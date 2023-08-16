World Aquatics To Debut Open Category At Berlin World Cup In October

World Aquatics will debut its new “open” category in competition during the opening leg of the 2023 World Cup Series in Berlin, the global governing body announced Wednesday.

World Aquatics initially announced its intention to use an open division during the 2022 World Aquatics Championships, where they voted to ban transgender women from competing in women’s categories, and during this year’s Worlds in Fukuoka, the organization confirmed that transgender swimmers would be included in the new category.

“This pioneering pilot project highlights the organization’s unwavering commitment to inclusivity, welcoming swimmers of all sex and gender identities,” World Aquatics said.

The open category will feature races in the 50 and 100-meter distances across all strokes, and swimmers will race in timed finals over two days (the Berlin stop is scheduled for three days). Swimmers will need to be affiliated with a national federation in order to be eligible to compete.

“For this inaugural event, the emphasis is on gaining further experience for future development and celebrating diversity,” the organization added.

President Husain Al-Musallam said World Aquatics has “diligently worked to make this a reality” after committing to creating an open category last year.

German Swimming Federation ice President Kai Morgenroth expressed his excitement for having the opportunity to host the initial running of the open category.

“Berlin is thrilled to champion this groundbreaking initiative with the full endorsement of the German Swimming Federation,” said Morgenroth. “We’re proud to host an event where swimmers can compete without barriers. Berlin is Germany’s hub for diversity and inclusion and therefore the perfect location for such a progressive project.”

This year’s World Cup Series will be raced in long course meters, a tradition in the pre-Olympic year, with the Berlin leg kicking things off from October 6-8. The series will then shift to Athens, Greece (October 13-15) and then conclude in Budapest, Hungary (October 20-22).