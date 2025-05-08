Fluidra Race Video of the Week: Gretchen Walsh Shatters World Record With 54.60 100 Fly

Gretchen Walsh showed no signs of slowing down coming off a record-breaking short course season at the Pro Swim Series stop in Fort Lauderdale, kicking off the long course campaign by continuing her history-making ways.

In her first long course swim in the 100 butterfly of the year, Walsh took down her world record in the prelims in Fort Lauderdale, clocking 55.09 to knock nine one-hundredths off her previous mark of 55.18 set at last summer’s U.S. Olympic Trials.

In the final, Walsh put up a mind-boggling time of 54.60, becoming the first woman to break the 55-second barrier while taking 49 one-hundredths of a second off her hours-old world record.

Split Comparison

2024 U.S. Olympic Trials 2025 PSS – Fort Lauderdale (Prelims) 2025 PSS – Fort Lauderdale (Finals) 25.45 25.54 25.32 55.18 (29.73) 55.09 (29.55) 54.60 (29.28)

RACE VIDEO

Courtesy of USA Swimming on YouTube

The 22-year-old American now owns the five fastest performances in history, all coming within the last 11 months.

She first took hold of the world record in the semis of the U.S. Olympic Trials last June in 55.18, and went on to win the final in 55.31.

One month later, at the Olympics in Paris, Walsh set a new Olympic Record of 55.38 in the semis before winning silver in the final (55.63) behind American teammate Torri Huske (55.59).

All-Time Performances, Women’s 100 Butterfly (LCM)

“I need to set some new goals. It was shocking, I did not expect to be here doing this,” Walsh said post-race. “I knew I was going to be having fun out here. I love swimming outside and getting to see my friends again. It’s been a long NCAA season where you don’t see everyone that is a pro, so I’ve had a great time, and it has helped that I’m going really fast.

“I think this bodes really well for everything to come this summer. I definitely need to keep working and finding new motivation because I have surpassed so many barriers I talked about prior to the season. I might have to get creative with goals, not make them time-based, I think that helps me see it more as an opportunity to execute, versus having to go by a time.

“I’m really happy with where I’m at. I’m looking forward to getting back to Charlottesville, graduating, and beginning this pro journey. It started on such a high note; this is going to be awesome.”

Walsh also set a new American Record in the women’s 50 fly at the meet, clocking 24.93 to become just the second woman in history under 25 seconds, set a new lifetime best in the 100 free (52.90), and added a fourth win in the 50 free (24.33).

