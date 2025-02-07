Mark Schubert Is Returning to Southern California with the Evolution Racing Club

After a short stint in Hawaii, former U.S. National Team Director Mark Schubert will return to his roots in Southern California as the National Team Coach for the Evolution Racing Club.

The team is located in Mission Viejo, where Schubert first made his mark in coaching in 1972 where he grew the team from 50 to 500 members, with his swimmers winning 17 Olympic medals and 124 event U.S. National Championships.

The Evolution Racing Club was founded in 2010 by two-time Ecuadorian Olympian Felipe Delgado launched in 2014. Delgado says that “Schubert will be working with a mix of athletes, including swimmers following him from Hawaii, returning club swimmers, and collegiate athletes once their NCAA season wraps up.

“Together, he and Evolution Racing Club will focus on building a strong foundation of high-performance athletes with their sights set on local and international competition.”

The club trains out of Santa Margarita Catholic High School, the five-time defending California High School State Champions in girls’ swimming and diving.

Schubert was previously leading a pro group based out of The Swim Team in Orange County, California. After the Olympic Games, Schubert launched a pro group on the Hawaiian island of Oahu based out of the American Renaissance Academy. He named that group the Podium Swim Club and began that role in September. At the time, he said that “three or four” families from TST would be joining him and that he hoped that Paris 2024 Olympian David Johnston would join him in Oahu after he completes the 2024-25 season at the University of Texas.

Schubert launched TST in connection with Saddleback El Toro Swim Team in 2021 after retiring from nearby Mission Viejo. He took a temporary leave of absence in 2022 to coach Chinese swimmers abroad.

While a full roster of swimmers from the Podium Swim Club was never made available, among the swimmers who represented the club in USA Swimming competition were high school senior Anthony Ramirez, who previously trained with The Swim Team, and a local high school junior named Kevin Yu.

Evolution Racing Club has a bit more of a high level group already baked in, including Korean Minkyu Noh, who has best times of 20.51 and 44.14 in the 50 and 100 yard frees (23.97 and 50.26 in long course meters).

The team was represented by Humberto Najera and David Schmitt at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials. Schmitt grew up training with Evolution and now attends Harvard.

Schubert was the USA Swimming National Team director from 2006 until 2010. He was also previously the head coach at USC and the University of Texas. He served as a member of the US Olympic Team staff at the 1984, 1988, 1992, 1996, 2000, 2004, and 2008 Olympic Games. He also led the Mission Viejo Nadadores to nine national team titles in his first stint with the club, and coached swimmers like Janet Evans, Shirley Babashoff, Brian Goodell, Mike O’Brien, Sippy Woodhead, Kaitlin Sandeno, Jessica Hardy, Larsen Jensen, Erik Vendt, Lindsay (Benko) Mintenko, Ous Mellouli, and Dara Torres.