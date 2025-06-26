Old Dominion Snags Futures Finalist Addie Elliott For 2025

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Backstroke specialist Addie Elliott will continue her swimming career at Old Dominion University this fall. Elliott currently trains with Lancaster Aquatic Club in Pennsylvania and attended Lancaster Catholic High School.

“I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic careers at Old Dominion University!! 4 years ago I never thought that it would be possible for me to continue to swim at the collegiate level. This would not have been possible without the endless support I have received from everyone around me. I’d especially like to thank my Parents, Coach Casey, Coach Becca, my sister, and my teammates and friends for all of their endless support and encouragement. I’d also like to thank Coaches Jess, and Liz, for providing me with this incredible opportunity. I cannot wait to see what the next four years have in store! Go Monarchs! 🦁👑”

Elliott posted her fastest 100 back time recently at the 2025 PIAA District 3 Girls 2A Championship (SCY), held in late February and early March. Her time of 54.94 took the victory. She also won the 100 fly (59.58).

A couple of weeks later, Elliott became a PIAA 2A State Championship (SCY) finalist in the 100 back, placing 4th with a time of 55.50. She also finished 9th in the 100 fly (58.34).

The year prior at the championship, Elliott secured a lifetime best in the 100 fly with a time of 58.12, finishing 7th. She also competed in the 100 back (56.72), placing 5th.

In March 2025, at the VA HOKI Speedo Sectionals in Christiansburg (SCY), Elliott recorded her fastest 50 free time of 24.88 during prelims. She advanced to finals in three events, finishing 3rd in the 100 back (55.28), 18th in the 200 back (2:06.27), and 20th in the 100 fly (58.49).

Elliott also competed at the MA LAC ARENA Holiday Cup in December 2024, where she posted a lifetime best of 2:04.21 in the 200 back during prelims and finished 6th in the finals (2:05.28). She earned another lifetime best in the 200 fly (2:15.63), placing 20th. Additionally, she advanced to finals in two more events, placing 2nd in the 100 back (56.30) and 16th in the 100 fly (1:01.66).

Elliott has also performed well in long course events. She was a 2024 Futures finalist in the 100 back, where she placed 16th with a time of 1:05.78.

Top Yard Times

50 Free – 24.88

100 Back – 54.94

200 Back – 2:04.21

100 Fly – 58.12

Old Dominion placed 4th at the 2025 Women’s Sun Belt Conference Championships. Elliott has the potential to be a major asset to the team. Her 100 back and 200 back times would have both qualified for the ‘A’ final at the conference championship. Her 100 back time would also have been the 2nd fastest on the team last season, while her 200 back would have ranked 3rd.

Elliott will head to campus this fall alongside fellow recruits Claire Porter, Arielle Grabowski, Mia Bailon, Gabriella Gonzalez, and Adrienne Rinker. Rinker also brings a strong 200 back time of 2:06.14.

