World Championship Medalist Ksawery Masiuk Announces Texas Commitment For January 2025

There’s been another seismic shift in the balance of power in men’s college swimming as the Texas Longhorns have secured another key commitment for the coming season.
Ksawery Masiuk, a two-time World Championship medalist and four-time World Junior champion, announced his commitment to join the Longhorns in January 2025 on Tuesday, set to touch down in Austin in time for the second semester and the NCAA postseason.
After thinking about it for a long time I’ve decided to enroll at university of Texas in January 2025🤘I’m really excited about what we’ll achieve together 🔜 #hookem
I would like to thank my family, coaches and friends who always supported me trough my journey. Love ya’ll🧡
The Polish native had previously committed to join NC State in the fall of 2023, but changed his mind last April and opted to stay and train in his home nation under coach Pawel Wolkow.
Masiuk is coming off representing Poland at his first Olympic Games in Paris, placing 12th in the men’s 100 back (53.44) and 17th in the 200 back (1:58.01).
The 19-year-old owns elite lifetime bests of 24.44 in the 50 back, 52.58 in the 100 back and 1:56.48 in the 200 back in long course meters, making him an intriguing prospect to join Bob Bowman‘s squad at the University of Texas.
|Event
|LCM
|SCM
|SCY Conversion (fastest)
|50 free
|22.77
|22.03
|19.79
|100 free
|48.62
|47.59
|42.36
|200 free
|1:48.93
|1:45.58
|1:35.11
|50 back
|24.44
|23.29
|20.98
|100 back
|52.58
|50.84
|45.80
|200 back
|1:56.48
|1:52.86
|1:41.67
|50 fly
|23.59
|22.94
|20.62
|100 fly
|52.31
|50.89
|45.84
Masiuk’s conversions don’t do his ability justice, as he’s a two-time bronze medalist at the LC World Championships in the 50 back, and also owns three medals from the LC European Championships, claiming silver individually in the 50 back bronze in the 100 back this past summer.
He also won the 50 and 100 back World Junior titles in 2022 and is a six-time European Junior Championship gold medalist.
On top of what he can do in backstroke, Masiuk is a well-rounded sprinter suited to the NCAA format, with abilities in the 100 free, 50 fly and 100 fly that make him a valuable asset to Bowman and the Longhorns.
Ever since Bowman was announced as the new head coach at Texas on April 1, the team has gained several key additions, highlighted by Olympic champion Hubert Kos from ASU, Rex Maurer from USC and Aaron Shackell from Cal.
After the addition of Kos, Texas was coming into the season with two of the top backstrokers from last year, Kos and rising sophomore Will Modglin, and they now have a formidable 1-2-3 punch with Masiuk entering the fold.
Given the depth on backstroke, it’s possible we see Masiuk pursue free and fly as well, at least in medley relay scenarios.
Texas is coming off its lowest finish at the NCAA Championships since 2005, placing 7th in 2024, but are among the top squads entering 2024-25 and even picked by many to win the national title this season.
The rich get richer.
1:56-1:41 and 52.5-45.8 might be some of the most laughable conversions ever. I wonder if it is due to swimmers like Brendan Burns or Kacper, who have really fast SCY times but not nearly as competitive times in LCM. 52.5 should never convert to a 45.8 no matter how bad your underwaters are.
I think every other team has this year and maybe next year to get a team title before Texas becomes unbeatable. Bob built a juggernaut at asu and now he is starting from a much better spot+is at a school that basically recruits itself (great city, campus, good academic school, great weather, great history). Gonna be hard to beat until Bob leaves
This is a really amazing W for the Longhorns but… this doesn’t address most of their biggest weaknesses.
Teams with a feast or famine lineup usually don’t pan out the way people think they do. The depth is great but ultimately the teams that finish ahead of Texas (yes, there will be more than 1) at this year’s NCAAs will beat the Horns because they don’t have any glaring weaknesses.
Still a very promising pickup for Bowman and co. and if he’s getting internationals this easy, Austin will be title town once again
He’s a 22.7/48.6 freestyler, so while backstroke is his primary race, that seems like more-than-enough to contribute to the Texas free relays.
I thought relays don’t really matter for the established upper echelon teams? “Individual scoring makes a much bigger difference in the team outcome.”
https://swimswam.com/2025-college-swimming-previews-6-tennessee-benefits-from-speed-in-events-ncaas-values-most/#comment-1474218
Like I said, this is a fantastic commitment but UT needs the (100 AND 200) Fly and Breastroke depth more than what Masiuk brings to the table at this point in time.
His LCM best in the 100 free is faster than Hubert’s, who has a 41.2 split to his name in the yards version. If he can convert like that, he could be around 41.0. That would almost cover the 400 free relay depth problem (who was the second fastest on the team after Hobson last year?).
He’ll probably help the relay situation, but he doesn’t provide any relief for the huge holes in fly and breast, or beef up a thin IM crew. Not to mention he’ll be hunting for the same backstroke A final spots as Kos and Modglin. Yes they could get all three in, but it’s more likely that they box each other out
He does help the fly situation, albeit indirectly. With both Modglin and Masiuk on the team, Kos will have the freedom to swim fly. His LCM best is 50.84, and he is a phenomenal yards swimmer, so it will more than likely convert well to yards. They could potentially even move Kos to the individual 100 fly to cover more holes.
I guess this also answers the “Bowman only recruited foreign swimmers because he couldn’t recruit American talent at ASU” allegation.
Which american deferred uni a couple years and is at the level of 52.5 100 lc back? He’d have to go after MA. He’s the only american elite not in the NCAA system already.
Face it USA is washed we might never see an individual gold medalist again. Bobby Finke immortalized as the last one. The system is broken.
That’s a very very very overdramatic take.
I see one of these two things happening:
imagine if he picked up a little breaststroke….he would have a nasty 200 IM….
This post prob gonna get some downvotes. Why do we let foreign swimmers take scholarship and NIL money away from American athletes. They are taking spots and opportunities away from kids. Why are we letting foreigners take opportunities away from Americans.
Don’t care + didn’t ask. if you don’t want your spot taken by a “foreigner” than swim faster
Because it’s America, literally the land of opportunity. Everyone came here originally for the same exact reason a swimmer would want to come here. Relax
Cus we’re not good. Too many bathtubs. MA race pacing diluted our water now we take the ez way out. Soft coaches soft kids. Me too got USAS by the bawls. Need a little yelling and fear if u wanna be a champion. Look at Deano he’s getting results
Ah, yet another backstroker.
(what a Cal move btw)
But if it continues like this, I might have to eat my words.