Simon Fraser Women, Seattle U Men Victorious As Redhawks Celebrate Senior Day

Simon Fraser vs Seattle U

January 10, 2025

Seattle, Wash.

SCY (25 yards)

Results

Courtesy: Seattle U Athletics

SEATTLE – Seattle U men’s and women’s swimming finished their final home meet of the season, splitting with Simon Fraser on Friday at the Redhawk Center. Several school and pool records were set as the ten Redhawk seniors were sent out in style.

“Proud of the team today for a great effort, especially the way the seniors raced in their last home meet,” said head coach Joe Dykstra .” We definitely had some rust to kick off after a long break from competition, but still managed some terrific swims for this point of the season.”

The women’s 200 medley team of Lydia Genson , Sarah Cook , Sammy Mosier , and Mia David set the school record with a time of 1:43.87 in their first place finish. Genson set another school record when she finished with a time of 56.12 in the 100 backstroke.

On the men’s side, Nicholas Imig continued his historic Redhawk career by setting the pool record in the 50 free with a time of 20.16. He was also a member of the all-senior 400 freestyle relay team, joining Cole Lanting , Michael Luna , and Eric Thomure , who captured the win in the event with a time of 3:04.69.

In all the Redhawks won 16 events on the day. The women’s team had a final team score of 107-153, while the men defeated the Red Leafs 148-112.

1st Place Finishes: