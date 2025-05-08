William Carey Gains Turkish National Swimmer Yusuf Balaban (2025)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Yusuf Balaban, a Turkish national swimmer, has committed to swim at William Carey University, an NAIA school in Mississippi in the fall of 2025. Balaban graduated from Ozel Deger Koleji in 2023 and currently trains with Enka Spor Kulübü in Istanbul.

“I am excited to announce my commitment to continue both my athletic and academic careers at William Carey University. I want to thank Coach Robert Gonzalez for supporting and believing in me along the way. I also want to thank to those who believed in me, made me the person I am today, and always supported me in achieving my Goals. I would like to especially thank to my family and my head coach Gjon Shyti and coach Deniz for their help on this path. Can’t wait to be there… Go Crusader!!”

Balaban is a versatile swimmer, with particular strength in the 200 fly and 400 IM. He posted personal bests in both events at the Turkey Open National Team Selection (SCM) in July 2024, clocking 2:02.03 in the 200 fly and 4:23.87 in the 400 IM, placing 2nd in both.

At the 2023 Arena Turkish SCM Winter Nationals, Balaban recorded his fastest 200 breast time of 2:20.51, finishing 8th. He also competed in the 400 IM (4:27.31), 200 fly (2:04.55), and 200 IM (2:07.27), placing 8th, 17th, and 29th, respectively. His 400 IM time at that meet was also a personal best at the time.

In 2021, at the Turkish National Championships (SCM) in December, Balaban went 2:06.36 in the 200 IM, placing 6th. He also swam the 400 IM (4:28.31) and 200 fly (2:08.54), finishing 9th and 18th.

Top Times

Event SCM SCY Conversion 200 Fly 2:02.03 1:49.93 400 IM 4:23.87 3:57.72 200 Breast 2:20.51 2:06.58 200 IM 2:06.36 1:53.83

The 2024-2025 season marked William Carey’s inaugural year with a swim program. Overall, the team placed 4th out of nine teams at the 2025 Men’s Sun Conference Championships and 6th at the NAIA National Championships.

Balaban has the potential to make a significant impact across multiple events. His converted SCM times in the 200 breast, 200 fly, 200 IM, and 400 IM would have ranked 2nd on William Carey’s team last season. Additionally, his converted times in the 400 IM and 200 fly would have qualified him for the ‘A’ final at the 2025 NAIA National Championships.

Balaban will join Blaise Boyd, Carter Diecidue, Matthew Hughes, and Miguel Leal Vieira as part of William Carey’s 2025 recruiting class. Vieira, also an international recruit, is from Brazil.

