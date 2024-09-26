Kaylee McKeown Blasts 54.56 SCM 100 Backstroke World Record (Video)

2024 AUSTRALIAN SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Watch Kaylee McKeown break the World Record in the 100 backstroke IN SEPTEMBER! 📹: Troyy/9 Sports pic.twitter.com/NPNOMipEvd — SwimSwam (@swimswamnews) September 26, 2024

Already on fire from her double gold medal-winning performances at the 2024 Olympic Games, Kaylee McKeown of Australia is now doing damage on the short course record book.

While racing on day one of the 2024 Australian Short Course Championships, 23-year-old McKeown of Griffith University fired off a new World Record mark in the women’s 100m backstroke.

McKeown crushed a result of 54.56 to get to the wall first, defeating the field by over a second.

Iona Anderson was next in 55.79 while Gemma Cooney rounded out the top 3 in 57.80.

As for McKeown, the megastar split 12.82/13.87/13.90/13.97 to overtake the former World Record of 54.89 fellow Aussie Minna Atherton put on the books during the 2019 International Swimming League (ISL) season.

Both Aussies remain the only women ever to have delved under the 55-second barrier in this event.

Top 10 Women’s SCM 100 Backstroke Performers All-Time

Kaylee McKeown (AUS) – 54.56, 2024 Minna Atherton (AUS) – 54.89, 2019 Katinka Hosszu (HUN) – 55.03, 2014 Olivia Smoliga (USA) – 55.04, 2020 Kira Toussaint (NED) – 55.17, 2019 Louise Hansson (SWE) – 55.20, 2021 Kylie Masse (CAN) – 55.22, 2021 Shiho Sakai (JPN) – 55.23, 2009 Emily Seebohm (AUS) – 55.31, 2014 Ingrid Wilm (CAN) – 55.36, 2022

Entering this competition, McKeown’s lifetime best in this SCM 100 back rested at the 55.49 logged at the 2022 Short Course World Championships. That rendered her the gold medalist and the Michael Bohl-trained athlete also won the 200m back in 1:59.26 at those championships.

McKeown is accumulating a highly impressive list of current World Records, now owning the following:

LCM 50 back – 26.86, 2023

LCM 200 back – 2:03.14, 2023

SCM 100 back – 54.56, 2024

SCM 200 back – 1:58.94, 2020

McKeown is set to race the 50m back, 200m back and 100m IM later on at this competition.