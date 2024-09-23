Three-Time Olympian Abbey Weitzeil Weds Short Course World Champion Michael Jensen

Do you remember the 21st night of September? Well, Abbey Weitzeil and Michael Jensen certainly do.

The pair tied the knot in a swimming star-studded bash in Napa, California, on Saturday after an almost two-year engagement. Weitzeil and Jensen got engaged in November of 2022 and have been together since the fall of 2018.

Weitzeil and Jensen met in college; they were in the same recruiting class at Cal, starting out as friends and teammates before they began dating halfway through their time in Berkeley.

Given their ongoing presence in the swimming community and connection to Cal, it is no surprise that their wedding was attended by an array of familiar names and faces in the swimming sphere.

A number of current Cal athletes and coaches even missed the annual King & Queen of the Pool Pentathlon event between Cal Poly and Cal Berkeley that took place on Friday in order to attend the occasion.

Jensen’s younger brother Matt, a graduate student on Cal’s team, was the best man, and Cal men’s coach Dave Durden was also rumored to be in attendance along with former women’s coach Teri McKeever. Weitzeil trained with both coaches at various points of her career.

The who’s who of swimming really turned out for the party, as Olivia Smoliga, Leah Smith, Jay Litherland, Jack Alexy, Destin Lasco, Dare Rose, Brooks Curry, Gabriel Jett and Bjorn Seeliger were all spotted on social media celebrating the happy couple.

With both the bride and groom being Cal swimming alumni, the wedding party itself practically had enough former team members to fill out an entire roster.

The bridal party featured Katie McLaughlin, Maddie Murphy, Isabel Ivey, Maggie Gallagher and Natalie Tuck were all part of the bridal party, while groomsmen included Matt Jensen, Ryan Hoffer, Mike Thomas, Shane Forker, Karl Arvidsson and Ethan Young.

In the pool, Weitzeil is a three-time Olympian and six-time Olympic medallist. She brought home two medals from the Paris Games, winning gold as part of the U.S. mixed 4×100 medley relay and silver as part of the women’s 4×100 free relay. Weitzeil recently announced that she would be taking the year off of training.

Jensen, meanwhile, is a two-time short course world champion, having won gold as a prelims member of the American men’s 4×50 and 4×100 free relays at the 2018 Short Course World Championships. He also represented the United States internationally, competing at the 2019 World University Games, and the 2015 World Junior Championships. Jensen was an NCAA champion and a 14-time CSCAA All-American in addition to being a 10-time Pac-12 relay champion.