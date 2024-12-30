Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Rhyan White on Moving Forward in Swimming: “I would love to make another international meet”

2024 U.S. Open Championships

Olympian Rhyan White swam at the US Open in Greensboro earlier this month, where she won the 100 fly and 200 back. After missing the Olympic team this past summer, White admits that it’s been hard to motivate herself to train but that has been made easier by the wave of new talent at her training base of NC State. The ‘Bama alumnus says she would love to make one more international team for Team USA.

In This Story

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!