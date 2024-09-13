China Is Sending Big Guns To 2024 World Cup

The 2024 World Aquatics Swimming World Cup is almost upon us, with action kicking off next month in Shanghai, China.

This year’s series contains a total of 3 stops, all in Asia, with Incheon, South Korea and Singapore joining the party.

Shanghai, China, 18-20 October

Incheon, South Korea, 24-26 October

Singapore, 31 October – 2 November

All competitions will be returning to the traditional short course meters format in the buildup to the 2024 World Short Course Swimming Championshps in Budapest, Hungary in December.

The Chinese swimming contingent expected to race next month features multiple Olympic medalists to the tune of Wang Shun, Pan Zhanle, Xu Jiayu and Tang Qianting.

Zhang Yufei, the 26-year-old who amassed a remarkable 6 medals this year in Paris, is also among the Chinese stars ready to show their stuff at the World Cup.

Males: Wang Shun, Pan Zhanle, Xu Jiayu, Qin Haiyang, Sun Jiajun, Wang Changhao, Dong Zhihao, Fei Liwei, Ji Xinjie, Wang Haoyu, Zhang Zhanshuo, Chen Juner, Niu Guangsheng, Liu Wudi

Females: Zhang Yufei, Yang Junxuan, Li Bingjie, Ye Shiwen, Tang Qianting, Liu Yaxin, Wu Qingfeng, Yu Yiting, Peng Xuwei, Wan Letian, Wang Xueer, Cheng Yujie, Ge Chutong, Yang Chang, Tang Muhan, Gao Weizhong, Chen Luying, Kong Yaqi