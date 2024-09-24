World Championship Medalist Ksawery Masiuk Announces Texas Commitment For January 2025

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

There’s been another seismic shift in the balance of power in men’s college swimming as the Texas Longhorns have secured another key commitment for the coming season.

Ksawery Masiuk, a two-time World Championship medalist and four-time World Junior champion, announced his commitment to join the Longhorns in January 2025 on Tuesday, set to touch down in Austin in time for the second semester and the NCAA postseason.

After thinking about it for a long time I’ve decided to enroll at university of Texas in January 2025🤘I’m really excited about what we’ll achieve together 🔜 #hookem I would like to thank my family, coaches and friends who always supported me trough my journey. Love ya’ll🧡

The Polish native had previously committed to join NC State in the fall of 2023, but changed his mind last April and opted to stay and train in his home nation under coach Pawel Wolkow.

Masiuk is coming off representing Poland at his first Olympic Games in Paris, placing 12th in the men’s 100 back (53.44) and 17th in the 200 back (1:58.01).

The 19-year-old owns elite lifetime bests of 24.44 in the 50 back, 52.58 in the 100 back and 1:56.48 in the 200 back in long course meters, making him an intriguing prospect to join Bob Bowman‘s squad at the University of Texas.

Event LCM SCM SCY Conversion (fastest) 50 free 22.77 22.03 19.79 100 free 48.62 47.59 42.36 200 free 1:48.93 1:45.58 1:35.11 50 back 24.44 23.29 20.98 100 back 52.58 50.84 45.80 200 back 1:56.48 1:52.86 1:41.67 50 fly 23.59 22.94 20.62 100 fly 52.31 50.89 45.84

Masiuk’s conversions don’t do his ability justice, as he’s a two-time bronze medalist at the LC World Championships in the 50 back, and also owns three medals from the LC European Championships, claiming silver individually in the 50 back bronze in the 100 back this past summer.

He also won the 50 and 100 back World Junior titles in 2022 and is a six-time European Junior Championship gold medalist.

On top of what he can do in backstroke, Masiuk is a well-rounded sprinter suited to the NCAA format, with abilities in the 100 free, 50 fly and 100 fly that make him a valuable asset to Bowman and the Longhorns.

Ever since Bowman was announced as the new head coach at Texas on April 1, the team has gained several key additions, highlighted by Olympic champion Hubert Kos from ASU, Rex Maurer from USC and Aaron Shackell from Cal.

After the addition of Kos, Texas was coming into the season with two of the top backstrokers from last year, Kos and rising sophomore Will Modglin, and they now have a formidable 1-2-3 punch with Masiuk entering the fold.

Given the depth on backstroke, it’s possible we see Masiuk pursue free and fly as well, at least in medley relay scenarios.

Texas is coming off its lowest finish at the NCAA Championships since 2005, placing 7th in 2024, but are among the top squads entering 2024-25 and even picked by many to win the national title this season.

