2024 SEC Champion Macguire McDuff (Florida) Says He’s “Done Competing”

2024 SEC Champion Macguire McDuff will not compete for the University of Florida this NCAA season. McDuff, who was a rising senior on the Gator men’s team, confirmed to SwimSwam that he is not “not competing at all anymore” and declined further comment.

The departure comes in contrast with an interview with the Parkersburg News and Sentinel after competing at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials, where he shared “This is my final season, my one last ride. I look forward to it being a fun one. It’s been a special thing being part of the team for so long.”

Last season, after winning the 200 freestyle at the 2024 SEC Championships and helping the Gators extend their conference title streak to 12, McDuff contributed to Florida’s 3rd-place finish at the 2024 NCAA Championships. He scored eight points individually but it was the relays where his impact was most strongly felt. He swam on all five, including Florida’s NCAA title-winning 200-medley relay—which set an NCAA record to open the meet—and 200-freestyle relay, where the Gators defended their 2023 title.

McDuff also played a large role in the Gators’ relay successes at the 2023 NCAA Championships; it was that meet where he solidified his role as the Gators’ go-to anchor as he swam that relay leg on the title-winning 200 freestyle relay, 400 medley relay, and 400 freestyle relay, all of which set NCAA records.

Before McDuff departed from the roster, Florida had returned all twenty of its 2024 NCAA relay legs. Now, they need to find someone else to step in as the anchor.

McDuff was also a member of the 2023-2024 USA Swimming National Team and qualified for the final of the men’s 100 free at the 2024 US Olympic Trials, ultimately placing 8th and missing the Olympic Team by two spots.