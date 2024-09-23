2024 Chinese SC Nationals: Qin Haiyang, Zhang Yufei Among Expected Racers

2024 CHINESE SHORT COURSE NATIONALS
- Tuesday, September 24th – Sunday, September 29th
- Wuhan, China
- SCM (25m)
- Results via Asian Media
The 2024 Chinese Short Course Nationals kicks off tomorrow, Tuesday, September 24th and runs through Sunday, September 29th.
Asian media is reporting that Qin Haiyang, Zhang Yufei, Ye Shiwen, Tang Qianting and Yu Yiting are among the athletes expected to race this week in Wuhan.
The competition serves as a precursor to this year’s World Aquatic Swimming World Cup Series which begins next month. We reported how a big gun-heavy lineup of Chinese swimmers is headed to the triad of competitions.
This year’s series contains a total of 3 stops, all in Asia, with Incheon, South Korea and Singapore joining the party.
- Shanghai, China, 18-20 October
- Incheon, South Korea, 24-26 October
- Singapore, 31 October – 2 November
Also related is the fact that Zhang recently told reporters about her current outlook on potentially competing at another Olympic Games.
“There has not yet been a 30-year-old female swimmer in China who can compete in the Olympics, and this is exactly my goal for the next four years.” (Guancha.cn)
Zhang is coming off a remarkable Paris Games where the 26-year-old collected 6 medals to bring her career-level Olympic haul to 10 in total. This year’s Olympic medals came in the form of 50m free bronze, 100m fly bronze, 200m fly bronze, mixed medley relay silver, women’s 4x100m free bronze and women’s 4x100m medley bronze.