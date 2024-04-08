NAIA Announces Ban of Transgender Athletes From Women’s Competition In New Policy

Student-athletes competing in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) will only be allowed to compete in women’s sports if they were assigned the female gender at birth.

The national small college organization released a new transgender policy Monday that bans trans women from competing in women’s sports, with the news broken by CBS Sports’ Dennis Dodd.

The new policy is believed to make the NAIA the first national college governing body to mandate athletes to compete according to their assigned sex at birth.

The NAIA’s Council of Presidents approved the policy in a 25-0 vote on Monday morning. The organization sent out a survey to all of its institutions in December, and the results indicated widespread support for the move.

Five of the councilmembers were reportedly not present for Monday’s vote, though the 20-0 margin was more than enough for the policy to pass.

The previous NAIA policy only applied to postseason competition, but the new mandate applies to all NAIA competitions.

“We know there are a lot of different opinions out there,” NAIA president Jim Carr told CBS Sports. ”

For us, we believed our first responsibility was to create fairness and competition in the NAIA. … We also think it aligns with the reasons Title IX was created. You’re allowed to have separate but equal opportunities for women to compete.”

In addition to blocking athletes assigned male at birth from competing in the women’s category, it also disallows those who were assigned female but have taken masculizing hormone therapy to transition to women.

Those no longer eligible to compete in the women’s division will still be able to compete in the men’s, Carr said.

“It’s important to know that the male sports are open to anyone.”

The participation of trans women has been a lightning-rod issue in college sports, particularly swimming, over the last two-plus years following the 2021-22 season that saw Lia Thomas, a trans woman, win the 2022 NCAA title in the women’s 500 freestyle.

Thomas, who competed for the University of Pennsylvania men’s team before transitioning to the women’s team for her final season of eligibility, has hired a law firm to challenge the ban made by World Aquatics on the participation of trans women in the women’s category, instead creating an “open” category.

In 2022, the NCAA passed the bucks on finalizing a set of guidelines, announcing it would allow national governing bodies of each specific sport to determine their transgender policies.

USA Swimming published an updated transgender policy in February 2022, using a science-reliant approach that created different guidelines for elite and non-elite athletes.

The NCAA issued the following statement to CBS Sports on Monday:

“College sports are the premier stage for women’s sports in America, and the NCAA will continue to promote Title IX, make unprecedented investments in women’s sports and ensure fair competition for all student-athletes in all NCAA championships.”

According to CBS Sports, the December survey sent to school presidents and chancellors had 68 respondents (27%), 58 of which were in favor of the policy change.

The policy will come into effect on August 1, 2024.

FULL POLICY

Courtesy: NAIA

Student-athletes may participate in NAIA competition in accordance with the following conditions.

Participation by students in sports designated as male by the NAIA: All eligible NAIA student-athletes may participate in NAIA-sponsored male sports. Participation by students in sports designated as female by the NAIA: Only NAIA student-athletes whose biological sex* is female may participate in NAIA-sponsored female sports. They may participate under the following conditions:

A student who has not begun any masculinizing hormone therapy may participate without limitation. A student who has begun masculinizing hormone therapy may participate in: All activities that are internal to the institution (does not include external competition), including workouts, practices, and team activities. Such participation is at the discretion of the NAIA member institution where the student is enrolled; and b. External competition that is not a countable contest as defined by the NAIA (per NAC Policy Article XXV, Section A, Item 12). Such participation is at the discretion of the NAIA member institution where the student is enrolled.

An NAIA institution that has a student-athlete who has begun masculinizing hormone therapy must notify the NAIA national office. The national office will take the necessary steps to provide appropriate privacy protections.

This policy will be subject to review in light of any legal, scientific, or medical developments.