West Springfield and Robinson win Patriot Districts, Sadie Buckley Sets Three District Records

This article is courtesy of Dave Bell.

2025 VHSL Patriot District Championships (VA Class 6)

January 31-Feb 1, 2025

Oakton, Virginia (Oakmont Rec Center)

SCY (25 yards)

Full Meet Results

Team Scores (Top 3):

Boys:

West Springfield – 452 Lake Braddock – 410 Woodson – 349

Girls:

Robinson – 449 Woodson – 420 Lake Braddock – 292

Boys Meet Summary

The opening round of Virginia High School League (VHSL) swimming championship meets started this past weekend, and the Class 6 Patriot District Meet was held in Oakton on Jan. 31-Feb. 1. In the boys’ team race, West Springfield used balanced depth to distance Lake Braddock and win back-to-back titles for the first time since 2009. The Spartans put at least two swimmers into the A-final of all but one swimming event.

The West Springfield boys were led by sophomore Neil Wargin, who won their only individual title of the meet in the 100 free. He swam a PR of 46.68 in the 100 and finished 4th in the 50 free with a PR of 21.82. West Springfield also won the 200 Free Relay in 1:26.36 with a team of Tristan Curb, Hugh Wargin, Liam Seiger, and Neil Wargin.

West Springfield Head Coach Kat Owczarski noted that “being District champions two years in a row is an incredible accomplishment for these boys and shows how hard they have worked to get to where they are. A lot of our contributors are underclassmen, so I’m excited to watch them continue to race!”

Girls Meet Summary

After a narrow loss last year, Robinson flipped the script on Woodson and took home the title. The Rams created separation from Woodson with a strong diving event and closed the individual races by putting three swimmers into the A-final of the 100 breast to all but clinch the meet.

The Robinson girls were led by junior All-American Lilla Wilbur and freshman phenom Lexie Morrison, who each won two events. Wilbur, a Wisconsin commit, dominated the 200 IM (2:04.06) and 100 breast (1:02.85). Morrison, who is just 14 years old, posted significant PRs while winning the 50 free (24.05) and 100 fly (56.16). Wilbur and Morrison also teamed up to capture wins in the 200 Medley Relay (with Emma Lundy, Wilbur, Morrison, and Lucia Vazquez – 1:46.83) and 200 Free Relay (with Madison Bedford, Wilbur, Vazquez, and Morrison – 1:36.99). Robison also got an individual title from Senior Madison Bedford in the 100 free (PR 52.99 prelims).

Robinson Head Coach Jared Diallo stated that “after losing a close meet last season, we’re excited to reclaim the Patriot District Championship for the first time in five years. With best times and school records posted, we’re excited and hopeful going into Regions and States.”

Individual Record Breakers and Event Winners

On the individual side, Sadie Buckley was the clear star of the meet as she smashed District Records in the 100, 200, and 500 free races. A sophomore at Fairfax, Buckley is one of the top prospects in the nation for the class of 2027 and is coming off a sterling performance at the U.S. Open in December, where she won the 400 IM. She crushed her own District Records set as a freshman with Automatic All-American times in winning the 200 free (1:48.22) and 500 free (4:49.02). She then led off the Fairfax 400 free relay in a 50.42 to take a full second off the 2019 100 free record held by Katherine Helms.

Three District Records were set on the boys’ side. Senior sprint star Josh Howat from Lake Braddock (UVA commit) stretched out of his comfort zone to win the 500 free in 4:36.06, which broke the 2020 record held by Josh Anderson. Woodson Senior Brady Bauernshub posted a PR 55.93 to win the 100 breast and break the 2020 record held by Joe Schaefer. Bauernshub also won the 50 free in 21.06. In diving, Woodson senior Nathaniel Grannis (Purdue commit) scored 571.65 points to win by almost 200 points and break a 2018 District Record held by Conor Casey.

There were two other double-event winners at the meet: Lake Braddock Senior Josh Donovan took the 200 IM (1:52.67) and 100 back (51.21). Robinson senior Jack Fulham (Colorado Mines commit) won the 200 free (1:41.58) and 100 fly (50.16). The only other individual swim event winner was West Potomac sophomore Hadley Petronello, who won the 100 back in 56.81.

The Lake Braddock boys won both the 200 medley relay in 1:35.05 (Donovan, Nick Mowbray, Russell Engstrom, and Howat) and 400 free relay in 3:09.11 (Donovan, Matthew Kockler, Engstrom, and Howat).

South County won the girls 400 free relay in 3:35.62 (Anna Helms, Lili Trinh, Ellie Trinh, and Kira Clark) and Robinson sophomore Beatrice Sultanaeva won girls’ diving with a score of 355.85.

The Patriot District teams will return to the pool for the Occoquan Region meet this weekend, and the VHSL Class 6 State Meet is slated for February 22 in Stafford, Virginia at the Jeff Rouse Swim & Sport Center.

