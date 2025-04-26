Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Angelina Köhler Notches New German Record In 50 Fly At Berlin Swim Open

Comments: 3

2025 Berlin Swim Open

  • Friday, April 25th – Sunday, April 27th
  • Prelims at 9:30am local (3:30am ET)/Finals at 4pm local (10am ET)
  • Schwimm- und Sprunghalle im Europasportpark, Berlin, Germany
  • LCM (50m)
  • Meet Central
  • Live Results
  • Livestream

The 2025 Berlin Swim Open continued today with our first national record of the competition being broken.

Racing in the final of the women’s 50m butterfly event, Angelina Köhler produced a new German standard of 25.62 en route to taking the gold.

Köhler represented the sole finalist to dip under the 26-second barrier. Anna Dowgiert clocked 26.45 to snag the silver while Klara Sophie Beierling rounded out the podium in 27.47.

The former Grerman record stood at the 25.68 Aliena Schmidtke put on the books at the 2017 World Championships so Köhler managed to shave .06 off that mark tonight.

Entering this competition, Köhler’s fastest 50m fly rested at the 25.71 established at the 2024 World Championships to become just the 2nd German woman to clear the 26-second barrier.

It was there in Doha that Köhler became world champion in the 100m fly, notching a gold medal-worthy result of 56.28 after turning in a new German record of 56.11 in the semi-final.

Köhler’s 25.62 50m fly outing clears the World Aquatics ‘A’ standard of 26.23 needed for Singapore and also now checks her in as the #2 performer in the world this season. Only Japan’s Rikako Ikee has been swifter, wearing the world rankings crown courtesy of the 25.41 logged at Japan’s World Championship Trials.

3
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

3 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
15m steps ahead
30 minutes ago

Anna Elendt broke the national record in 200 breast as well, 2:23.93. German Trials gonna be Hot

2
0
Reply
2016
42 minutes ago

Read the 24.6 typo and almost died lol

5
0
Reply
Regan Smith 56 and 53 100 back
Reply to  2016
1 minute ago

Same… it’s a little fast

0
0
Reply

About Retta Race

Former Masters swimmer and coach Loretta (Retta) thrives on a non-stop but productive schedule. Nowadays, that includes having earned her MBA while working full-time in IT while owning French 75 Boutique while also providing swimming insight for BBC.

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!