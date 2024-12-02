Virginia State Finalist Charlie Scogna Set to Compete for William & Mary Starting Fall 2025

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Virginia high school state finalist Charlie Scogna will swim for William & Mary beginning in the fall of 2025.

“I am SO excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at William & Mary! I am beyond grateful to everyone who has helped me reach this point. ROLL TRIBE.”

A senior at Washington Liberty High School, Scogna currently trains year-round with Arlington Aquatic Club in addition to swimming for her school’s swim team. She is a versatile threat in the pool, performing well across several stroke disciplines.

At the 2024 VHSL Class 6 State Championship in February, Scogna earned a second swim in both of her races. She placed 10th in the 200 free with a time of 1:52.23 and 3rd in the 500 free with a time of 4:57.63, both personal best times for her.

More recently, Scogna competed at the NC TAC Big Southern Classic just a few weeks ago, where she posted a series of fast swims. Scogna set a new lifetime best time in the 200 fly, placing 9th in 2:05.98. She also placed 8th in the 400 IM with a time of 4:29.96, landing a Futures cut, and posted a season-best time of 59.36 in the prelims of the 100 fly.

In addition to her short course yards success, Scogna raced at the NCSA Summer Championships in July, competing in four individual events. She turned in a personal best time in both the 200-meter free (2:10.52) and 400-meter free (4:37.81), as well as a season-best time in the 100 breast (1:18.32).

Best Times SCY

200 free – 1:52.23

500 free – 4:57.63

100 breast – 1:06.39

200 breast – 2:26.53

100 fly – 59.12

200 fly – 2:05.98

400 IM – 4:29.96

A Division I Mid-Major program, William & Mary competes in the Coastal Athletic Association, where the women’s team took 3rd at the conference championships last season. Based on the results from the 2024 competition, Scogna would have landed in the ‘B’ final in the 500 free and 400 IM and the ‘C’ final in the 200 free, 100 breast and 200 fly.

With her best times and versatility, Scogna looks set to be a significant contributor to the team right away.

“I chose William & Mary for the amazing balance between academics and athletics,” Scogna said. “The team was truly welcoming and so motivating! Go tribe!”

Joining Scogna in the Tribe’s class of 2029 so far are Sammy Randell, Sara Wells, Riley Mills, Haley Lehman and Abby Emrich.

