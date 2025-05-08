Sven Schwarz Describes Training Camps with Lukas Martens, Florian Wellbrock, & Oliver Klemet

Germany’s Sven Schwarz is coming off a weekend that saw him break his first European Record, dropping a 7:38.1 in the 800 free. He also went a huge PB in the 1500, breaking 14:40 for the first time to touch in 14:36. Schwarz discusses his experience at the German Championships and what it’s like when he gets to have training camps with fellow German distance titans Lukas Martens, Oliver Klemet, and Florian Wellbrock.
- 0:00 Sven Schwarz Introduction
- 1:44 German Championships
- 2:57 400 Free
- 3:39 800 Free
- 8:09 1500 Free
- 10:55 Training Camps with Wellbrock, Klemet, & Martens
- 16:43 Training Alone
- 20:44 Training Lately
- 24:55 Moving Forward
In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.
Music: Otis McDonald
www.otismacmusic.com