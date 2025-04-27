American Swimmers Combine For 21 Medals On Closing Day of Indy Para Swimming World Series

2025 Para Swimming World Series – Indianapolis

April 24-26, 2025

IU Natatorium – Indianapolis, IN

LCM (50 meters)

Results

Recaps: Day 1 | Day 2

The third day of finals at the Indianapolis stop of the 2025 Para Swimming World Series was a big night for the host nation, as the U.S. swimmers won 21 medals on the day. This served as the U.S. qualification meet for the 2025 Para Swimming World Championships, which take place in Singapore after the World Aquatics Championships, but other countries have different qualifying procedures for those championships.

Leanne Smith (S3) wrapped up a sensational meet with a victory in the 50 freestyle. On the first day of competition, she broke three S3 world records including the 50 freestyle, bringing the mark sub-40 seconds for the first time. She was slightly off that pace on Saturday, but her 40.27 scored 1140 points, more than enough for gold in the multi-class final.

This was Smith’s first meet since winning multiple medals at the Paris Paralympics. She took a break from the sport after the Games and switched up her training. “I went into Paris burnt out and was able to bury it, so as soon as I was home I didn’t want to see a pool for awhile,” she told U.S. Paralympics. “I think just shaking things up and taking that break and really reevaluating helped me. I quickly found that I still enjoyed being in the water and the love for it came back. We’ve just really been checking in day in and day out and making sure life remains balanced and well rounded, and we’re seeing the results as we’ve gotten into the start of the season.”

Smith went 1-2 in the women’s 50 freestyle multi-class final with fellow Paris Paralympic champion Gia Pergolini. It was one of two podiums on the day for the 21-year-old American as she also triumphed in the women’s multi-class 100 backstroke. The event is Pergolini’s signature, she’s the two-time defending Paralympic champion in the S13 classification. She won a tight affair in Indianapolis with a 1:06.05, good for 962 points, putting her into the gold medal position. Behind her, a single point separated Mary Jibb (S9) and Ellie Marks (S6), as Jibb earned 942 points with a 1:13.53 to Marks’ 941 points after a 1:24.23.

50 freestyle S9 world record holder Simone Barlaam topped the podium in that multi-class final. He was just over a second off the world record he swam to become a Paris Paralympic champion, stopping the clock at 24.99. The swim earned him 1013 points, enough to win gold ahead of Brazil’s Gabriel dos Santos Araujo (S2) scoring 966 points from a 56.14 and Australia’s Callum Simpson (S8) earning 953 points from a 27.13 effort.

Barlaam was back on the podium later in the session, picking up bronze in the men’s 200 IM. Australia’s Ricky Betar (SM14) earned gold, with USA’s Koehn Boyd (SM10) earning silver. This is the 16-year-old Boyd’s first international meet, which he capped with a gold medal in the men’s multi-class 100 butterfly.

Both the men’s 100 butterfly and women’s 200 IM marked 1-2 finishes for the Americans. In the former, Boyd was joined on the podium by Lawrence Sapp (S14) as the pair scored 958 and 917 points, respectively. Meanwhile, Paris 200 IM SM7 bronze medalist Julia Gaffney triumphed in the women’s 200 IM. She swam 3:01.81 for 897 points, finishing ahead of Mallory Weggemann (SM7). Weggeman swam 3:05.34, scoring one more point than bronze medalist Kael Thompson (SM14).

Indianapolis was the fifth stop on the Para Swimming World Series. Next, the action shifts to Paris, where swimmers will race at the Dôme Saint Germain en Laye. The meet kicks off on May 2nd and runs through the 4th.