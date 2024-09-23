2024 SEC Champion Macguire McDuff (Florida) Says He’s “Done Competing”

2024 SEC Champion Macguire McDuff will not compete for the University of Florida this NCAA season. McDuff, who was a rising senior on the Gator men’s team, confirmed to SwimSwam that he is not “not competing at all anymore” and declined further comment.
The departure comes in contrast with an interview with the Parkersburg News and Sentinel after competing at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials, where he shared “This is my final season, my one last ride. I look forward to it being a fun one. It’s been a special thing being part of the team for so long.”
Last season, after winning the 200 freestyle at the 2024 SEC Championships and helping the Gators extend their conference title streak to 12, McDuff contributed to Florida’s 3rd-place finish at the 2024 NCAA Championships. He scored eight points individually but it was the relays where his impact was most strongly felt. He swam on all five, including Florida’s NCAA title-winning 200-medley relay—which set an NCAA record to open the meet—and 200-freestyle relay, where the Gators defended their 2023 title.
McDuff also played a large role in the Gators’ relay successes at the 2023 NCAA Championships; it was that meet where he solidified his role as the Gators’ go-to anchor as he swam that relay leg on the title-winning 200 freestyle relay, 400 medley relay, and 400 freestyle relay, all of which set NCAA records.
Before McDuff departed from the roster, Florida had returned all twenty of its 2024 NCAA relay legs. Now, they need to find someone else to step in as the anchor.
McDuff was also a member of the 2023-2024 USA Swimming National Team and qualified for the final of the men’s 100 free at the 2024 US Olympic Trials, ultimately placing 8th and missing the Olympic Team by two spots.
great swimmer, perhaps an even greater name. Best wishes in retirement or whatever is next
Too bad – wishing him the best. Florida’s going to need someone to step up on their relays (maybe Scotty Buff?)
Big blow to Florida’s title chances unless another study freestyler comes up through their ranks. Or Giuliano miraculously transfers to Florida.
I don’t think it’s that big of a blow – it certainly hurts their relays but he wasn’t that big of a point scorer individually. I think he only scored 8 or 9 points last year
Relays score a ton of points and he was a major contributor on relays. This is a pretty big loss.
Copying a Braden comment from another article – relay points certainly matter but the difference between winning and getting top 5 or whatever is usually marginal in overall team standing:
“It’s counterintuitive, but amongst the best-of-the-best teams, relay points are very rarely a differentiator. They’re mostly bragging rights, be legal, and “don’t fall behind.” Individual scoring makes a much bigger difference in the team outcome.
…
It’s not that relay points never matter. There are sometimes meets that come down to the wire. But they carry outsized weight in our minds relative to how often they impact the team standings.”
Right. The scale of the points is less relevant than the gap between the points. And most of the top 5 teams have all of their relays in the top 10. Doubling relay points makes disqualifying them extremely punitive, but otherwise it only makes a marginal difference in the gaps between a 4th and 6th place relay (doubling makes that gap from 2 points to 4 points. It’s pretty rare for any margin to be decided by that much).
A deep program like Florida will find a leg that will keep those relays in the top 6 or whatever, so it hurts them for sure…but it’s not devastating.
Big blow to Florida’s title chances unless another stud free sprinter comes up in their ranks. Or Giuliano miraculously transfers to florida
One of the best names in swimming
without a doubt. this is like cartoon level excellence
such a shame we won’t get to hear the announcers say it anymore
Bummer, dude is a beast on relays for Florida. Cheers to a bright future ahead.
Michael Andrew to the Florida Gators