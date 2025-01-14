Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

House of Representatives Passes Bill To Bar Trans Athletes From Female School Sports

Comments: 15

The U.S. House of Representatives has approved legislation that aims to bar transgender women and girls from participating in female athletic programs in schools.

The House passed the bill, titled the “Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act,” on Tuesday, though it was a divided vote, 218 to 206, almost entirely on party lines.

The bill would prohibit federal funding from going to K-12 schools that include transgender students on women’s sports teams. It seeks to amend federal law to require that “sex shall be recognized based solely on a person’s reproductive biology and genetics at birth,” to determine compliance with Title IX in athletics, according to the legislative text.

Although it was passed by the House, the bill still needs to be approved by the Senate, and ultimately signed by the President, to become law. At the Senate level, it’s far from certain the bill will be passed, as seven Democrats would have to join the Republicans in voting in favor of it.

Barring trans participation in female sports was part of the Republican platform in the recent U.S. election, arguing that transgender women hold physical advantages over cisgender women, while Democrats have generally been opposed to these types of bills and believe the policies discriminate against transgender students and could be harmful to their mental health.

The New York Times reports that just two Democrats joined all Republicans in voting in favor of the bill, while another Democrat simply voted “present,” declining to take a position.

“The overwhelming majority believe men don’t belong in women’s sports,” said Representative Greg Steube, the Florida Republican who sponsored the measure, according to The New York Times. “This bill will deliver upon the mandate the American people gave Congress.”

Democrats, however, have dubbed the bill the “Child Predator Empowerment Act,” and claim it’s an invasion of privacy for young girls that puts them at greater risk.

The New York Times report adds: “(Democrats) also pointed to the bill as the latest example of an unhealthy fixation among Republicans with trying to restrict the rights of transgender individuals, when they could be spending their time passing legislation to create jobs or reduce the prices of groceries.”

The bill would not “prohibit schools or institutions from permitting males to practice against women’s sports teams,” according to a fact sheet from the House committee on Education and the Workforce.

It doesn’t prohibit males from training or practicing with an athletic program or activity designated for women or girls, “so long as no female is deprived of a roster spot on a team or sport, opportunity to participate in a practice or competition, scholarship, admission to an educational institution, or any other benefit that accompanies participating in the athletic program or activity,” the legislative text reads, according to CNN.

However, the Education committee fact sheet states that under the bill, “a recipient of federal education funding violates Title IX’s prohibition against sex discrimination if the recipient operates, sponsors, or facilitates athletic programs or activities and allows a person whose sex is male to participate in an athletic program or activity that is designated for women or girls.”

The participation of transgender women in female sports came to the forefront during the 2021-22 NCAA season, when University of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas competed on the women’s team after transitioning from male to female in 2019.

Thomas won the 2022 Women’s NCAA title in the 500 freestyle, and also tied for 5th in the 200 free and 8th in the 100 free. She has not competed since, opposing World Aquatics’ restriction on transgender participation, but ultimately losing the legal battle in 2024.

World Aquatics has since experimented with an ‘open’ category, where transgender athletes are able to compete.

In April 2024, the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) announced a new policy that bans transgender participation in women’s sports.

In 2022, the NCAA updated its transgender policy with a sport-by-sport approach where each discipline’s guidelines would be determined by the existing policy for the national governing body (NGB) of that sport, hoping to align with the Olympic Movement.

15
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

15 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Noah Fence
6 minutes ago

Isn’t it awesome that the only thing congress can do is agree on non-issues that don’t affect 99% of Americans.

Last edited 6 minutes ago by Noah Fence
2
0
Reply
Comet16
19 minutes ago

Finally Congress got something correct

5
-2
Reply
Rex in Tex
37 minutes ago

Someone find me 1 time in history where excluding a marginalized (minority) group of people from a widely accessible activity was looked back upon favorably

Can’t (but also I totally can) believe how panicked people are over something that they never cared about until talking heads told them to

Last edited 35 minutes ago by Rex in Tex
11
-17
Reply
Alice
43 minutes ago

Good.

13
-6
Reply
Steve Nolan
1 hour ago

For sure gotta ban that from K-12.

Take that, elementary schools! As we all know from swimming, boys and girls throughout that cohort are vastly different in their abilities.

4
-10
Reply
SwammaJammaDingDong
Reply to  Steve Nolan
54 minutes ago

Every USA Swimming Motivational Time Standard (inclusive from AAAA to B) for every age group starting at 10 and Under proves that your opinion is incorrect. Boys are inherently faster than girls at every age level and every ability level.

Last edited 54 minutes ago by SwammaJammaDingDong
8
-2
Reply
WestCoastRefugee
Reply to  SwammaJammaDingDong
25 minutes ago

Don’t bring facts to the table. People only like “facts” and “science” now if it supports their position.

2
-1
Reply
Steve Nolan
Reply to  SwammaJammaDingDong
50 seconds ago

Ok good, let’s make the minuscule numbers of nonbinary elementary school kids feel extra ostracized because…you find motivational standards for children extremely important

(I don’t have anything to do with USA Swimming or their time standards so I’ll just take your word for it, even though you completely missed the point.)

0
0
Reply
Mr Piano
1 hour ago

I’m so glad that Congress cares about the issues that matter instead of things like income and wealth inequality or education or healthcare or criminal justice or child care or housing or climate change.

21
-29
Reply
Susan
1 hour ago

Why is this even a discussion!!

28
-2
Reply
Swammer
1 hour ago

Correct decision, period.

40
-4
Reply
swimapologist
Reply to  Swammer
1 hour ago

Nobody I’ve ever met in real life who ends sentences with the word “period” instead of just the punctuation has ever been someone I liked.

Same with “end of story.”

Nothing about anyone in this thread, just a general observation.

14
-8
Reply
Swimmerfromjapananduk
Reply to  swimapologist
1 hour ago

Period definitely pisses me off more than end of story. Been used for decades as a way to make your point

0
-6
Reply
swimapologist
Reply to  Swimmerfromjapananduk
1 hour ago

And I guess that’s representative of everyone I’ve known who uses it. They think that saying “period” or “end of story” is somehow supportive of what they’re saying, which is almost always something really dumb. If they were making a good point they wouldn’t have to end it so dramatically.

1
-3
Reply
Swammer
Reply to  swimapologist
1 hour ago

You don’t have to like me, that’s ok.

10
-1
Reply

About James Sutherland

James Sutherland

James swam five years at Laurentian University in Sudbury, Ontario, specializing in the 200 free, back and IM. He finished up his collegiate swimming career in 2018, graduating with a bachelor's degree in economics. In 2019 he completed his graduate degree in sports journalism. Prior to going to Laurentian, James swam …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!