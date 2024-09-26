Texas Scores Another International Commit With British Sprinter Calvin Fry Joining Fall 2025

Texas has picked up its second international recruit of the week as British sprinter Calvin Fry announced his commitment to the Longhorns via Instagram on Thursday. Fry will join the Longhorns in the fall of 2025.

🚨Here we go… Super excited to say I’ve committed to be a longhorn in 2025. Massive thanks to @coach_bowman , @erik_posegay and @coachmaida for this opportunity. Let’s go champ!🤘🤘 #hookem

The Longhorn men are rebuilding fast under Director of Swimming Bob Bowman, though one area where they remain weak—relative to their biggest rivals on the national stage—is pure freestyle sprinters. They’ve begun to address that with a verbal commitment from Austin Carpenter who owns 19.94/43.83/1:36.21 bests entering his junior year of high school. But Carpenter won’t arrive until fall 2026—Fry arrives the year before and therefore can help the Longhorns reverse their fortunes in the discipline that much earlier.

Event LCM SCM 50 free 22.51 21.45 100 free 49.24 47.11 200 free 1:49.90 1:44.96

These personal bests mean Fry will greatly enhance the Longhorns’ sprint group and he still has another year training with his club at Loughborough University—itself a hub for professional swimmers—to improve.

After swimming a personal best of 22.70 in the LCM 50 free in March, Fry popped a 22.51 at the 2024 European Championships. He also broke 50 seconds in the LCM 100 freestyle for the first time this year; he came into 2024 with a personal best of 50.50, which he undercut to 50.06 in March and then 49.24 in April. He swam his first LCM 200 freestyle best in two years in April as well, dropping 2.94 seconds with a 1:49.90 at British Championships.

Texas scored its first big international recruit of the week on Tuesday, when Worlds medallist Ksawery Masiuk announced he will join the team for this season’s spring semester. Masiuk is primarily a backstroke sprinter, but could also help the Longhorns in sprint free/fly, depending on how he adjusts to yards.

Texas currently has four international athletes on their roster and adding Masiuk in the spring gives them five. Though last season’s Texas roster had more international athletes than a typical Eddie Reese roster, Bowman is growing the number of international swimmers to a level beyond that of the last administration’s traditional roster construction. Quickly, the Longhorns’ roster will resemble the shape the Arizona State roster established for itself under Bowman.