Kate Hurst & David Johnston Collect Distance Wins On Night One Of Indy Summer Cup

Indy Summer Cup

Wednesday, June 25 – Saturday, June 28, 2025

IUPUI Natatorium, Indianapolis, IN

LCM (50 meters)

SwimSwam Preview

Psych Sheets

How To Watch

Live Results on Meet Mobile: “2025 Indy Summer Cup”

The 2025 Indy Summer Cup, serving as the final tune-up meet for U.S.-based swimmers before the World Championships begin in Singapore on July 26, kicked off tonight at the Indiana University Natatorium in Indianapolis.

This first session featured just two events, the women’s 800 freestyle and the men’s 1500 freestyle. Notably, top-seeded Jillian Cox scratched from the event this evening. The Texas freshman, who touched 6th in the 800 at the 2023 Worlds, will represent Team USA in the 1500 in Singapore next month.

Texas freshman Kate Hurst grabbed the win in the women’s 800 free with a time of 8:37.94. Hurst had previously logged an 8:30.35 earlier this season at the Fort Lauderdale Pro Swim Series in late April and recently notched an 8:30.87 to finish 4th at the U.S. World Championship Trials. Her career best stands at 8:28.92, set during last summer’s U.S. Olympic Trials, where she touched 6th.

Behind Hurst, Reagan Mattice of Boilermaker Aquatics swam to a massive time drop, finishing 2nd in 8:48.79 and obliterating her previous best of 8:52.12 from the Indiana SwimFest last July. Her teammate, Adele Sands, rounded out the top three in 8:49.14, narrowly missing her career best of 8:47.37, which she set at last summer’s Speedo Summer Championships.

Hurst was recently named to Team USA’s roster for the 2025 World University Games in Berlin, where she will compete in both the 800 and 1500 free. That meet is scheduled for July 17–23.

While Hurst, trained by Erik Posegay, is one of Team USA’s top 800 swimmers, her true specialty lies in the 1500. She won gold at the 2023 World Junior Championships, clocking her current personal best of 16:09.37. The following season, she represented Team USA at the 2024 World Championships in Doha, where she secured 9th overall in the 1500 prelims with a time of 16:17.83.

She followed that up with a 4th-place showing at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials, touching in 16:09.77—just a hair off her junior worlds time. In early 2025, Hurst notched an 11th-place finish at the World Short Course Championships, posting 15:55.11. Most recently, she clocked 16:16.06 for 4th at the 2025 U.S. Trials, narrowly missing her season best of 16:14.26, which she had posted in April at the Fort Lauderdale Pro Swim Series.

Women’s 800 Free Race Video:

Courtesy: IU Natatorium on YouTube

In the men’s 1500, it was all about U.S. Olympian David Johnston—Hurst’s training partner at Texas. Johnston dominated the race, producing a winning time of 15:29.00, finishing more than a minute ahead of the field. Lawrence Swim Team’s Wesley Drake took 2nd in 16:53.53, while Thomas Brunner of Ball State University rounded out the podium in 17:11.15.

All three swimmers were well off their lifetime bests. Drake owns a personal best of 16:28.23, while Brunner has been as swift as 15:38.08 in his career.

As for Johnston, who represented Team USA in the 1500 free at the Paris Olympics, his time here was roughly 30 seconds off his season-best of 14:57.83, which he posted at the U.S. World Championship Trials earlier this month. That performance earned him a runner-up finish and a spot on his third long course World Championship team. The slower swim at this meet isn’t a cause for concern—swimmers are often in different phases of training this close to Worlds, and Johnston is likely back in a heavy training block before beginning another taper.

Johnston notably tested positive for COVID-19 just days before his 1500 race in Paris, but still competed, finishing 18th overall in 15:10.83. That came after a massive career best of 14:52.74 at the U.S. Trials to punch his ticket to the Games. Over the past few years, he’s represented Team USA in the 400, 800, and 1500 free, as well as the 400 IM, across multiple World Championship appearances.

Men’s 1500 Free Race Video:

Courtesy: IU Natatorium on YouTube