Virginia Tech Adds Nordic Championship Finalist Lucas Humling For 2025

Nordic Championships finalist Lucas Humling has verbally announced his commitment to continue his studies and swim for Virginia Tech starting in the fall of 2025. Humling is from Linköping, Sweden, and currently trains with Linköpings Allmänna SS.

“I’m happy to announce my verbal commitment to Virginia Tech. I’m very excited to continue my athletic and academic career with the Hokies. I would also like to thank my family, coaches and friends that have helped me throughout my swimming career so far. GO HOKIES!”

Humling recently achieved four personal bests at the 2024 Malmsten Open (LCM). In the prelims, he recorded a time of 1:53.52 in the 200 free, 25.95 in the 50 fly, 56.72 in the 100 fly, and 2:05.51 in the 200 fly during the finals. He reached the finals in both the 200 free and 200 fly, placing 9th and 4th, respectively.

At the 2023 Swedish Championships / Junior Championships (Sm/jsm Göteborg 2023) in November, Humling earned several personal bests in SCM. In the prelims, he recorded times of 50.14 in the 100 free, 1:48.70 in the 200 free, 3:50.89 in the 400 free, 56.21 in the 100 fly, and 2:04.11 in the 200 fly. He qualified for the finals in the 200 free and 400 free, finishing 3rd and 1st.

Additionally, Humling was a three-time finalist at the 2023 Nordic Championships (SCM), placing 2nd in the 200 fly (2:04.56), 4th in the 400 free (3:52.77), and 7th in the 200 free (1:50.92).

At the 2022 Swedish Short Course Swimming Championships / Junior Championships (Svenska SC Simmästerskap / Juniormästerskapen), Humling was the champion in the 800 free for the 13-19 age group with a time of 8:10.74. He was also a finalist in three other events, securing 2nd in the 400 free (3:54.56), 2nd in the 1500 free (15:51.75), and 5th in the 200 free (1:50.69).

Top SCM Times & SCY Conversions

Event SCM SCY Conversion 200 Free 1:48.70 1:37.92 400 Free (500) 3:50.89 4:23.87 800 Free (1000) 8:08.04 9:17.75 1500 Free (1650) 15:32.20 15:26.64 100 Fly 56.21 50.63 200 Fly 2:04.11 1:51.81

Virginia Tech placed 3rd overall at last season’s ACC Championships, which was not as strong as the previous year when they ranked 2nd. Humling’s best converted 400 free SCM time would have qualified him for the ‘C’ final in the 500 free at last season’s Championship.

Humling could help strengthen the distance group at Virginia Tech. He still has another year to improve, and the top time in the 500 free, 4:16.09, was held by Luis Domínguez, a senior this season. Additionally, Humling would have ranked 2nd on the team in the mile last year.

Humling will join Tristan Dorville, Benedek Toth, Connor Johnson, and Andy Roose in Virginia Tech’s recruiting class of 2025. Toth is also from outside the U.S., coming from Hungary. Johnson and Roose could bolster the backstroke group with their times of 47.64 in the 100 and 48.80, respectively. Toth could strengthen the butterfly group with his converted LCM time of 1:49.72 for the 200, while Dorville could help the sprint group with his times of 20.82 in the 50 free and 45.20 in the 100.

