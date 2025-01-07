Still at ASU, Drew Kibler Rediscovering Love for Racing While Exploring Hobbies Outside Pool

2024 U.S. Open Championships
- December 4th -7th, 2023
- Greensboro, N.C
- SCY (25 yards)
- Meet Central
- Live Results
Competing at his 2nd Olympics in Paris this summer, Drew Kibler told himself it would be the last competition of his career. He did this more to help himself enjoy the experience than to convince himself that he was done racing for good.
After Paris, Kibler took 2 months completely out of the pool, trading swim practices for hiking, reading, being in nature, and doing art. In the “mad dash” from Phoenix to Austin after Bob Bowman announced he would be moving to the University of Texas, Kibler opted to stay in Tempe, even though he had come there specifically to train with Bowman.
Since returning to practices at ASU, Kibler has been training with new head coach Herbie Behm. But, Kibler hasn’t put swimming on the forefront just yet. He’s still trying to pursue and enjoy hobbies outside of the pool in an effort to balance his sport and happiness.
In December, Kibler competed at the US Open in Greensboro, where he won the 200 free, clocking a 1:32.7. The 2x Olympian said it was the happiest he’s been after a race in a long time, potentially pointing to an aquatic Renaissance for Kibler moving forward.
Kind of off-topic, but did he get veneers
Yes, it definitely looks like he did. His natural teeth looked fine, but maybe he wanted to close the gaps and make the teeth more symmetrical. One does have to remember that veneers don’t last forever and each time you get it replaced you run the risk of killing the tooth (and the needing a root canal!).
Thanks for your expert medical opinion! I woke up today having all kinds of questions about veneers and thankfully you were here on swimswam to answer them.
Mature, thoughtful & measured beyond his years. Drew Kibler is built to last.
Ever since the Casper Corbeau news my eyes go wide whenever I see a headline with the name of a swimmer who has an unused Covid year in their back pocket. Nothing to see here, but I’m hoping for more anarchy before NCAAs.
Kudos to Drew for exploring all that life has to offer…..awesome interview!! FUN Is a major focus for him as it should be at this point in his life!!
Easy to love training when your training partner is MA. He’s such a fun and interesting guy with impeccable technique and closing speed
Happy for him! He deserves it