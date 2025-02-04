New Exective Order Banning Transgender Athletes From Women’s Sports

United States President Donald Trump is expected to sign another executive order on Wednesday that would ban transgender athletes from competing in women’s sports entirely.

This ban is something President Trump promised to do across the campaign trail, even mentioning he would make it happen via executive order. This order will join a long line of executive orders signed by the President since he took office on January 20th.

Many of them have been particularly focused on gender ideology, including one signed on his first day in office, which stated the government would only recognize two genders, male and female.

The U.S. House of Representatives also recently passed a bill that would prohibit federal funding from going to K-12 schools that include transgender students on women’s sports teams. The bill is currently awaiting Senate approval, and, if it passes, it will then move to the President’s desk for approval.

At least one of his executive orders, freezing all federal grants and funding, has already been rescinded after legal challenges, and more are facing other legal issues.

The order Trump is due to sign tomorrow is entitled “Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports”, and while we don’t have the exact details of the order, including the method of determining gender, certain individuals have already confirmed they will be attending the signing tomorrow. Among those is activist and former swimmer Riley Gaines, who has been outspoken in national media since she tied with transgender swimmer Lia Thomas in the 200 freestyle at the 2022 NCAA Championships

Wednesday is also National Girls and Women in Sports Day, which is recognized on the first Wednesday of February annually.