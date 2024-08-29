How Occoquan Swimming Leveled Up Their Training With Neon Pace Clock

In the highly competitive swimming environment of Northern Virginia, where numerous Olympic athletes have emerged, finding that extra edge is crucial for coaches and teams. Neon Pace Clock offers a transformative solution for those dedicated to continuous improvement. Occoquan Swimming, a USA Swimming team based in this competitive region, trains 500-600 competitive swimmers year-round and has integrated four Neon Pace Clocks into their primary indoor facility, revolutionizing their practices.

Looking for that Edge

By programming their intervals into Neon Pace Clock, coaches can now focus more on their swimmer’s technique and set execution rather than being stuck telling them when to go. The clocks do the math so there’s no need to be constrained to only doing intervals of 5’s or 10’s or worrying about if swimmers are leaving at the correct time.

“We’re always trying to become the best,” said Head Coach Aaron Dean. “We’re looking for that edge.”

Advanced Features for Seamless Training

This efficiency is further enhanced by the clock’s ability to count reps and play send-off sounds through a speaker connected to the Neon Swim app. Coaches no longer need to monitor intervals manually; instead, they can rely on the clock and app to keep practices on track.

At Occoquan Swimming, practices sometimes exceed 40 swimmers. The flexibility provided by Neon Pace Clock is invaluable in these situations. With multiple clocks installed, coaches can assign different intervals to various groups of swimmers—an exclusive feature of the Neon Swim app. Each clock can be programmed with different intervals, so swimmers can easily follow their designated clock, and coaches can monitor each group’s progress on the app. These exclusive functions allow coaches to create the optimal workout for each interval group and be able to follow and jump between groups quickly allowing coaches to more easily manage large numbers of athletes.

Taking Practices to the Next Level with Neon Pace Clock

Imagine a practice where every swimmer is fully engaged, following the plan without constant oversight, giving coaches the freedom to work closely with specific athletes on refining their skills. With Neon Pace Clock, this vision becomes a reality.

The clock not only manages the intervals but also tracks the number of reps completed, displaying the rep count for swimmers so they always know where they are in the set. Combined with the ability to play send-off sounds through the Neon Swim app, swimmers are consistently leaving at the right time, with no confusion about when to go. This level of feedback allows coaches to focus on what truly matters: refining technique, offering guidance, and ensuring that every swimmer is making the most out of their practice.

With Neon Pace Clock and the Neon Swim app, coaches have complete control over the practice environment. They can monitor progress across all lanes, adjust intervals, pause, restart, or skip sets, and ensure that every swimmer is hitting their goals. This advanced level of coordination and customization takes swim practices to new heights, enabling teams like Occoquan Swimming to maintain their competitive edge in one of the most challenging regions in the country.

About Neon Pace Clock and Neon Swim

Neon Pace Clock is a revolutionary tool designed to transform swim practices. It offers programmable intervals, easy-to-read 10 inch numbers, rep counts, send off sounds and features that allow both coaches and swimmers to focus on performance and quality of practice.

Complementing the clock is the Neon Swim app. Neon Swim allows coaches to write different intervals for each group of swimmers (known as interval groups) and program each interval group to a different Neon Pace Clock with one tap. This exclusive feature is particularly useful for managing large practices with varying skill levels. Moreover, with Neon Swim, coaches can create, send, and print workout PDFs tailored for each interval group or produce a master copy that includes all intervals for easy reference.

Together, Neon Pace Clock and Neon Swim are game-changers for any swim team looking to take their training to the next level.

