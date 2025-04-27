CSC Names Men’s Swimming and Diving Academic All-American Teams for 2024-25 Season

The College Sports Communicators (CSC) have announced their 2025 Academic All-American Teams for men’s college swimming. The Academic All-American Teams include all three NCAA divisions, as well as the NAIA.

To qualify for the team, student athletes must maintain a 3.50 GPA and be among the elite in their respective sport. Communications directors name student-athletes to the All-District Teams, then, CSC members vote on the All-American Teams. Once the All-American Teams have been named for each sport, CSC members will vote to select one singular Academic All-America of the Year recipient for each NCAA division, and the NAIA, across all sports combined, with the announcement scheduled for July 31st.

The CSC also names a Member of the Year for each sport and division, highlighting standouts in the pool and the classroom across Division I, Division II, Division III, and the NAIA. The men’s Member of the Year honorees were Arizona State’s Jonny Kulow for DI, Indy’s Cedric Buessing for DII, Rose-Hulman’s Vineet Ranade for DIII, and Keiser’s Juan Gonzalez for the NAIA.

Kulow, a junior studying microbiology, was honored as the Academic All-America Team Member of the Year for the second consecutive season, having received the award in 2023-24 as well. Hailing from Lander, Wyoming, he maintains a perfect 4.00 cumulative grade-point average. At the 2025 Division I Championships, he earned six All-American honors across various events: the 50 free, 100 free, 200 free relay, 400 free relay, 200 medley relay, and 400 medley relay. Individually, he was 6th placed 6th in the 100 free with a time of 40.84 and 7th in the 50 with a time of 18.74.

A senior from Grevenbroich, Germany, majoring in business administration and management with a 3.88 GPA, Buessing captured his third Academic All-America honor after previous first- and second-team selections. A 19-time All-American (17 first-team), he clocked a school record while finishing 2nd in the 1,000 free at the 2025 Division II National Championships and helped the Greyhounds to a 5th-place showing in the 800 free relay.

A native of Mountain View, California, Ranade is a computer engineering major with a 4.00 GPA and has posted back-to-back Academic All-America honors after earning second-team recognition last year. He was also named as the recipient of the NCAA Elite 90 Award at the 2025 NCAA Division III Championships. He qualified for three events at nationals, placing 17th in both the 200 IM and 200 breast and 24th in the 200 free, after previously collecting All-American honors in the 200 freestyle with a 16th-place finish in 2024.

Gonzalez, a business administration major with a 4.00 GPA as both an undergraduate and graduate student, helped Keiser claim its sixth NAIA Swimming & Diving National Championship. The native of Medellin, Colombia, and former University of Hawaii transfer was named NAIA Diver of the Year after winning national titles on both the 1m and 3m boards, recording scores of 305.20 and 341.30, respectively.

