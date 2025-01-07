2024 Swammy Awards: Female Swimmer of the Year – Summer McIntosh

See all of our 2024 Swammy Awards here.

No female swimmer won more individual Olympic gold medals than Summer McIntosh in Paris, and coupling that with world records in long course and short course, multiple SC world titles and ranking in the top three globally across six events, she runs away as our 2024 Female Swimmer of the Year.

The Canadian, who turned 18 shortly after the Olympics, was on fire all year, making headlines every time she hit the water.

EARLY YEAR SUCCESS

McIntosh kicked off her year at the Pro Swim Series stop in Knoxville, where she set a new PSS Record and moved to world #1 in the women’s 200 IM (2:07.16), and she also secured wins in the 200 free (1:55.41) and 200 fly (2:05.73).

One month later at the Southern Zone Senior Championships in Orlando, McIntosh, who trains under coach Brent Arckey with the Sarasota Sharks in Florida, sent shockwaves around the swimming community when she beat Katie Ledecky head-to-head in the women’s 800 freestyle, handing the most dominant distance freestyler in history her first loss in the event in more than 13 years.

McIntosh’s time of 8:11.39 moved her to #2 all-time in the event behind Ledecky, breaking the Commonwealth and Canadian Records in the process. She added personal bests in the 50 free (25.54), 100 back (59.64) and 200 breast (2:27.23) at the meet.

CANADIAN OPEN & OLYMPIC TRIALS

In a tune-up meet for the Canadian Olympic Trials, McIntosh took on a busy program one month earlier at the Speedo Canadian Open in April.

She set personal best times in the 100 free (53.90) and 100 fly (57.19), and added wins in the 200 free (1:54.21, a season-best) and 200 IM (2:08.19). Her swim in the 200 free stood up as one of the fastest “in-season” ever.

McIntosh put on a masterclass at the Canadian Olympic Trials in May, as she went wire-to-wire with five wins in five events over seven days of racing.

After topping the women’s 400 free (3:59.06) and 200 free (1:53.69) during the first two days of racing, McIntosh had arguably the best swim of the year on Day 4, obliterating the field in the 400 IM and smashing her own world record in a time of 4:24.38.

The swim broke the world record of 4:25.87 she set at the 2023 Canadian Trials, which took down Katinka Hosszu‘s longstanding mark of 4:26.36 from 2016. With her swim at the Olympic Trials, McIntosh put herself a staggering 1.98 seconds faster than anyone else in history.

McIntosh finished the competition with wins in the 200 fly (2:04.33) and 200 IM (2:07.06), both season-bests to give her five individual events at the Olympics. However, due to a scheduling conflict, she opted to drop the 200 free from her Paris lineup.

THE OLYMPICS

All eyes were on McIntosh in Paris as she faced a tidal wave of pressure in Canada and heightened expectations in the sports world after a dominant couple of years after making her Olympic debut in Tokyo at the age of 14.

The 17-year-old managed to live up to the hype and then some, starting things off in the women’s 400 free, where she earned silver in a time of 3:58.37, finishing as the runner-up to world record holder and defending champion Ariarne Titmus (3:57.49) while topping bronze medalist Ledecky (4:00.86).

This swim came one year after McIntosh failed to reach the podium in the 400 free at the 2023 World Championships after having set the world record at the Canadian Trials—perhaps the nerves got the best of her in Fukuoka, but this swim was a sign that wasn’t going to be the case in Paris.

McIntosh ran the table from there. She was dominant on the way to gold medal victories in the women’s 400 IM (4:27.71) and 200 fly (2:03.03), the latter marking the 2nd-fastest swim ever and a new Olympic, World Junior and Commonwealth Record.

Then, everything came to a head in the 200 IM, where McIntosh met two other individual gold medalists in Paris, American Kate Douglass (200 breast) and Australian Kaylee McKeown (100/200 back), plus American Alex Walsh, the 2022 world champion in the event.

In an epic final that came down to the wire, McIntosh had the extra gear coming down the stretch, pulling away from Douglass to win gold in a time of 2:06.56, breaking the Olympic, World Junior and Commonwealth Records to rank #3 all-time.

That gave McIntosh three individual gold medals at the Games, the most of all female swimmers, and four individual medals tied her with Leon Marchand for the most among all swimmers.

McIntosh was also busy on the Canadian women’s relays, splitting 53.22 on the 4×100 free relay, leading off in 1:53.97 on the 4×200 free relay, and anchoring in 53.29 on the 4×100 medley relay, all of which finished 4th in Paris. Her lead-off time in the 4×200 free relay would’ve notably been good for bronze in the individual race.

McIntosh’s performance in Paris made her the first Canadian to win three gold medals at a single Olympic Games, and she also tied Penny Oleksiak for most medals won at a single Games with four.

SHORT COURSE WORLDS

McIntosh closed out her year with a bang at the Short Course World Championships, opting to race three of her primary events—400 free, 200 fly, 400 IM—and one secondary race, the 200 back, while sitting out of some like the 200 free, 800 free and 200 IM where she would’ve been a contender for gold.

She was flawless in her three primary events, breaking world records en route to SC world titles in the women’s 400 free (3:50.25), 200 fly (1:59.32) and 400 IM (4:15.48).

Her swim in the 400 free broke Li Bingjie‘s world record by more than a second, her performance in the 200 fly erased the decade-old world record previously held by Mireia Belmonte, and then the 400 IM was a tour de force as she registered a stunning time of 4:15.48, obliterating Belmonte’s seven-year-old record of 4:18.94.

To close out her individual program McIntosh raced the 200 back, putting up a time of 1:59.96 in the final to win silver behind Regan Smith, who broke the world record. Although she was clear she was going for gold and wasn’t thrilled with her performance, McIntosh broke the World Junior and Canadian Records and became the seventh swimmer in history under the 2:00 barrier.

McIntosh added a bronze medal to her tally after splitting 51.81, the fastest on the Canadian team, as they won bronze in the women’s 4×100 free relay.

WORLD RANKINGS

Looking strictly at long course meters, McIntosh ranked 1st in the world in three events for the 2024 calendar year, and was in the top three in three more races. In total, she ranked in the top 30 in eight events, and was 36th and 63rd in two others.

McIntosh’s World Rankings, 2024 Calendar Year (LCM)

Women’s 200 fly – 1st (2:03.03)

Women’s 200 IM – 1st (2:06.56)

Women’s 400 IM – 1st (4:24.38)

Women’s 800 free – 2nd (8:11.39)

Women’s 200 free – 3rd (1:53.69)

Women’s 400 free – 3rd (3:58.37)

Women’s 100 fly – 16th (57.19)

Women’s 100 back – t-28th (59.64)

Women’s 100 free – 36th (53.90)

Women’s 200 breast – 63rd (2:27.23)

Beginning in 2025, McIntosh will no longer be eligible to break World Junior Records. She wraps up her eligibility as the owner of the World Junior Record in the LCM 200 free, 200 fly, 200 IM and 400 IM, and the SCM 400 free, 200 back, 200 fly and 400 IM.

There was no shortage of contenders for Female Swimmer of the Year in 2024, as three other women won double gold individually in Paris, but McIntosh winning three golds (and a silver) to go along with her triple gold/triple world record performance at Short Course Worlds sewed it up for her.

In December, McIntosh was announced as the winner of the Northern Star Award, voted by Canadian media for Canada’s top athlete in any sport for the year.

HONORABLE MENTIONS:

Past Winners: