Angelina Köhler Notches New German Record In 50 Fly At Berlin Swim Open

2025 Berlin Swim Open

Friday, April 25th – Sunday, April 27th

Prelims at 9:30am local (3:30am ET)/Finals at 4pm local (10am ET)

Schwimm- und Sprunghalle im Europasportpark, Berlin, Germany

LCM (50m)

The 2025 Berlin Swim Open continued today with our first national record of the competition being broken.

Racing in the final of the women’s 50m butterfly event, Angelina Köhler produced a new German standard of 25.62 en route to taking the gold.

Köhler represented the sole finalist to dip under the 26-second barrier. Anna Dowgiert clocked 26.45 to snag the silver while Klara Sophie Beierling rounded out the podium in 27.47.

The former Grerman record stood at the 25.68 Aliena Schmidtke put on the books at the 2017 World Championships so Köhler managed to shave .06 off that mark tonight.

Entering this competition, Köhler’s fastest 50m fly rested at the 25.71 established at the 2024 World Championships to become just the 2nd German woman to clear the 26-second barrier.

It was there in Doha that Köhler became world champion in the 100m fly, notching a gold medal-worthy result of 56.28 after turning in a new German record of 56.11 in the semi-final.

Köhler’s 25.62 50m fly outing clears the World Aquatics ‘A’ standard of 26.23 needed for Singapore and also now checks her in as the #2 performer in the world this season. Only Japan’s Rikako Ikee has been swifter, wearing the world rankings crown courtesy of the 25.41 logged at Japan’s World Championship Trials.