Sun Jiajun Of China Fires Off 21.97 SCM 50 Fly For New Asian Record

2024 CHINESE SHORT COURSE NATIONALS

Tuesday, September 24th – Sunday, September 29th

Wuhan, China

SCM (25m)

SwimSwam Preview

Results via Asian Media & Here

Just one day of the 2024 Chinese Short Course Championships unfolded but already we’ve seen a new national and continental record bite the dust.

Racing in the semi-final of the men’s 50m butterfly, 24-year-old Sun Jiajun fired off a time of 21.97 to beat the competition en route to touching first.

The next in line was Shen Jiahao nearly a second back in 22.87 while Wu Shengkai claimed the 3rd seed for tomorrow night’s main event in 22.89.

Entering these championships, Sun’s lifetime best rested at the 22.63 turned in during the semi-final of the men’s 50m fly at the 2021 World Championships. That mark represented the Chinese national record and rendered Sun 11th overall in Abu Dhabi.

Tonight’s performance hacked over half a second off that previous mark to make Sun the first-ever man from China to dip under the 22-second barrier in the event.

Additionally, he’s the first-ever Asian man to dip under the 22-second threshold, as the former Asian continental standard stood at the 22.01 Singapore’s Teong Tzen Wei registered first in the 50m fly heats then again in the final at last year’s Short Course Championships in Melbourne, Australia.

According to the World Aquatics results database, Sun’s 21.97 now ranks him the 7th-swiftest SCM 50 fly performer in history.

Top 10 Men’s SCM 50 Fly Performers All-Time