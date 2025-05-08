Colorado Boys High School State Swimming and Diving Championships Preview

Colorado Boys High School Swimming and Diving Championships

May 8-10, 2025

Veterans Memorial Aquatic Complex – Thornton, Colorado

5A CHSAA State Championships

May 8-9 Diving Competition: May 8, 9:30am MST Swimming Prelims: May 8, 5:00pm MST Finals: May 9, 5:00pm MST

Psych Sheets

Prelims Heat Sheets

Defending Champions: Cherry Creek (1x)

Last year, Cherry Creek denied rival Regis Jesuit a three-peat, winning their first team title since 2021. Cherry Creek dominated on the way to victory, sweeping all three relays and winning by over 100 points. The rivalry will be renewed this season, with Regis ranked first in Colorado Preps’ Pre-Psych Sheet Top 10 ranking. That said, it’s the third-ranked Columbine that is the top seed in the 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays.

Many of last year’s champions have graduated, leaving plenty of opportunities for new swimmers to stand on the top step of the podium for the first time. In addition to Luke Ogren’s quest for a three-peat on the boards, there’s one swimmer aiming for a similar feat in the pool: Grandview senior Oliver Schimberg in the 100 backstroke. He clocked a 48.87 to win his first title, then 47.49 last year. He owns a lifetime best of 47.39 and is entered with a 48.68 that leads the field by over a second.

His teammate Gherman Prudnikau is another swimmer to keep an eye on at these championships. Prudnikau is the top seed in the 200/500 freestyle (1:40.02/4:37.66) and swept the distance events at the Austin Speedo Sectionals in March.

As far as events to watch, the sprint freestyle events are solid picks. The top two seeds are a pair of seniors–Fossil Ridge’s Jake Barela and Douglas County’s Jacob Smith—separated by just three-hundredths. This is an event where Douglas County could make a move up the standings; Smith and junior Ethan Swafford are 2-3 on the psych sheet.

Smith is also the tied for third seed in the 50 freestyle with Legacy’s Tyler Mills (20.75). Seven boys are seeded under 21 seconds, led by Rocky Mountain junior Sam Lofstrom’s 20.57. Lofstrom, a 2026 Georgia commit, finished second in the event last year (20.35) after taking 11th the year before.

4A CHSAA State Championships

May 9-10 Swimming Prelims: May 9, 9:30am MST Diving Competition: May 10, 9:30am MST Finals: May 10, 5:00pm MST

Psych Sheets

Heat Sheets

Defending Champions: Silver Creek (1x)

After runner-up finishes in 2022 and 2023, Silver Creek won its second title in four seasons last year. The Raptors beat out Cheyenne Mountain for the title; they started strong by winning the first two events and got a strong performance from then-junior James Story.

Story took his sophomore year off from high school swimming to focus on club and made an immediate impact in his return to Silver Creek. Now a senior, he is aiming to defend his titles in the 100 and 200 freestyle. He will need to move up from his position on the psych sheet; he’s seeded 15th in the 200 freestyle (1:50.42) while Monarch senior Gavin Keogh leads the psych sheet with a 1:40.95.

That event is emblematic of the shift in the 4A rankings this season. Mullen ranked first in the Colorado Preps’ pre-psych sheet rankings, with Monarch second. Mullen does not own the top seed in any event heading into the meet but have at least one swimmer ranked the top five in every event except the 500 freestyle and 100 breaststroke. They have two swimmers in the top five of the 50/100/200 freestyle, reinforcing the team’s relay strength–they are the top seed in the 200 medley and 400 freestyle relay.

Monarch is top seed in the 200 freestyle relay and sits second to Mullen in the other two relays. They are also seeded well coming into the meet. Keogh, an NC State commit is the top seed in the 200 freestyle and 100 backstroke (48.40) and Notre Dame commit Ethan DiFronzo leads the 100 freestyle (45.91). That race could be one of the closest of the championships–DiFronzo has only a seven-hundredth lead over Mountain View’s Julius Phillips (45.98).

There is the potential for a three-peat on the boards in both the 5A and 4A Championships. In 4A, it is Evergreen’s Carson Harrington looking to complete the feat and make it four-straight diving titles for Evergreen.