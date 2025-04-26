CSC Names Women’s Swimming and Diving Academic All-American Teams for 2024-25 Season

The College Sports Communicators (CSC) have announced their 2025 Academic All-American Teams for women’s college swimming. The Academic All-American Teams include all three NCAA divisions, as well as the NAIA.

To qualify for the team, student athletes must maintain a 3.50 GPA and be among the elite in their respective sport as well. Communications directors name student-athletes to the All-District Teams, then, CSC members vote on the All-American Teams. Once the All-American Teams have been named for every sport, the CSC members will also vote to name a singular overall Academic All-America of the Year recipient for each NCAA division and the NAIA.

The CSC also names a Member of the Year for each division, highlighting standouts in the pool and the classroom for DI, DII, DII, and NAIA. The women’s Member of the Year honorees were Gretchen Walsh from Virginia (DI), Luna Mertins from Lynn (DII), Abigail Wilkov from Case Western Reserve (DIII), and Aubrey Bach from Keiser (NAIA).

Walsh, a commerce major with a 3.85 GPA, concluded her collegiate career with a dominant performance at the 2025 National Championships. The senior secured three individual titles and contributed to four relay wins. She claimed her fourth consecutive NCAA 100 free title, breaking her own NCAA and American records with a time of 44.71. She also won NCAA titles and broke records in the 50 free and 100 butterfly events, leading the University of Virginia to its fifth consecutive team championship. Her legacy includes 25 NCAA titles, with nine coming in individual events, and 27 All-America honors.

A graduate student with a 3.93 GPA in Clinical Mental Health Counseling, Mertins is a 28-time All-America swimmer, earning 23 first-team accolades. At the 2025 NCAA Championships, she captured two individual national titles, setting NCAA records in the 100 fly (51.78) and the 100 free (48.07).

Wilkov, a neuroscience major with a 4.00 GPA, concluded the most successful women’s diving career in Case Western Reserve University history with two runner-up finishes at the 2025 NCAA Championships, marking the best results in school history. She made history in 2023 as the first diver in school history to earn All-America honors on the 1m board.

A graduate student in Financial Technology at Keiser University with a 4.0 GPA, Bach previously competed at Minnesota State University Moorhead in 2020-21 before transferring to Keiser. She has collected 11 All-America honors, including four at the 2025 NAIA Championships, where she helped Keiser secure its fourth consecutive NAIA title. Bach swam on the victorious 400 and 800 free relay teams and earned All-America recognition in the 100 and 200 free.

Among Division I swimmers and divers, 10 members of the Academic All-American Team achieved a 4.0 GPA. Here is that list of student-athletes:

Below are the full Academic All-American Teams for each division.

Division I

Division II

Division III

NAIA