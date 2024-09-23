Sates Entered In Massive 9-Event Program For This Week’s RSA SC Championships

2024 SOUTH AFRICAN SC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, September 25th – Sunday, September 29th

King’s Park Swimming Pool, Durban, KZN, South Africa

SCM (25m)

Psych Sheet

Several South African Olympians are headed to King’s Park Swimming Pool in Durban this week for the 2024 national short course championships.

32-year-old Chad Le Clos is among them, with the Germany-based star entered in the 50m/100m free and 50m/100m/200m fly events.

Le Clos is coming off a disappointing 2024 Olympic Games where the 2012 gold medalist missed progressing past the prelims in the 100m fly after contesting the event with an arm injury.

We reported at the time that Le Clos said he was already looking ahead to Los Angeles 2028 but stressed he’ll see how things transpire at the 2024 Short Course World Championships this December.

We’ll see how things shake out for the fly and free specialist this week as well as potentially across the World Cup circuit, although official entries have not yet been released.

Fellow Olympian Matt Sates is also entered in this week’s domestic competition, set to take on a massive schedule of the 50m/100m /200m/400m free, 50m/100m/200m fly and 100m/200m IM events.

Sates has experienced success in the short course format before, including finishing 3rd overall at last year’s World Cup Series. At the Short Course World Championships in the year prior, Sates topped the 200m IM podium and bagged bronze in the 400mm IM in Melbourne, Australia.

21-year-old Sates is the current national record holder in the SCM 200 free (1:40.65, 2021), 400 free (3:36.30, 2022), 200 IM (1:50.15, 2022) and 400 IM (3:59.21, 2022)

Additional entrants for this week’s RSA SC Championships include Lara van Niekerk and Rebecca Meder.

Missing from the psychs are Roland Schoeman, Erin Gallagher, Pieter Coetze, Kaylene Corbett and Aimee Canny.

Two-time Olympic medalist from Paris Tatjana Smith announced her retirement from swimming immediately following her Games appearances.