Episcopal Girls Win LHSAA Division III Title By 11 Points, E.D. White Catholic Boys Dominate

LHSAA Division III Swimming Championships

November 20-21, 2024

SPAR Aquatic Center

25 Yards (SCY)

Full Results

Girls’ Meet

The Episcopal girls narrowly defeated E.D. White Catholic High for the 2024 Division III Girls’ State Championship. They scored 338 points, beating E.D. White Catholic by just 11 points to claim the title.

Episcopal got out to a hot start, winning the first three events and setting a Division III record in the opening 200 medley relay (1:50.44). After the medley quartet opened the meet on such a high, freshman Elise Gray Bennett won her first of two individual events on the day, securing the 200 freestyle victory in 1:56.46. Later, she won the 500 freestyle in 5:21.22.

Sophomore Lilianna Latour doubled up for Episcopal as well. First, she stretched their win streak to three, winning the 200 IM in 1:56.46. Later, she won the 100 breaststroke in 1:07.46; both were lifetime bests for her.

Junior Ryli Cazenave snapped Episcopal’s win streak, touching first in the 50 freestyle and getting E.D. White Catholic’s first event win of the day. Cazenave pulled away from the field, clocking a 24.59 to win. The bulk of E.D. White Catholic’s points came from their depth in the finals, but this was one event where they dominated. Not only did Cazenave win, but her teammate Bree Usey grabbed second, joining Cazenave sub-25 seconds with a 24.86.

Despite their 1-2 finish in the individual 50 freestyle, Episcopal narrowly defeated E.D. White Catholic in the 200 freestyle relay. Episcopal clocked 1:42.54, beating E.D. White Catholic by eight-hundredths. E.D. White Catholic responded in the 400 freestyle relay, swimming 3:48.47 for the win.

Rylee Simoneaux was the other double-event winner for Episcopal. The University of Houston commit won the 100 free/100 back combination, swimming 52.39/55.10.

University High’s Bailey Van Hoogstraten was the only swimmer not from Episcopal or E.D. White Catholic to win an event. She swam to victory in the 100 fly, hitting a lifetime best 58.69 to win the race by seven-tenths.

Girls’ Top 10 Final Results:

Episcopal High School — 338 E.D. White Catholic High — 327 St. Charles Catholic — 203 University High — 189 Archbishop Hannan High School — 186 Parkview Baptist School — 152 Isidore Newman School — 118 St. James High School — 94 Lutcher High School — 87 Jennings High School — 67

Boys’ Meet

On the boys’ side of the championship, E.D. White Catholic dominated. They racked up 574 points, outscoring the second-place Lutcher High School by 302 points. They won all but two events, as they got individual event wins from five different swimmers.

Junior Luke Husbands won two events for E.D. White Catholic, sweeping the sprint freestyle events. The 50 freestyle was a particular highlight for the team like it was on the girls’ side. Husbands won in a lifetime best 20.89, leading a podium sweep for the program. He swam another lifetime best to win the 100 free, swimming 46.36 to win by 1.69 seconds.

Their 50 freestyle dominance translated to the 200 freestyle relay, where they swam a DIII record 1:26.36. They went three-for-three in the relays, winning the 200 medley relay in 1:38.86 and the 400 free relay in 3:13.34.

The E.D. White Catholic boys went on an even longer winning streak than the Episcopal girls, winning all the events before the first break after the 50 freestyle. Thomas Daigle (200 free, 1:44.89), and Anthony Lafont (200 IM, 1:56.87) contributed to that streak along with Husbands. Later, Aiden Templet (500 free, 4:55.52), and Cade Poimboeuf (100 backstroke, 53.45) picked up more event wins for the team.

It was Westlake’s Talen Garrard who ended their streak by winning the 100 butterfly ahead of 2-3-4-6 E.D. White Catholic finish. Garrard, a junior, swam a lifetime best of 53.35, winning the race by .90 seconds.

Episcopal sophomore Jack McConnell was the other non-E.D. White Catholic swimmer to climb on top of the podium. He won the 100 breaststroke, the last individual event of the day, by being the only swimmer in the field to get under 1:00 (59.69). This was McConnell’s first swim under the minute mark himself.

Boys’ Top 10 Final Results: