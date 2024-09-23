2024 Chinese SC Nationals: Qin Haiyang, Zhang Yufei Among Expected Racers

2024 CHINESE SHORT COURSE NATIONALS

Tuesday, September 24th – Sunday, September 29th

Wuhan, China

SCM (25m)

Results via Asian Media

The 2024 Chinese Short Course Nationals kicks off tomorrow, Tuesday, September 24th and runs through Sunday, September 29th.

Asian media is reporting that Qin Haiyang, Zhang Yufei, Ye Shiwen, Tang Qianting and Yu Yiting are among the athletes expected to race this week in Wuhan.

The competition serves as a precursor to this year’s World Aquatic Swimming World Cup Series which begins next month. We reported how a big gun-heavy lineup of Chinese swimmers is headed to the triad of competitions.

This year’s series contains a total of 3 stops, all in Asia, with Incheon, South Korea and Singapore joining the party.

Shanghai, China, 18-20 October

Incheon, South Korea, 24-26 October

Singapore, 31 October – 2 November

Also related is the fact that Zhang recently told reporters about her current outlook on potentially competing at another Olympic Games.