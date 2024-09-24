Sun Jiajun Of China Fires Off 21.97 SCM 50 Fly For New Asian Record

2024 CHINESE SHORT COURSE NATIONALS
- Tuesday, September 24th – Sunday, September 29th
- Wuhan, China
- SCM (25m)
🇨🇳全国游泳锦标赛(25m)
男子50Fly準決勝
孙佳俊 21.97 =AR
パリ五輪男子メドレーリレー🥇Sun Jiajunが短水路半バタでアジア人初の21秒台となるアジア新記録！今日だけで一気に0.66秒PB更新！！
🇸🇬Teong Tzen Weiが持っていた記録を0.04秒更新し短水路50Fly世界歴代7位タイ！ pic.twitter.com/vQ5Iu7l4ut
Just one day of the 2024 Chinese Short Course Championships unfolded but already we’ve seen a new national and continental record bite the dust.
Racing in the semi-final of the men’s 50m butterfly, 24-year-old Sun Jiajun fired off a time of 21.97 to beat the competition en route to touching first.
The next in line was Shen Jiahao nearly a second back in 22.87 while Wu Shengkai claimed the 3rd seed for tomorrow night’s main event in 22.89.
Entering these championships, Sun’s lifetime best rested at the 22.63 turned in during the semi-final of the men’s 50m fly at the 2021 World Championships. That mark represented the Chinese national record and rendered Sun 11th overall in Abu Dhabi.
Tonight’s performance hacked over half a second off that previous mark to make Sun the first-ever man from China to dip under the 22-second barrier in the event.
Additionally, he’s the first-ever Asian man to dip under the 22-second threshold, as the former Asian continental standard stood at the 22.01 Singapore’s Teong Tzen Wei registered first in the 50m fly heats then again in the final at last year’s Short Course Championships in Melbourne, Australia.
According to the World Aquatics results database, Sun’s 21.97 now ranks him the 7th-swiftest SCM 50 fly performer in history.
Top 10 Men’s SCM 50 Fly Performers All-Time
- Szebasztian Szabo (HUN) – 21.75, 2021 & Nicholas Santos (BRA) – 21.75, 2018
- –
- Noe Ponti (SUI) – 21.79, 2023
- Steffan Deibler (GER) – 21.80, 2009
- Roland Schoeman (RSA) – 21.87, 2009
- Chad Le Clos (RSA) – 21.95, 2014
- Sun Jiajun (CHN) – 21.97, 2024
- Dylan Carter (TTO) – 21.98, 2021
- Tom Shields (USA) – 21.99, 2021
- Teong Tzen Wei (SGP) – 22.01, 2022
Wait… isn’t this dude a breaststroker?
He was the butterfly leg of China’s medley relay winning team in Paris.
He’s swimming medley
Team China is cooooking!
Cooking in a hotel kitchen