), 100 backstroke (55.19), and 200 backstroke (2:00.66). After swimming 55.19 in prelims of the 100 backstroke, Joyce followed up with a 55.22 to take 3rd overall. She placed 4th in the 200 backstroke with a 2:00.66, her second lifetime best in the event on the day, and added a 6th place finish in the 400 IM (4:33.38).

Best Times (SCY):

100 backstroke: 55.19

200 backstroke: 2:00.66

200 IM: 2:05.80

100 freestyle: 52.36

This is Utah’s first year in the Big 12 Conference. They and Arizona State have made the jump from the Pac-12 Conference, which makes projecting a swimmer’s contribution at the conference level trickier this year. However, Joyce’s backstroke lifetime bests would’ve scored at the 2024 Big 12 Championships—without these former Pac-12 teams and with Texas. Her 100 backstroke time would’ve made the ‘B’ final and placed 12th, while her 200 backstroke best would’ve earned a lane in the ‘C’ final and placed 20th.

In terms of her place on the Utah roster, Joyce is a solid addition to the backstroke group. Her 100 backstroke best would’ve been second on the team’s depth chart last season, though it’s currently sitting 4th this season in an example of the improvements the Utes have made this year. Her 200 backstroke best would’ve been 4th both last season and this season.

Joyce joined Laci Sterkenburg, Sydney Marinello, Annalise Shrader, Cierra Cole, Stephanie Oiesen, Paige Korbely, Jillian Holler, and Maele McKallip in committing to the Utah women’s class of 2029.

