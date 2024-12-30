Rhyan White on Moving Forward in Swimming: “I would love to make another international meet”

2024 U.S. Open Championships

Olympian Rhyan White swam at the US Open in Greensboro earlier this month, where she won the 100 fly and 200 back. After missing the Olympic team this past summer, White admits that it’s been hard to motivate herself to train but that has been made easier by the wave of new talent at her training base of NC State. The ‘Bama alumnus says she would love to make one more international team for Team USA.